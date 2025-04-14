Generate professional videos from text, images, or a single prompt with HeyGen's AI video generator. Choose a lifelike presenter, add your script, and produce studio-quality content in 175+ languages without filming, crews, or editing software. Everything you need to create polished videos and bring your ideas to life, all on one platform.

Prompt to Video No editing background needed. Type a topic, paste a script, or drop in a URL, and the Video Agent takes over. It writes the script, builds a storyboard, selects visuals, and renders a complete AI video that you can publish or refine, all from a single input.

Automated Video Production Give the AI video maker a blog post, PDF, or short prompt and it builds the entire narrative for you. Scenes are structured automatically, B-roll and layouts are matched to your content, and the voice-over is synced to every frame, delivering an almost final draft in a single click.

Intelligent Visuals Every video gets its own visual identity. The AI video generator curates stock footage, generates custom images, and builds on-screen graphics specific to your script. No recycled templates, no generic layouts – every clip is tailored to your message and audience.