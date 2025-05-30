Compress video size online in seconds while keeping your visuals sharp. Upload any MP4, MOV, MKV or AVI file and create a smaller version that loads faster and is easier to share. HeyGen makes it simple, secure and fast to reduce large video files without installing software or compromising on quality.
Export videos in the resolution you require
You should be able to control your video quality without having to deal with complicated settings. HeyGen’s online video compressor lets you export in the resolution that works best for your project, whether you are resizing HD footage or preparing a lighter file for quick sharing.
Upload your video and choose from resolutions like 4K, 1080p or 720p to manage file size while keeping your visuals clear. It’s an easy way to optimise content for email, mobile or web platforms without compromising on clarity.
If you want to enhance your video before compressing it, use the Add Photo to Video tool to include images, overlays, or graphics that make your content more engaging.
Best practices for using an online video compressor to reduce file size
A smaller file does not have to lose visual impact. With a few simple adjustments, you can compress your videos while keeping them clean, smooth, and ready to share. HeyGen recommends trimming extra footage before exporting to reduce the overall file size and choosing 1080p or 720p for the best balance of clarity and compression.
If you’re using avatars, graphics or voiceovers, keep your scenes simple so that the compressor can work efficiently. Always preview your video before downloading to make sure everything looks correct. These practices help you produce videos that load quickly and remain easy to share across any device
Faster Sharing with the Online Video Compressor
Sharing becomes easier when your video file is smaller. Compressing online helps reduce upload times, avoid email size limits, and ensure smoother playback for your viewers. This is especially useful when sending updates, sharing marketing clips, or preparing content for social platforms.
HeyGen helps you create a lighter version of your video without compromising on clarity. Export your file, copy the shareable link and send it instantly across apps, emails or any platform, without having to wait for large uploads.
How to Compress and Share Your Video Easily
Compressing your video online takes only a few simple steps. Upload your file, choose your settings, and share the optimised version without dealing with large attachments or long upload times.
Drag and drop your full-resolution video into the HeyGen workspace. The uploader supports MP4, MOV, MKV, AVI, and more.
Trim longer sections or remove unused clips to help reduce the final file size and keep your video neat.
Select 1080p, 720p or another export size that suits your needs. The tool adjusts the file size based on your choice
Download your compressed video or use a shareable link to send it via email, messages, or social platforms.
The Video Size Compressor is an online tool that reduces your file size while keeping your visuals sharp and clear. It helps you export videos in 4K, 1080p or 720p so they are easier to upload, share or email. Try it here: Video Size Compressor.
Compression may reduce quality slightly, but HeyGen optimises your footage so it stays crisp and smooth even at a lower resolution. Choosing 1080p or 720p keeps your video clear while significantly reducing the file size.
You can upload MP4, MOV, MKV, AVI, FLV, 3GP and several other popular formats. The tool automatically optimises each format for fast playback and compatibility across devices.
Yes. HeyGen handles large video files easily and converts them into smaller, share-friendly versions without freezing or requiring any installations. You can compress long videos, camera footage, or high-resolution clips.
Most compressions finish within a few seconds, depending on your file size and internet speed. After processing, you can immediately download your optimised video or share it with a link.
Yes. You can trim unnecessary parts to reduce the size even further. For more precise editing, use the Online Video Trimmer before running the compression.
Absolutely. If you want to insert images, logos or stickers before compression, you can enhance your footage using the avatars tool for a more polished result.
Yes. Many of the core compression features are available for free, and you can compress videos without installing any software. Simply upload, choose your resolution and download your optimised file.
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