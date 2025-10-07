Start from a product URL, short script, or simple brief and get polished Facebook ad copy without filming or manual editing. HeyGen auto-generates copy, visuals, aspect ratios, and localised versions so teams can launch more high-performing ad variants faster.
Try our free image-to-video generator
When a product window is short, traditional shoots slow you down. Paste a product URL or brief and HeyGen will generate focused video or image ads with clear hooks and CTAs so you can launch campaigns in hours rather than weeks.
Converting many SKUs into ads is resource intensive, especially when using an AI ad generator. HeyGen automates creative generation for each product, producing consistent visuals and copy so teams can run parallel campaigns for large catalogs without increasing headcount using our AI ad generator.
Expanding into new markets requires translated creatives. HeyGen translates scripts, recreates voiceovers, and aligns captions and pacing so you can test localized messages quickly and cost effectively.
Short form formats reward attention grabbing edits and pacing. HeyGen builds vertical and square videos optimized for Reels and Stories with fast hooks, readable captions, and platform-ready timing to boost early engagement.
Retargeting needs many tailored messages to resonate. HeyGen creates customized variants for audience segments, highlighting benefits, discounts, or social proof to increase conversion rates from warm traffic with tailored ad copies.
Agencies must deliver volume and consistency across clients. HeyGen accelerates campaign creation, enforces brand guidelines with reusable brand kits, and exports organized assets for ad managers and reporting tools.
Why HeyGen Is the Best AI Facebook Ad Creator for Facebook
HeyGen combines fast production, platform-optimised creatives, and automated testing to help teams scale Facebook ads without a studio. Generate multiple ad concepts, translate scripts, and iterate quickly to improve ROI.
Generate launch-ready Facebook creatives from text or a URL in minutes. HeyGen builds visuals, motion, and on-screen copy using an AI tool so teams can skip filming and lengthy edit cycles.
Automatically resize and format creatives for Feed, Stories, Reels, and Messenger. HeyGen ensures aspect ratios, pacing, and captions align with Facebook placement rules and best practices.
HeyGen suggests audiences, creates variant sets for A/B testing, and optimises copy and visuals over time so your ads get more clicks and lower costs.
Link to video and image creation workflow
Paste a product or landing page URL and HeyGen will extract key messaging, images, and product shots. The system maps these assets into multi-scene drafts and generates both image and video creatives ready for Facebook campaigns without manual composition. Use the link-to-video flow to turn product pages into short social clips or static ad frames instantly.
Automated copywriting and creative combinations
HeyGen drafts headlines, primary text, and CTAs tailored to your campaign objective. The engine pairs copy variants with generated visuals and suggested hooks to produce dozens of ad concepts. Each draft follows platform-specific copy length constraints and uses tested persuasion patterns to improve click-through and conversion rates.
Built-in localisation and voice options
Translate scripts and regenerate narration with the video translator, so you can run ads across markets quickly using our AI ad maker. HeyGen supports multilingual voice synthesis and lip sync for video ads, and updates captions and on-screen text so that localised creatives feel native and consistent.
Batch generation and variant testing tools
Create and export large batches of ad variants by changing hooks, images, or CTAs. HeyGen organises exports by naming conventions and platform-ready settings, making it easy to run structured A/B tests and iterate on winners without time-consuming rework.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the AI Facebook Ad Generator
Create Facebook ads in four simple steps, from brief to launch-ready assets.
Paste a product page, upload images, or enter a short script. HeyGen analyses product details, features, and visual assets to build an initial creative concept.
Choose aspect ratios, pacing, and visual themes for Feed, Stories, Reels, or Messenger. Apply your brand kit to keep colours, fonts, and logos consistent.
Preview multiple copy and visual drafts, fine-tune headlines or images, and generate additional variants. Use built-in suggestions to refine hooks and CTAs.
Download MP4 or PNG assets optimised for each placement, or export organised batches for your ad manager. HeyGen’s outputs are ready to upload and test immediately.
An AI Facebook ad generator automates ad creation using text, images, or product links. HeyGen converts briefs into complete ad creatives by generating copy, visuals, motion, and exports. You provide the idea or URL, and the engine builds launch-ready assets so teams can produce more ads with less cost and in less time.
Yes. HeyGen supports image to video and text to video workflows so you can produce static image ads, short video clips, and multi-scene social creatives. The system auto-formats assets for vertical, square, and horizontal placements and optimises pacing and caption placement for each format.
No. HeyGen automatically generates persuasive copy, suggested hooks, and matching visuals. You can customise the outputs, but the default drafts are designed to meet platform limits and conversion best practices, so even teams without designers can still launch high-quality campaigns.
HeyGen creates multiple variants of headlines, descriptions, visuals, and CTAs so you can run A/B tests quickly with our Facebook ad copy generator. The platform organises batch exports and suggests audience and format pairings to help you iterate faster and scale the versions that perform best.
Yes. Use the video translator and localisation tools to translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers with the same tone, and update captions and on-screen text. Localised creatives are rebuilt with adjusted timing and visuals so they feel natural in each language, helping you create more effective ad copies.
Apply brand kits with logos, colours, and fonts that HeyGen enforces across drafts for effective Facebook ad copies. You can lock elements, approve templates, and export consistent assets for multiple clients or product lines to maintain on-brand campaigns at scale.
HeyGen exports MP4 video files and high-resolution PNG images formatted for Feed, Stories, Reels, Messenger, and in-stream placements. Batch export options make it easy to produce platform-ready files for ad managers and campaign tools, improving our ad creation process.
You retain ownership of all creatives you produce. HeyGen uses licensed assets and the generated content is provided for commercial use. Always ensure that any third-party materials you upload have the appropriate rights for advertising.
HeyGen builds creatives following platform best practices and standard policy constraints, including text limits and placement guidelines. You are responsible for the final review and approval in Facebook Ads Manager before launch.
Start with a clear campaign objective, provide concise product details or a landing page URL, choose platform-specific formats, and generate multiple variants to test hooks and visuals. Use localisation to reach new markets and leverage batch exports to scale testing across audiences.
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