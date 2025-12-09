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Pricing and solutions

Empower your organisation with seamless, secure, and scalable AI video production designed for marketing, training, global communication, and more.

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Private & Secure | AI Governance Controls | SOC 2 | GDPR | CCPA | Data Privacy Framework | AI Act Standards
The world’s leading companies place their trust in HeyGen
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Benefits

Why enterprises prefer HeyGen

Your business does not slow down. Your visual content should not either.

Benefits overview illustration

Move at the pace of business

Update or create new videos in minutes, not months. No reshoots or agency delays. Just instant, large-scale production. You’ll also get priority processing on the enterprise plan.

Connect with every audience

Translate your training, marketing, sales, or internal communication content into 175+ languages and dialects with natural voice cloning and lip-sync that feels truly human.

Compliance that keeps pace with you

Your data, teams, and brand remain protected with enterprise-grade security and compliance, including SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA.

Ensure everyone stays on brand

Centralised brand kits, role-based access, and version control keep content consistent across every department, region, and campaign.

Works wherever you work

HeyGen connects to the systems your teams already rely on (for example, LMS platforms, CRMs, and marketing automation tools), or you can extend it further with our powerful API.

A partner, not just a platform

From day one, you will have dedicated success managers, round-the-clock support, and onboarding tailored to your business. You are gaining a partner, not just purchasing software.

Enterprise-wide video creation

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AI-powered learning and development at a global scale

HeyGen Enterprise is built for organisations that require video at scale. Create, personalise, and localise content across every department while meeting the most stringent security and compliance standards. With unlimited video creation, advanced collaboration tools, powerful integrations, and dedicated support, your teams can work faster, stay on brand, and reach audiences everywhere — all from a single platform.

Experience the HeyGen difference

Key challenges

Production is slow. Traditional video projects take weeks or even months, making it very difficult to keep pace with changing business needs.
Creative resources are limited. In-house video teams are stretched thin, forcing different business units to compete for time and priority.
Costs escalate rapidly. Agencies, actors, studios, and reshoots push budgets sky-high, restricting how much content you can realistically produce.
Content becomes outdated. By the time a video is completed, policies, products, or processes may already have changed.
Localisation becomes a bottleneck. Translating and re-recording videos in multiple languages adds weeks of delay and significantly increases costs.
Quality is inconsistent. Different teams and vendors produce videos with varying looks, tones, and standards, which weakens the brand identity.

Benefits

Create, personalise, and update videos in hours instead of months, so training, marketing, and communications are always up to date.
Enable business teams to create their own professional content, while keeping your creative team focused on high-value projects.
Remove the need for agencies, studios, and reshoots with AI-generated avatars and voices, so your budgets stay predictable.
Keep your content evergreen. Update a single line of script or translate it instantly without re-recording, so your videos remain accurate and relevant as things change.
Localise without delays. Translate videos into 175+ languages and dialects with natural lip-sync and voice cloning that saves weeks of effort and significantly reduces costs.
Centralised brand kits, role-based access, and standardised avatars give every department the tools to create content that always looks and sounds on-brand.
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Designed for your enterprise technology stack

From learning platforms to sales tools, HeyGen integrates seamlessly with your technology ecosystem and extends even further through our API.

Explore our integrations
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Customer success stories

Why training, marketing, and localisation teams in India trust HeyGen

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90%

video completion rate

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25%

increase in completion rates

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10x

increase in video production speed

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10-15

languages per video

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80%

reduction in translation costs

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€1,000

saved per minute of video

Have questions? We have the answers

What is included in the HeyGen AI Enterprise plan?

HeyGen Enterprise is a comprehensive AI video platform and creative operating system designed for large teams. It includes:

  • Enterprise governance: SAML SSO, SCIM, role-based access, audit logs
  • Admin controls: Workspaces, approvals, brand templates, content retention
  • Performance and scalability: Priority rendering, higher throughput, API access
  • Security and privacy: Encryption during transmission and at rest, DPA support
  • Advanced creation: Private or controlled avatars, video translation, personalisation
  • Whiteglove onboarding and support: Dedicated onboarding, training, and success resources

How is the pricing of an AI enterprise plan different from standard plans?

The Enterprise plan is customised to your rollout and governance needs. The investment depends on the number of seats, usage, compliance requirements, support tier, and contract terms. Please connect with our team for a customised proposal.

What factors affect the cost of implementing AI in business video production?

Key drivers include team size, usage volume, localisation needs, security and compliance scope, API and integration complexity, training and enablement, SLAs, and contract duration.

How does HeyGen’s enterprise AI pricing compare with other platforms?

Enterprises assess overall value across output quality, localisation accuracy, time to publish, governance features, and integration effort. HeyGen offers flexible packaging to match your scale and workflow. Request a side-by-side evaluation tailored to your requirements.

Is HeyGen’s enterprise plan suitable for large B2B organisations?

Yes. HeyGen is designed for global enterprises that require brand control, approval workflows, identity management, detailed auditability, and APIs. Typical teams using HeyGen include Marketing, L&D, Enablement, and Corporate Communications.

Does HeyGen provide flexible pricing options for enterprise AI solutions?

Yes. Options include usage-aligned packaging, annual or multi-year agreements, committed-use discounts, and phased deployments or pilot programmes to validate value before wider rollout.

How does HeyGen ensure security and compliance (SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA) for enterprises in India and globally?

HeyGen follows enterprise-grade security best practices: encryption at rest and in transit, SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, RBAC, audit logs, least-privilege access, and data governance controls. We support GDPR and CCPA requirements and can share security documentation and SOC 2 details under an NDA.

What are the advantages of generative AI for enterprises using HeyGen?

Yes! HeyGen offers a free AI video generator that allows you to create videos with basic features at no cost. For more advanced customisation, higher-quality exports, and additional AI tools, you can upgrade to a premium plan.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and accelerate growth with the most innovative AI video solution.

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