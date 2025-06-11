From product showcases to trend-led stories, HeyGen helps creators, marketers, and entrepreneurs produce TikTok videos that actually get noticed. With AI avatars, voiceovers, and automatic captioning, you can generate unlimited TikTok videos quickly—no editing software required.

Tried tools like CapCut, Simplified, or InVideo? HeyGen simplifies it even further with AI automation and faceless video generation that’s made for TikTok.