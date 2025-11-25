Effortlessly create realistic AI video avatars

Engage your audience with HeyGen’s AI avatar video generator. Instantly create professional AI video avatars from text, scripts, or uploaded images. Ideal for marketers, educators, and creators, our platform enables you to generate high-quality videos without studios, actors, or advanced editing skills. Just type, animate, and share.

  • No credit card required
  • AI Voice Clone
  • 175+ languages and dialects
12,60,03,539Videos created
10,01,96,124Avatars created
1,73,28,861Videos translated
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Trusted by millions across the globe to bring their stories to life.

Speak on camera without actually being on camera

Enhance your digital presence with HeyGen’s AI video avatar generator that creates realistic avatars in minutes. Whether you are producing educational content, marketing videos, or social media clips, your avatar mirrors gestures, expressions, and voice with exceptional precision. Take charge of your digital spokesperson and produce engaging videos without ever having to stand in front of a camera.

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Types of AI video avatars

Choose from stock options or clone yourself to create a spokesperson that matches your brand, training modules, or campaigns. Whether you are a business, educator, or creator, HeyGen gives you the flexibility to produce dynamic, professional videos at scale.

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Stock video avatars

Drop any script into AI Studio and let your avatar deliver it with a natural tone, gestures, and expressions. Create training tutorials, marketing content, and social media clips that come alive in seconds using our AI video creator tools.

Stock UGC avatars

Skip the casting calls and long production days. Our stock user-generated content (UGC) avatars are ready to create on demand. Designed to mirror the style and personality of real online creators, they deliver scripts with an authentic, social-first vibe.

Create your own avatar

Generate an AI video avatar that reflects your appearance, expressions, and voice. With support for 175+ languages and dialects, your avatar can connect with audiences across the world while keeping your message authentic.

Expressive AI avatars that align with your script

Your AI avatar does not just mirror gestures and speech, it enhances them. Create engaging and persuasive videos with avatars that adapt naturally to your script while maintaining speed and quality.

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Emotion that matches your message

Deliver a keynote or heartfelt announcement with avatars that adjust their tone in real time. With AI Studio’s text-based editor, you can craft powerful and expressive vocal performances for your video avatar.

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Choose a pre-built avatar or customise your own

Choose from a wide range of personalities, each crafted with distinct tones and gestures. For a more personalised approach, fine-tune voice, expressions, and delivery to align with your brand.

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No more awkward pauses, your avatar now understands the full context

Say goodbye to robotic delivery. Features like Voice Director and Voice Mirroring ensure AI-generated videos feel authentic and natural, creating a smoother, more seamless viewing experience.

Create your AI video avatar

Transform how you create AI videos with a lifelike avatar that reflects your expressions and voice. Reach audiences across the world with digital tools that enhance engagement.

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Narrate anything for audiences across the world

Convert any script into a high-quality AI-generated video in just a few clicks. Whether it is for marketing, training, or educational use, your AI video avatar delivers smooth, natural speech without the need for a camera.

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Sound like yourself in any language

Speak to a global audience with AI video that translates and lip-syncs in 70+ languages and 175+ dialects. Our AI video creation software ensures tone, pronunciation, and expression remain accurate in every language.

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Scale content with limitless versions of your avatar

Need multiple versions of a video for different markets? Your AI avatar software allows you to localise, edit, and customise videos instantly. Update scripts, adjust expressions, and scale production without any additional shooting.

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Stay consistent and personalised, all the time

Your avatar clone does more than just copy your appearance. It captures your energy, natural gestures, and personality. This helps every video feel personal and authentic to your brand, whether it is for your audience, customers, or internal team.

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Sam saves 20 hours of shooting every week
Sam increased his email subscribers fourfold to 1,00,000 by using landing pages with his YouTube videos to offer valuable, free content, which helped him build a large, loyal audience to launch his cookbook.

Lifelike AI video avatars with unmatched realism

Create high-quality videos with ease using AI-powered avatars that look, move, and speak like real people. Choose from hundreds of stock avatars or generate your own through an image-to-video AI workflow. Whether it is for marketing, training, or social media, our free AI avatar video generator brings your message to life without needing a camera.

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Have questions? We have the answers

See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and accelerate growth with the most innovative AI video platform available today.

What is an AI avatar generator and how does it work?

An AI avatar generator creates digital avatars that mirror human expressions and voices, using a script and animation to produce engaging video content.

How can I create a customised AI avatar for videos?

HeyGen allows you to create a custom AI avatar by uploading a script, which the avatar can then animate, reflecting your unique style and voice.

What are the advantages of using an AI video avatar for content creation?

Using AI video avatars enables high-quality content creation without the need for filming, making it cost-effective and efficient for creators.

How do AI avatars improve AI video translation?

AI avatars can translate and lip-sync in multiple languages, ensuring natural-sounding speech and accuracy, and helping you reach audiences across the world more effectively.

Can AI avatars accurately replicate my voice and facial expressions?

Yes, HeyGen's AI avatars can accurately mimic voices and expressions, delivering realistic and engaging video content. Experience the accuracy for yourself on the HeyGen platform.

Is there a free AI avatar video generator I can try out?

Yes, HeyGen offers a free AI avatar video generator, so you can create short videos and try out the platform before upgrading. It’s a simple way to explore the features and see results quickly.

Can I convert images into videos using AI avatars?

Absolutely. With HeyGen’s image-to-video AI, you can upload a photo and generate a talking avatar that delivers your script with natural-looking movements and accurate voice sync.

What makes HeyGen the best AI avatar video creator?

HeyGen brings together highly realistic avatars, voice cloning, and advanced editing tools on a single platform, making it one of the best AI avatar video generators for businesses, educators, and content creators.

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See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solutions.

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