Want your videos to look natural and engaging without spending hours on editing? With HeyGen’s AI Lip Sync, you can instantly synchronise lip movements with any audio or speech, creating perfectly timed and realistic dialogue in multiple languages.

Whether you are producing training content, marketing videos, or short social clips, HeyGen’s AI-powered lip sync technology makes avatars and real human footage speak fluently and naturally. You can easily dub videos, localise content, or translate speech to reach a global audience, all directly in your browser without needing complex tools or editing software.