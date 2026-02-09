AI video translator
Translate your videos with precision. Upload any video and automatically dub it into 175+ languages and dialects using best-in-class voice cloning, accurate lip-sync, and auto-generated subtitles.
Tap to upload a video!Upload a video!
See it in another language in just minutes.
Why HeyGen is the leading AI video translation platform
Powered by advanced AI translation and voice cloning technology, HeyGen delivers one of the most accurate video translators available today. Our solution seamlessly converts speech and synchronises lip movements in real time, helping creators and businesses overcome language barriers and connect with audiences across the world.
Why you should use an AI video translator
Traditional video translation can be slow and expensive. Our online video translator makes it effortless. Simply upload your file or paste a YouTube link, and translate a video instantly with just one click. No need for costly reshoots or manual dubbing. It is fast, budget-friendly, and easy to use for creators and businesses of any size.
Whether you are a solo creator or an enterprise, AI video translation helps you unlock new markets. With cultural nuance, accurate voice matching, and precise lip-sync, your videos connect with audiences across countries in ways that subtitles alone cannot. More reach leads to higher engagement and stronger growth.
Our video language translator goes far beyond simple word substitution. Using advanced AI and voice cloning, your unique tone and delivery are preserved across 175+ languages and dialects. Even when you translate a video into English or any other language, it still sounds like your authentic and consistent self.
Add subtitles, refine the tone, and adjust settings to match your brand’s style. Get one-click access to 175+ languages and dialects. Videos in a collection also gain access to a multilingual player, which can be easily embedded on any page or LMS for smooth viewing in multiple languages.
Forget mismatched timing. HeyGen goes beyond AI dubbing with lip-syncing that aligns translated speech perfectly with facial movements. This makes your localised content feel native and keeps audiences engaged.
Our enhanced brand glossary now supports forced translations, protected terms, and accurate pronunciation. You can create and manage collections, add new translations with ease, and adjust translations to generate multiple versions from a single video.
Not just your videos — your avatars speak 175+ languages as well
Two ways to go global. Translate your existing videos or YouTube links into 175+ languages with accurate voice and lip sync. Or create avatar videos in multiple languages from day one using a single script for unlimited reach. Powered by advanced facial animation and voice sync technology, every video feels authentic.
Already have footage you are happy with? Upload any video or paste a YouTube link, and HeyGen will translate it into 175+ languages, while preserving the original speaker's voice, lip movements, and expressions. No reshoots required.
Generate multilingual content from scratch. Write a single script, choose your avatar, and create videos in multiple languages at the same time, ideal for scaling across global markets without recording even one live take.
Choose from a wide range of pre-built personalities or customise your own. With Voice Director and Voice Mirroring, every avatar delivers a natural tone, emotion, and pacing, so your videos never feel robotic.
How to translate a video with HeyGen
Upload your video from your device or paste a YouTube link. Select the translation engine and choose up to 10 languages to translate at the same time.
Click translate and let HeyGen handle the rest. Your existing video will be translated with a matched voice, lip sync, and expressions — ready to publish.
Want more control? Click Edit & Review to proofread your translated script before finalising it and ensure every word lands exactly right
The numbers speak for themselves
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both time and money while effortlessly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of weeks or months
Trusted by leading brands to engage audiences worldwide
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video platform available today.
A video translator is a tool that converts audio, voiceover, or subtitles in a video into another language, helping content reach a wider audience. This process enables content creators, businesses, and organisations to expand their reach globally by overcoming language barriers.
There are different types of video translators. These include subtitling, dubbing, voice-over, and SDH. Other types are live captioning, sign language interpreting, audio description, and AI-powered translation tools.
Yes, HeyGen can automatically translate videos into 175+ languages and dialects. It preserves your voice through cloning and synchronises lip movements, making translations look natural and authentic for audiences across the world.
Yes, HeyGen offers a free plan that lets you translate up to 3 videos per month, each up to 3 minutes long. This includes features such as AI-generated subtitles, AI voiceovers, and lip-syncing in more than 175 languages and dialects.
If you are looking for higher accuracy, a wider range of languages, and more advanced features, our premium plans offer enhanced customisation and superior voice synthesis.
HeyGen’s video translator is highly accurate, offering natural lip-sync and voice cloning for clear audio in widely used languages, with enterprise-level proofreading available for maximum precision.
HeyGen is widely regarded as one of the best AI video translators. It supports video localisation, voice cloning, and video translation features across 175+ languages and dialects.
AI video translation is different from subtitles because it goes beyond simply displaying translated text on the screen. It translates your voice into another language, recreates it using voice cloning, and syncs it seamlessly with the video.
The result is a fully immersive experience that makes your audience feel as though you are speaking their native language in a natural way.
AI avatars create a digital version of you that reflects your gestures, expressions, and speech patterns. Whether you are presenting, telling a story, or teaching, your avatar makes multilingual content feel personal and engaging, without the need for additional recordings, voiceovers, or dubbing.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solutions.