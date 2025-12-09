Move at the pace of business
Update or create new videos in minutes, not months. No reshoots or agency delays. Just instant, large-scale production. You’ll also get priority processing on the enterprise plan.
Pricing and solutions
Empower your organisation with seamless, secure, and scalable AI video production designed for marketing, training, global communication, and more.
Your business does not slow down. Your visual content should not either.
Update or create new videos in minutes, not months. No reshoots or agency delays. Just instant, large-scale production. You’ll also get priority processing on the enterprise plan.
Translate your training, marketing, sales, or internal communication content into 175+ languages and dialects with natural voice cloning and lip-sync that feels truly human.
Your data, teams, and brand remain protected with enterprise-grade security and compliance, including SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA.
Centralised brand kits, role-based access, and version control keep content consistent across every department, region, and campaign.
HeyGen connects to the systems your teams already rely on (for example, LMS platforms, CRMs, and marketing automation tools), or you can extend it further with our powerful API.
From day one, you will have dedicated success managers, round-the-clock support, and onboarding tailored to your business. You are gaining a partner, not just purchasing software.
Enterprise-wide video creation
HeyGen Enterprise is built for organisations that require video at scale. Create, personalise, and localise content across every department while meeting the most stringent security and compliance standards. With unlimited video creation, advanced collaboration tools, powerful integrations, and dedicated support, your teams can work faster, stay on brand, and reach audiences everywhere — all from a single platform.
Experience the HeyGen difference
From learning platforms to sales tools, HeyGen integrates seamlessly with your technology ecosystem and extends even further through our API.
HeyGen Enterprise is a comprehensive AI video platform and creative operating system designed for large teams. It includes:
The Enterprise plan is customised to your rollout and governance needs. The investment depends on the number of seats, usage, compliance requirements, support tier, and contract terms. Please connect with our team for a customised proposal.
Key drivers include team size, usage volume, localisation needs, security and compliance scope, API and integration complexity, training and enablement, SLAs, and contract duration.
Enterprises assess overall value across output quality, localisation accuracy, time to publish, governance features, and integration effort. HeyGen offers flexible packaging to match your scale and workflow. Request a side-by-side evaluation tailored to your requirements.
Yes. HeyGen is designed for global enterprises that require brand control, approval workflows, identity management, detailed auditability, and APIs. Typical teams using HeyGen include Marketing, L&D, Enablement, and Corporate Communications.
Yes. Options include usage-aligned packaging, annual or multi-year agreements, committed-use discounts, and phased deployments or pilot programmes to validate value before wider rollout.
HeyGen follows enterprise-grade security best practices: encryption at rest and in transit, SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, RBAC, audit logs, least-privilege access, and data governance controls. We support GDPR and CCPA requirements and can share security documentation and SOC 2 details under an NDA.
Yes! HeyGen offers a free AI video generator that allows you to create videos with basic features at no cost. For more advanced customisation, higher-quality exports, and additional AI tools, you can upgrade to a premium plan.
See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and accelerate growth with the most innovative AI video solution.