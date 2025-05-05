Become a HeyGen Partner

Join the HeyGen Affiliate Programme and earn a 35% recurring commission for 3 months on every new customer you refer:

• 35% commission on Creator & Team plans
• 30-day last-click attribution window
• No cap on earnings
• Monthly payouts

Start Earning
12,60,03,539Videos generated
10,01,96,124Avatars generated
1,73,28,861Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How It Works

1. Apply

Submit a short application to join the HeyGen Affiliate Programme.

Apply now

2. Share

Promote HeyGen using your referral link in YouTube videos, social media content, blog posts, newsletters, or online communities.

3. Earn

Earn 35% commission for the first 3 months whenever someone signs up using your link for a new Creator or Teams subscription.

The minimum payout amount is $30, paid via PayPal.

How Much Can You Earn?

$300+

10 Customers Referred

$1,500+

50 Customers Referred

$3,000+

100 Customers Referred

Why Affiliates Enjoy Promoting HeyGen

Explosive category

Explosive category
AI video is one of the fastest-growing creator tool categories. Businesses, marketers, and creators all need video content. Used by a community of over 30 million users and 85% of the Fortune 100, HeyGen makes it easy to create and share videos seamlessly.

Simple Product to Explain

Simple Product to Explain
HeyGen is an AI video platform that helps people turn ideas into professional videos within minutes. We enable video creation from scripts, images, and presentations, or through Video Agent, an AI-powered chat interface that guides users from the initial idea to the finished video.

Suitable for a broad audience

Suitable for a broad audience
HeyGen resonates with a wide range of creators and professionals, including AI and tech creators, marketing educators, YouTubers, TikTok creators, agencies, consultants, course creators, and learning and development (L&D) teams.
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Start Earning with HeyGen

Join creators and affiliates who are promoting one of the fastest-growing AI video platforms.

Apply for the HeyGen Affiliate Programme
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Have questions? We have the answers

How much can I earn?

There are no earning limits. Your earnings increase with the number of users you refer.

When do payouts happen?

Commissions become eligible after 60 days, and are then paid in the next monthly payout cycle.

How will I receive my payment?

Commissions go through a 60-day verification period to allow for refunds, chargebacks, and subscription validation.

Once verified, commissions are added to the next monthly payout, which is processed within the first five working days of each month.

Commissions are calculated based on the actual payments received by HeyGen.

The minimum payout threshold is $30, and payouts are processed only via PayPal.

What does the commission structure look like?

Affiliates earn a 35% commission for the first 3 months of each new paid subscription they refer.

What is the attribution window period?

HeyGen uses a 30-day last-click model, meaning the most recent referral link clicked before sign-up receives the credit.

What are the Terms and Conditions?

Affiliates may not run search ads or use their own affiliate links to make purchases. Full affiliate terms are available here. If you have any questions about the programme or need any clarification on the rules, please contact our affiliate support team at [email protected]

HeyGen Brand Kits – Logo

The full HeyGen logo lockup is the primary version and should be used in most situations. Use the vertical lockup only when space is limited or the layout requires a more compact format—such as in narrow placements, social posts, or digital displays—where the full logo still needs to be clearly visible.

Download SVG logos
HeyGen
Heygen
HeyGen
Heygen

The fastest-growing product on G2

From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most:

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
40% increase in video watch time
5Xreturn on ad spend
G24.81,000+ reviews
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