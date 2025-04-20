Turn your audio into engaging video content with HeyGen. Convert podcasts, voiceovers, or any audio into videos featuring AI avatars, subtitles, and animations. No editing required. Just upload and share.
Want to turn your audio into stunning videos?
HeyGen’s AI-powered audio-to-video converter enables you to easily transform podcasts, voiceovers, music, or speeches into engaging video content. Boost viewer engagement with custom AI avatars, subtitles, and dynamic visuals—ideal for social media, marketing, and presentations.
With 400+ video templates, AI-driven animations, and customisable visuals, our audio to video converter helps you bring your audio to life without needing any editing skills. Join HeyGen today and make your content stand out.
Get the Most Out of Audio to Video AI
To ensure engaging and polished videos, follow these key tips: choose appropriate audio formats, select the right avatars, and effectively use the importance of multimedia content for engaging audiences.
Level Up Your Content with Audio to Video Conversions
Converting audio to video significantly improves visibility, engagement, and shareability. Platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn prioritise video content, making it essential for reaching a wider audience. In addition, multilingual translation through our free video translator helps you connect with global viewers with ease.
Learn about the importance of multimedia content for engaging audiences to maximize your content’s potential reach.
HeyGen is more than just an audio-to-video tool; it is a complete AI video generator. With AI avatars, voice cloning, and automatic subtitles, your audio content can engage a wider audience through compelling visuals.
Convert Your Audio to Video with AI in 4 Simple Steps
Transform podcasts, voiceovers, or speeches into dynamic videos—no editing skills required.
Drag and drop your podcast, narration, or music file to get started. Common formats such as MP3 and WAV are supported.
Choose from 300+ avatars and 400+ templates to visually present your message with the most suitable tone and style.
Auto-generate captions, insert background visuals or effects, and include music to boost viewer engagement. Discover how to add subtitles to videos effectively to ensure your content is accessible and appealing.
Export your polished video for social media, internal communications, or brand use—ready to publish within minutes. Sign up with HeyGen and start creating today.
HeyGen'sAudio to Video AI converts audio files such as podcasts and speeches into engaging videos using AI avatars, subtitles, and animations. It helps users enhance their content and reach a global audience with ease.
HeyGen supports formats such as MP3 and WAV for audio uploads, giving users flexibility in using the audio content they already have.
Yes, you can customise your video by choosing from over 1,000 AI avatars and 400 templates, and by adding subtitles, background visuals, and effects to match your brand identity.
No, HeyGen is designed for users without any prior video editing experience. Its intuitive interface enables you to create professional-quality videos with ease.
Yes, HeyGen can automatically generate subtitles from your audio. Just upload your video (or audio), and it will transcribe the speech and create captions that you can review, edit, and style before exporting. This makes your content more accessible and easier to watch even with the sound off.
The processing time varies depending on the video’s length and complexity, but it usually takes only a few minutes.
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