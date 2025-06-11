Generate TikTok-ready content in minutes. Use AI avatars, voices, and templates to produce high-performing videos that stand out in your niche.
Turn Your Script Into TikTok Content With AI
HeyGen's AI TikTok Video Generator is your shortcut to creating scroll-stopping videos without filming or editing. Just type your message, pick an avatar, and select a vertical template. Whether you're promoting products, sharing how-tos, or launching a viral campaign, our tools help you generate TikTok videos with AI voices, faceless avatar options, and instant captioning.
Best Practices for AI TikTok Video Generation
Optimise your reach and engagement on TikTok by following these quick tips:
Generate High-Performing TikTok Videos Using AI
From product showcases to trend-led stories, HeyGen helps creators, marketers, and entrepreneurs produce TikTok videos that actually get noticed. With AI avatars, voiceovers, and automatic captioning, you can generate unlimited TikTok videos quickly—no editing software required.
Tried tools like CapCut, Simplified, or InVideo? HeyGen simplifies it even further with AI automation and faceless video generation that’s made for TikTok.
How to Use HeyGen's AI TikTok Video Maker
Turn any script into a viral TikTok video using AI avatars and voice.
Short, engaging, and trend-friendly—just drop it into the editor.
Choose from 700+ avatars and voices to suit your tone and audience. No actors or studio required.
Add animations, subtitles, backgrounds, and transitions to bring your message to life.
Download your final video or share it directly with a link—watermark-free.
HeyGen’s AI TikTok Video Generator converts your script, URL, or idea into a fully edited TikTok video using AI avatars, voices, captions, and visuals. It produces polished 9:16 videos without any filming or manual editing. Try the tool here: AI TikTok Video Generator
Recognized as G2’s #1 Fastest Growing Product in the 2025 Best Software Awards, HeyGen is transforming how videos are made for marketing, sales, and training.
The AI analyzes your script, applies TikTok-style pacing, adds auto captions, selects visuals, and syncs a realistic avatar or voice. This produces short-form content that feels native to TikTok in just a few minutes.
Yes. Every video is automatically created in a vertical 9:16 format that works well across TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and other mobile platforms. Export options include clean, HD versions that are ready to upload.
Yes. You can choose from hundreds of avatars or use voice-only templates to make faceless TikTok videos. This is ideal for creators who prefer privacy or want an automated content pipeline.
Yes. HeyGen automatically adds captions, animations, transitions, AI artwork, and copyright-free music. These enhancements help increase retention, clarity, and overall performance on TikTok.
Yes. Simply paste your script or a URL and the AI extracts the key points, writes a short-form script, and builds your video. For stronger scripting, use the AI Video Script Generator before creating your video.
Yes. After exporting your TikTok video, you can resize and optimize it for other platforms using the Repurpose Video Tool. This helps you extend reach across multiple short-form channels.
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