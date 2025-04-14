Convert any webpage into a professional, narrated video within minutes using HeyGen's url to video tool. Simply paste your link, choose a visual style, and receive a complete video with captions, voiceover, and animations.
Why brands prefer HeyGen
Instant Webpage-to-Video Conversion
Paste any link and the tool reads the page, extracts key content, images, and metadata, then builds a scene-by-scene storyboard automatically. No copy-pasting required. You get a ready-to-review video outline with narration, visuals, and timing already set in seconds. For teams converting product pages and articles at scale, this turns hours of editing into a single step. The AI video generator is the starting point for scripts, prompts, and slide-based content along with URL input.
AI-generated script you can edit freely
After the page is analysed, the tool drafts a narration script built around the key messages, headlines, and product details found on the page. You review this in a clean editor before generating, with complete freedom to rewrite, cut, or expand anything. This gives you narrative control without having to start from a blank page. For content that starts entirely from written text, text to video skips the URL step and builds directly from a script.
Built-in Narration, Captions, and Music
Every generated video includes a clear AI voice-over synced to the on-screen content, automatic captions, and background music matched to the pacing of the page content. No separate recording or subtitle software is required. The narration sounds natural and can be changed to a different voice style, language, or tone within the editor. For an advanced audio-sync workflow that also works with uploaded footage, AI Lip Sync matches new audio to any existing video, frame by frame.
Multilingual video in 175+ languages
Any video generated from a URL can be translated into 175+ languages with natural narration and accurate lip-sync, without rebuilding or re-recording anything. Global teams use this to produce one base video and distribute localised versions across every target market in the same workflow. The AI Video Translator handles localisation end to end, including voice matching and captioning, across all supported languages.
Batch Processing and API Automation
Submit a list of URLs and receive finished videos without needing to touch the editor for each one. The API lets teams define templates, voice styles, and aspect ratios once and apply them automatically across hundreds of links. Marketing teams can schedule submissions to trigger when new pages go live. For teams also converting documents alongside URLs,PDF to videoprocesses static files through the same pipeline.
Use cases of a URL-to-video generator
A blog post stops working the moment readers close the tab. Converting the URL into a short video immediately extends the content to social platforms without additional writing. The headline, key argument, and supporting points become a clip ready for LinkedIn, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. For full scene-by-scene treatment of long articles, article to video handles extended written content.
Product pages are built to convert, but most buyers skip text and want to see the product in action. Paste the URL and get a narrated walkthrough covering key features, differentiators, and outcomes in under two minutes. This is faster than a screen recording and more polished for sales emails or demo embeds. Sales teams that need a structured, purpose-built format can use the product demo video generator.
Landing pages are filled with conversion-optimized copy and proof points that translate directly into video. Pull the URL and generate a short clip carrying the same message in motion. Use it as a paid ad, social embed, or email creative without writing a separate brief. Teams scaling this into full campaigns can build on that foundation with marketing videos templates.
Internal knowledge base pages and HR wikis contain content employees rarely engage with in text form. Converting those URLs into narrated clips makes it more accessible and memorable. An entire onboarding library can be built from existing documentation without writing new scripts. For instructional video with SCORM and LMS support, training video covers the full L&D workflow.
Agencies managing multiple client accounts need to produce video without expanding production hours. A URL-based workflow allows one person to process an entire website, blog section, or press archive into a video library within a single working session. Branded and localized variants can be rendered through the same pipeline with minor template adjustments. Teams producing high-volume paid content can pair url to video with the AI ad maker for direct delivery in paid ad dimensions.
A webpage in English does not reach an international audience on its own. Convert the URL into a video, then translate it into any of 175+ languages with matching narration and captions in one additional step. What once required separate production runs for each market now happens from a single source URL. The AI dubbing tool covers audio localization, voice matching, and dialect selection across all supported languages.
How a URL-to-video generator works
Turn any webpage link into a shareable video in four simple steps, with no editing software or prior experience required.
Enter the link to any web page. The tool reads the page and automatically extracts the core content.
Select a template, aspect ratio, and tone that suits your content type, channel, and brand.
Read through the auto-generated script, adjust the narrative, and refine the emphasis before generating.
Render the final video and download it in your preferred format, ready to share, embed, or schedule.
A URL-to-video converter reads the content, images, and metadata from any webpage and automatically generates a narrated video. Paste the URL, and the system writes a script, selects visuals, and adds a voiceover, with no manual production work required. For workflows that start from a written script rather than a URL, script to video delivers the same high-quality output starting from a blank document.
Blog posts, product pages, landing pages, news articles, and About pages all convert well. Pages with clear headings and well-structured paragraphs produce the most accurate scripts. Pages that are mainly image-heavy with very little text may need more script editing before generating. For converting slide files along with URLs, PPT To video processes deck-based content through the same automated pipeline.
Highly customisable. Adjust pacing, templates, background music, voice-over style, captions, visuals, and online video elements. Use text-to-video edits to refine messaging, apply image-to-video for richer visuals, or fine-tune timing and transitions for a more cinematic result.
Yes. Use the video translator to create localised versions with translated captions and voiceovers. HeyGen preserves timing and pacing while recreating natural narration in target languages to maintain consistency across markets.
Export options include MP4 optimised for web and social, vertical cuts for Reels/TikTok, looped assets for Canvas, and high bitrate files for broadcast. Choose platform presets to ensure the correct aspect ratio, resolution, and file size for each destination.
Yes. HeyGen provides REST endpoints for creating, monitoring, and retrieving recordings of your video files. Batch processing, webhook notifications, and storage integrations enable automated workflows for large catalogues and frequent updates.
Marketers, product teams, e-commerce managers, educators, publishers, and creators all benefit. Anyone who needs fast, scalable video production from existing web content will see substantial time and cost savings compared with traditional production.
You retain full rights to the videos you export. HeyGen does not claim ownership. Please ensure that you have the necessary legal rights for any third-party media or copyrighted content included on converted pages; you remain responsible for those assets.
Yes. HeyGen outputs platform-ready creatives optimised for social and programmatic advertising. Use batch generation to create multiple ad variations for A/B testing and performance campaigns.
Uploads and generated videos are encrypted both in transit and at rest. HeyGen follows industry-grade security practices and provides configurable storage and access controls. For sensitive content, you can use private storage integrations and access restrictions to keep your video files secure.
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