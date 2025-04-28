AI Glossary
This AI video glossary provides clear, concise definitions of key terms related to AI-generated video, translation, avatar technologies, and use cases. It is designed to help you quickly understand the tools and concepts shaping the future of video creation and localisation.
A
A-roll is the main footage in a video, usually showing the primary subject, such as a presenter, interviewee, or central narrative. It forms the core of the story and is often supported by B-roll to add visual variety and context.
Ads are promotional videos created to persuade viewers to buy a product or service. They are typically short, targeted, and optimised for performance across digital platforms.
An AI avatar is a computer-generated digital character that closely resembles human appearance and behaviour. It is commonly used in videos, virtual assistants, and customer service applications.
An AI avatar generator creates realistic digital characters using artificial intelligence. Users can customise appearance, voice, and expressions to suit their branding or message.
This tool combines digital avatars with text-to-speech and video rendering to create videos without filming real people. It is ideal for creating scalable, personalised content quickly.
An AI-generated video is created using artificial intelligence technologies that automate elements such as scriptwriting, voiceover, animation, or editing. These videos help save time and resources in content production.
An AI generator uses algorithms to produce content such as images, text, or videos based on user input or data patterns. It streamlines creative workflows by automating repetitive tasks.
An AI SDR (Sales Development Representative) on a website is a digital agent that welcomes visitors, qualifies leads, and answers basic questions. It acts as the first point of contact in the sales funnel.
This refers to the use of AI tools to convert a video’s spoken or written language into another language. It typically includes transcription, translation, and voice-over generation.
An AI translator automatically converts text or speech from one language to another using machine learning and natural language processing. It is commonly used for subtitles, real-time conversations, and customer support.
AI tutorials are educational videos that explain how to use artificial intelligence tools and technologies. They are meant for both beginners and professionals who are learning about AI.
An AI video generator creates videos from text, images, or audio using artificial intelligence. It automates production, often removing the need for cameras, actors, or studios.
AI video translation uses automated tools to translate dialogue, subtitles, and voiceovers into different languages. It helps make video content accessible to viewers across the world.
An AI video translator is a tool that processes and translates video content across different languages. It typically combines speech recognition, machine translation, and voice synthesis.
Avatar AI uses artificial intelligence to create, animate, and control digital personas. These avatars can be used in videos, games, or interactive applications for human-like interactions.
An avatar generator creates a digital representation of a person or character based on features selected by the user. It is commonly used in gaming, social media, and business video content.
B
B-roll refers to supplementary footage that enhances the main narrative or visuals in a video. It is often used to provide context, show action, or cover cuts in interviews and voiceovers.
Brand videos tell the story of a company’s mission, values, and personality. They are often used to establish identity, build trust, and create an emotional connection with audiences.
C
Compliance training videos educate employees on legal, ethical, and regulatory standards. They help organisations reduce risk and ensure employees follow the required policies.
Corporate training videos are created to educate employees on company policies, skills, and processes. They help ensure consistent onboarding and ongoing professional development across teams.
D
Deep translate refers to advanced neural machine translation that captures context, idioms, and tone more accurately than traditional methods. It is particularly useful for long-form content and video scripts.
These are long-form videos that explore real-life events, people, or topics through a storytelling lens. They combine factual information with narrative techniques to engage and inform.
E
Event marketing videos promote conferences, webinars, product launches, or other live events. They create anticipation and encourage attendance through engaging visual content.
F
Financial knowledge sharing videos educate viewers about money management, investing, and economic concepts. They help make complex financial topics easier to understand for a wider audience.
Fortune-telling videos offer predictions or spiritual insights based on astrology, tarot, or other traditions. They are often used for entertainment or personal reflection.
G
Generative AI video refers to video content created using AI models that learn patterns from data to generate realistic visuals, audio, or scripts. This approach reduces manual effort and speeds up production.
H
Historical storytelling videosrecount past events or eras in a narrative format. They are used for education, entertainment, or preserving cultural heritage.
How-to videos provide step-by-step instructions on completing a task or solving a problem. They are popular in both customer support and educational contexts.
L
Language learning videos help you learn vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation, and conversation skills in a new language. They support learners at all proficiency levels with structured, guided instruction.
