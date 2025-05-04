AI Voice Cloning

Clone any voice with AI-level accuracy to create natural, personalised voiceovers that match your tone and style across platforms.

Ai voice Cloning
12,60,05,545Videos generated
10,01,96,244Avatars generated
1,73,28,981Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI Voice Cloning

High-fidelity neural AI voice cloning

HeyGen uses advanced neural networks to analyse pitch, rhythm, accent, and speech patterns. This allows AI voice cloning to generate smooth, natural speech that works for marketing videos, training programmes, product demos, and internal communications.

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AI Video Creation

Text-to-video voice generation

AI voice cloning is fully integrated into HeyGen’s text-to-video editor. You write or paste your script, and the platform generates the AI voice, applies lip sync, and aligns the visuals automatically, without any manual audio editing.

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AI Video Creation

Support for multilingual AI voice cloning

HeyGen allows the same AI voice clone to speak multiple languages. This makes it easy to localise video content while keeping a consistent voice across regions, departments, and audiences.

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AI Video Creation

Quick edits and reusable voice models

Once a voice is cloned, it can be reused across unlimited videos. Update the text, change the pacing, or adjust the emphasis and re-render instantly. No re-recording is needed when the content changes.

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Marketing and brand films

Traditional voiceovers require multiple recording sessions and coordination with voice artists. With AI voice cloning, marketers can write scripts and generate consistent, on-brand narration across campaigns, ads, and explainer videos using text-to-video workflows.

Training and onboarding material

Product demos and walkthroughs

Product updates often need fresh narration. With AI voice cloning, teams can update scripts and regenerate demos instantly, keeping the voice tone consistent even as visuals and features evolve.

Social and short-form video

Internal communication

Leadership messages often lose their impact when they are text only. Convert written updates into engaging videos using a cloned executive voice, helping teams communicate clearly and consistently across different locations.

Multilingual customer education

Support and education teams can generate localised video guides in multiple languages using a single cloned voice. This reduces production costs while improving clarity and trust for global audiences.

How to use an AI voice cloning tool

Create voice-powered videos with a simple four-step workflow that replaces recording, editing, and re-shooting.

Step 1

Upload or record a voice sample

Provide a short, clear recording of the voice you want to clone. HeyGen analyses tone, pacing, and vocal characteristics to build a personalised voice model.

Step 2

Generate your voice model

HeyGen processes the sample and creates a reusable AI voice clone. This voice is now available across all your video projects and scripts.

Step 3

Write or paste your script here

Type your text directly in HeyGen’s editor. Refine the wording, emphasis, or structure while the system automatically prepares narration, lip sync, and visuals.

Step 4

Render and update at any time

Generate the final video and export it when it is ready. Need changes later? Edit the text and re-render without recording again.

FAQs on AI Voice Cloning

How accurate is HeyGen’s AI voice cloning technology?

Accuracy depends on your sample. Clear audio helps produce natural, expressive results.

What is the difference between instant and professional cloning?

Instant cloning is fast and suitable for straightforward projects. Professional cloning uses more voice data to deliver higher accuracy and a more natural, realistic sound.

How much audio do I need to begin?

Most users need between 30 seconds and 3 minutes.

Can I clone my voice using AI?

Yes. Just upload a clear audio or video file, and HeyGen will generate an AI version that replicates the original voice's tone, pitch, and style. It is a quick and accurate way to clone a voice.

What are the requirements for a successful voice cloning?

For the most accurate results, provide clear audio with no background noise, music, or overlapping dialogue. We recommend a sample of at least one minute of consistent speech.

Can I use the cloned voice in several languages?

Yes, HeyGen supports multilingual voice output. Once the voice is cloned, you can generate speech in multiple languages while maintaining the original speaker’s voice characteristics.

Can I make changes to a cloned voice after it has been generated?

Yes, once the voice is cloned, you can adjust factors such as speech speed, emotion, and pitch to suit the desired tone and context of your video or audio project.

Do I need permission to clone someone’s voice?

Yes, it is essential to obtain explicit consent from the individual before using their voice for cloning.

Is my voice data safe and secure?

Yes. Your voice is safeguarded with stringent security measures and controlled access.


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