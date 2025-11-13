AI avatar generator

Create your own AI avatar in minutes with HeyGen’s easy-to-use platform. Whether you need a business presenter, influencer-style talking avatar, or a custom character, our free AI avatar generator gives you the power to design, edit, and animate avatars with studio-quality results. No design skills required. Just type, upload, and generate. It’s really that simple.

Pick an avatar
Type your script
Type in any language
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0/200 characters
12,60,03,539Videos generated
10,01,96,124Avatars generated
1,73,28,861Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Why HeyGen is the leading AI avatar generator

Powered by advanced facial animation and voice-sync technology, HeyGen delivers one of the most sophisticated AI avatar generators available today. Our lifelike avatars mirror expressions, gestures, and speech in real time, making them ideal for engaging audiences across social media, training, marketing, and customer support.

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Stock Avatar
Avatar IV Model
Digital Twin

Create your own custom AI avatars

Create custom AI avatars that are uniquely tailored to your brand, from lifelike Avatar IV models to photo avatars generated from a single image or video avatars built from your own recording. Each custom avatar can be styled with different looks, outfits, and backgrounds, giving you a consistent and scalable way to represent your creative requirements.

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Avatar IV

Transform a single image into a complete video with natural voice sync, expressive facial movements, and realistic hand gestures.

Avatar IV image

Create avatar

Video Avatar image

Video Avatar

Record yourself to generate a lifelike avatar that looks and sounds like you, so you do not have to be in front of the camera every time.

Photo Avatar

Instantly generate unlimited AI photo avatars of yourself from a single image and simple text-based instructions.

UGC Avatars

Create eye-catching, user-generated content (UGC) creator-style videos for TikTok, Reels, and YouTube without having to hire talent.

Choose from 1,000+ ready-made AI avatar models

From professional presenters to influencer-style avatars and multicultural models, HeyGen offers a complete range of AI-generated stock avatars. Easily adapt them for business meetings, product tutorials, ads, or customer service videos. Our avatars help you connect with audiences anywhere in the world, in any language.

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How to create an AI avatardigital twin

Transform yourself into a fully animated AI avatar with HeyGen’s digital twin technology. Capture your likeness once and then use it to generate videos on demand, so you never have to come in front of a camera again.

Step 1

Upload a clear photo of yourself to the HeyGen platform

Step 1

Step 2

Train your personal AI avatar model to reflect your unique look

Step 2

Step 3

Customise your avatar’s style, clothing, and background

Step 3

Step 4

Select a voice or use voice cloning to capture your own

Step 4

Step 5

Generate videos with your AI digital twin avatar for any use case

Step 5
Ogilvy transforms emotions into songs with AI magic
Ogilvy and Milka launched “Let Snelle Sing It for You”, an AI-powered campaign where Gen Z can turn their emotions into customised rap songs and videos by scanning a Milka bar.

Why HeyGen is the best AI avatar creator

HeyGen brings together speed, quality, and flexibility in one comprehensive platform. Generate avatars from text prompts, turn photos into avatars, or choose from our stock library. With powerful editing tools, HeyGen offers one of the best AI avatar video generators for creators, brands, and educators.

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Fastest generation

Create videos in just a few minutes, delivering high-quality results much faster than traditional video production.

Simple to use

Effortless video creation with an intuitive interface that anyone can use, without needing any editing or technical skills.

All-in-one editor

Make video creation as simple as drafting a document with a text-based editor, right from the first draft through to the final video.

Bring your AI avatar to life with voice and sound

Choose from over 100 realistic AI voices across more than 175 languages and accents. Clone your own voice, create unique tones, or integrate HeyGen avatars with third-party text-to-speech providers. Whether it is for professional narration or casual influencer content, HeyGen ensures your avatar sounds as real as it looks.

