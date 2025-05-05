Become a HeyGen Partner
Join the HeyGen Affiliate Programme and earn a 35% recurring commission for 3 months on every new customer you refer:
• 35% commission on Creator & Team plans
• 30-day last-click attribution window
• No cap on earnings
• Monthly payouts
How It Works
1. Apply
Submit a short application to join the HeyGen Affiliate Programme.
2. Share
Promote HeyGen using your referral link in YouTube videos, social media content, blog posts, newsletters, or online communities.
3. Earn
Earn 35% commission for the first 3 months whenever someone signs up using your link for a new Creator or Teams subscription.
The minimum payout amount is $30, paid via PayPal.
How Much Can You Earn?
$300+
10 Customers Referred
$1,500+
50 Customers Referred
$3,000+
100 Customers Referred
Why Affiliates Enjoy Promoting HeyGen
Explosive category
Simple Product to Explain
Suitable for a broad audience
Start Earning with HeyGen
Join creators and affiliates who are promoting one of the fastest-growing AI video platforms.
Have questions? We have the answers
How much can I earn?
There are no earning limits. Your earnings increase with the number of users you refer.
When do payouts happen?
Commissions become eligible after 60 days, and are then paid in the next monthly payout cycle.
How will I receive my payment?
Commissions go through a 60-day verification period to allow for refunds, chargebacks, and subscription validation.
Once verified, commissions are added to the next monthly payout, which is processed within the first five working days of each month.
Commissions are calculated based on the actual payments received by HeyGen.
The minimum payout threshold is $30, and payouts are processed only via PayPal.
What does the commission structure look like?
Affiliates earn a 35% commission for the first 3 months of each new paid subscription they refer.
What is the attribution window period?
HeyGen uses a 30-day last-click model, meaning the most recent referral link clicked before sign-up receives the credit.
What are the Terms and Conditions?
Affiliates may not run search ads or use their own affiliate links to make purchases. Full affiliate terms are available here. If you have any questions about the programme or need any clarification on the rules, please contact our affiliate support team at [email protected]
HeyGen Brand Kits – Logo
The full HeyGen logo lockup is the primary version and should be used in most situations. Use the vertical lockup only when space is limited or the layout requires a more compact format—such as in narrow placements, social posts, or digital displays—where the full logo still needs to be clearly visible.
The fastest-growing product on G2
From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most: