AI Podcast Generator

Transform your notes or scripts into podcast-ready audio using our AI Podcast Generator in mere minutes. With this AI podcast generator, there’s no need for a microphone or lengthy editing processes. You can enjoy clear, natural-sounding synthetic voices in any language you require.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI Video Creation

Create Podcasts Without Recording Anything

With the HeyGen AI Podcast Generator, say goodbye to recording sessions. This tool makes podcast creation seamless. Upload your podcast script, select a voice or avatar, and instantly create high-quality audio episodes. Perfect for marketers, educators, creators, and businesses who aim to scale their content production—quickly! Transform class lectures into podcasts, making education more accessible.

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a dog wearing headphones and a yellow hat stands in front of a microphone and says hey do you like my podcast
AI Video Creation

Best Practices for Creating AI Podcasts

Want better outcomes from your AI podcast generator? Follow these quick tips:

  • Write simply
    Use short, clear sentences in a conversational tone.
  • Break it up
    Add natural pauses or transitions to improve the flow.
  • Pick the right voice
    Match tone and energy to your content style.
  • Go multilingual
    Create versions in 40+ languages to reach more listeners.
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AI Video Creation

Reach New Audiences with AI-Generated Podcasts

Whether you are repurposing blog content, converting study notes into audio, or crafting internal communications, AI podcast tools simplify the process. Deliver consistent, studio-quality content across various platforms without the hassle of voice training or recording. Learn about AI-generated content in journalism and how it is transforming the industry.

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How It works?

Create a Podcast in 4 Easy Steps

Quickly convert written content into natural-sounding podcast episodes with our AI podcast generator.

Step 1

Upload a Photo for Your Avatar

Start by uploading a clear photo to create your personalised AI host. This works very well for video podcasts, adding a human touch.

Step 2

Input a Script or Upload Audio

Send in your podcast script, or upload an existing audio file to enhance with our AI podcast generator.

Step 3

Choose an AI voice or upload real footage

Choose from more than 300 voices in over 175 languages to match your tone and audience requirements smoothly, all with natural-sounding synthetic voices.

Step 4

Generate & Share Your AI Podcast

HeyGen automatically syncs lips, voices, and facial expressions—export and share within seconds.

AI Podcast Generator – Frequently Asked Questions

What is the HeyGen AI Podcast Generator?

The HeyGen AI Podcast Generator is an AI-powered tool that transforms your written content—such as scripts, blog posts, or articles—into professional-quality audio or video podcasts. It utilizes realistic AI voices and avatars to produce engaging episodes without the need for traditional recording equipment.

Can I use my own avatar in the podcast?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to create a personalised avatar by uploading a clear photo. This avatar can be used to add a human touch to your video podcasts.

Which languages do you support?

HeyGen supports more than 175 languages, enabling you to create multilingual podcasts and reach a global audience.

Can I convert existing audio content into a video podcast?

Yes, you can upload existing audio files and enhance them with AI avatars and visuals to create engaging video podcasts.

Is there a cost associated with using the AI Podcast Generator?

HeyGen offers a free version with basic features. Advanced features and higher-resolution exports may require a subscription.

How can I distribute podcasts created with AI generators?

While some AI podcast tools export audio files for platforms like Spotify or Apple Podcasts, HeyGen focuses on high-quality video content using its AI Avatar IV technology. You can generate visually engaging podcast episodes and publish them directly to video-first platforms like YouTube, LinkedIn, or TikTok for maximum reach and viewer retention.

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Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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