Get started for free
Choose from 100+ ready-to-use stock voices

How to create an AI avatardigital twin

Transform yourself into a fully animated AI avatar with HeyGen’s digital twin technology. Capture your likeness once and then use it to generate videos on demand, so you never have to come in front of a camera again.

Step 1

Select Avatar IV from the creation panel.

Step 1

Step 3

HeyGen’s AI avatar video generator converts it into a realistic, lifelike avatar.

Step 3

Step 2

Upload one clear photo of your face.

Step 2

Step 4

Add speech, natural gestures, and accurate lip-sync for more realism

Step 4

Step 5

Export your AI-generated avatar video for any requirement (YouTube, social media, etc.).

Step 5

Trusted by over 1,00,000 teams that prioritise quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and accelerate growth with the most innovative AI video platform available today.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It feels as if we have expanded our team. We are able to do far more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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Have questions? We have the answers you need.

What is an AI avatar?

An AI avatar is a highly realistic digital representation of a human, created using artificial intelligence. These avatars can deliver human-like speech, facial expressions, and gestures, making them ideal for scalable video creation, virtual communication, and digital content. At HeyGen, our AI avatars are built using consented data from real actors and talent. We ensure ethical AI practices by compensating actors for every video generated with their likeness, combining cutting-edge generative AI with responsible content creation.

What is an AI avatar generator?

An AI avatar generator is a powerful tool that converts text into realistic video content using digital avatars. With HeyGen, you can instantly create studio-quality videos without needing cameras, actors, or complex editing software.

Is there a free AI avatar maker available?

Yes, HeyGen offers a free version for generating AI avatars, adding voice, and creating short videos. Premium plans unlock advanced features like HD and 4K rendering, customisation, and commercial use.


Can I create a custom avatar of myself or a colleague?

Absolutely. HeyGen makes it easy to create your own personalised AI avatar. Simply record a short calibration video using our guided process, and our AI will generate a lifelike digital version of you (or your team member) that speaks just like you. Create your digital twin now at HeyGen.


Which is the best AI avatar generator in 2025 for Indian users?

HeyGen is the best AI avatar generator because it is extremely easy to use and creates realistic talking avatars very quickly. You can turn text, images, or audio into videos within minutes. It supports more than 40 languages, so it is ideal for marketing, training, or simply creating content that truly stands out.

How can I create an AI avatar video using HeyGen?

Getting started with HeyGen is quick and straightforward: sign up for a free HeyGen account, choose a stock avatar or create your own custom avatar, write your script—our AI avatars will voice it with perfect lip-sync, customise your video with visuals, and then export or publish your video.


Do HeyGen AI Avatars support several languages?

Yes, HeyGen avatars support more than 175 languages and dialects, making them ideal for global communication, training, and customer engagement.


How realistic are HeyGen's AI avatars in actual use?

HeyGen's AI avatars are designed to be highly realistic, incorporating human-like expressions, gestures, and voice integration to create engaging and lifelike videos. Experience a new level of realism with HeyGen.

Can HeyGen avatars display emotions and gestures?

Yes. HeyGen avatars do more than just speak. They also use natural facial expressions and gestures that match the tone of your script. This makes communication more engaging and helps your videos feel more authentic and human.

What customisation options are available for HeyGen avatars?

HeyGen offers extensive customisation. With features like Look Packs, you can quickly switch between polished, playful, or quirky styles to suit your brand. You can also adjust outfits, tones, and voices so your avatar reflects exactly the personality you want to project.

Does HeyGen offer ready-made or industry-specific avatars?

Yes. You can choose from over 100 ready-to-use stock avatars designed for business, education, marketing, and more. There are also industry-specific avatars tailored for healthcare, sales, and corporate training, giving you a professional option from day one.

How does HeyGen help you save time compared to traditional video production?

With HeyGen, you can avoid cameras, studios, and complex editing. Simply type your script, choose an avatar, and generate your video within minutes. This helps teams scale video creation quickly and cost-effectively for ads, training, and content marketing.

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See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solutions.

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