Add Text to Video

Add clear, engaging text overlays and subtitles to your videos with HeyGen’s AI-powered tools. Make your content accessible, boost viewer engagement, and improve search discoverability without complex editing.

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12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI Video Creation

Easily Add Text and Subtitles to Your Videos

With HeyGen's AI video tools, adding captions and subtitles to enhance your content is fast, simple, and affordable. This AI video maker allows you to create text-rich videos with ease. By incorporating these elements, you can make your videos stand out, reach wider audiences, and improve accessibility.

By using captions and subtitles, HeyGen ensures videos are clear even when viewed on mute or by those with hearing difficulties. With subtitles available in various languages, you can go global without hefty production costs, perfect for diverse audiences and regions.

Search engines can read text but struggle with video content. By incorporating captions and transcripts using HeyGen, you enhance your videos' discoverability. This makes your videos more accessible and increases your audience reach with our AI video generator from text options.

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AI Video Creation

Best Practices for Adding Text to Videos

To maximize the effectiveness of your text overlays, follow these best practices:

  • Ensure high-quality audio for accurate transcription if needed.
  • Maintain the original tone and context by using AI tools effectively.
  • Review translations for cultural nuances that may require adjustments to resonate better with diverse audiences.
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AI Video Creation

Boosting Engagement with Text-Enhanced Videos

Using our AI text to video generator, adding text can significantly boost engagement. When viewers can read while they watch, they connect better with the material. This leads to higher interaction rates and improved viewer retention. Engaging videos that feature multilingual subtitles create inclusive experiences for various cultural groups, enhancing their accessibility and enjoyment.

HeyGen leads the way in AI-powered video creation and is trusted by businesses globally to enhance their communication through personalized video solutions. Whether for media, education, or corporate communication, our AI video creator empowers you to craft captivating content that resonates widely.

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How It works?

Add Text and Captions to Your Video in 4 Easy Steps

Enhance your videos with styled text overlays, captions, and subtitles powered by AI.

Step 1

Input Your Script

Start by pasting your content such as a blog post or announcement into the editor to begin your journey with our text to video AI generator free.

Step 2

Choose an AI Avatar & Voice

From our extensive library, select from over 300 avatars and voices to align with your tone and audience. This AI video maker removes the need for actors or studios.

Step 3

Add Text or Captions

Overlay text or subtitles on your video. Choose from a variety of fonts, sizes, colors, and caption designs that perfectly match your message and visual style. Our video AI generator enables you to create professional-quality videos effortlessly.

Step 4

Generate & Share Your Video

Allow HeyGen to process your video with seamless text enhancements. Downloading and publishing your content takes just minutes—ready to increase your video's accessibility and engagement.

Add Text to Video FAQs

What is the HeyGen Add Text to Video tool?

HeyGen’s Add Text to Video tool allows you to insert text, captions, and titles into your videos directly in your browser. It’s designed to be simple and effective, even if you have no video editing experience.

How do I add text to a video online using HeyGen?

Upload your video to the HeyGen platform, choose the text option, and then customize the font, color, size, and placement. You can add multiple text elements, adjust their timing, and preview changes instantly.

Can I use different fonts and styles for my text?

Yes, HeyGen offers a wide selection of fonts, colors, and text styles. You can also animate your text, adjust alignment, and place it anywhere on the screen.

Is it free to add text to videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers both free and premium plans. Basic text editing features may be available in the free version, while more advanced tools and export options are included in paid plans.

Can I preview my changes before exporting the video?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to preview text placement and style in real-time so you can make adjustments before finalizing your video.

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Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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