Leadership update videos share news, goals, or changes directly from company leaders. They encourage transparency and alignment across the organisation.
Learning courses are structured educational programmes that use video to deliver lessons, tutorials, and knowledge assessments. They are widely used in schools, online platforms, and corporate training environments.
M
Medical knowledge-sharing videos explain health concepts, treatments, and procedures. They are used by professionals, institutions, and educators to improve public understanding and training.
Motivational videos are created to inspire, uplift, and energise viewers. They often focus on themes of self-improvement, resilience, and personal growth.
Movie and music review videos provide critiques and analysis of new or classic entertainment, helping audiences decide what to watch or listen to next.
These are creative videos that feature original music or storytelling generated or enhanced by AI. They bring together entertainment and innovative technology.
N
News and storytelling videos share current events, human-interest pieces, or cultural narratives. They inform and engage viewers through compelling, informative content.
These are regular updates shared via email or video to keep customers, employees, or communities informed. They include announcements, achievements, and other relevant news.
O
On-demand webinars and podcasts are pre-recorded audio or video sessions that you can watch or listen to at any time. They provide flexible access to expert insights, thought leadership, and specialised discussions.
Onboarding training videos help new employees or users quickly get familiar with company tools, culture, and expectations. They offer a consistent and welcoming start to the overall experience.
P
Personal greeting or introduction videos are short messages used to introduce yourself in a friendly and memorable way. They are commonly used for networking, onboarding, or outreach.
Personalised sales outreach involves sending tailored messages or videos to potential customers. This approach aims to build rapport, demonstrate relevance, and increase conversion rates.
Post-production is the final phase of video creation where raw footage is edited, colour graded, and enhanced with audio, music, graphics, and effects. This is where the video takes its final shape and is prepared for publishing or distribution.
Pre-production is the planning phase of video creation that includes scripting, storyboarding, casting, location scouting, and scheduling. This stage lays the foundation for a smooth production and helps ensure creative alignment and logistical readiness.
Product announcement videos introduce new features, services, or product releases to your audience. They are used to build excitement, inform customers, and attract media attention.
Product explainer videos are short, informative clips that demonstrate how a product works and highlight its key benefits. They are usually used to educate customers, support sales teams, and make complex features easier to understand.
Product review videos assess the features, advantages, and limitations of a specific product. They help potential buyers by sharing objective opinions or real user experiences.
Production, also known as filming, is the stage where all the planned footage is captured using cameras, lighting, and sound equipment. It involves bringing the creative vision to life on set or on location, guided by the script and storyboard.
R
Religious videos share teachings, prayers, sermons, and spiritual messages. They help communities stay connected and strengthen their faith.
S
Safety training videos guide viewers on how to prevent accidents and respond to emergencies. They are essential in high-risk industries and workplace environments.
Sales presentations are structured pitches that showcase a product, service, or proposal. They are typically used by sales teams to convince potential buyers or clients.
Scriptwriting is the process of creating dialogue, narration, and structure for a video. It forms the foundation of storytelling and guides the entire production process.
Social media videos are short-form content created for platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. They help brands engage their audiences, build awareness, and share timely updates or promotional offers.
These videos showcase positive experiences from customers, clients, or employees. They build trust and credibility by highlighting real-world results.
T
Skill-based training videos teach specific abilities such as using software, operating machinery, or developing soft skills. They are used to upskill employees or students in focused areas.
To translate a video means converting the spoken or written language into another language. This can involve adding subtitles, dubbing, or creating new audio tracks.
This process involves converting non-English video content into English using tools such as transcription, machine translation, and voiceover. It is commonly used to reach English-speaking audiences.
V
Video AI refers to the use of artificial intelligence for analysing, editing, enhancing, or generating video content. It powers tools such as object recognition, scene detection, and automated video creation.
A video generator is a software tool that creates videos from text, images, or templates. It can be powered by AI to automate editing and voice-over.
A video translator converts the language in a video into another language, often with subtitles or dubbed audio. AI video translators automate this process with speed and accuracy.
A voiceover is a narration recorded separately and added to a video to explain, guide, or tell a story. It is commonly used in tutorials, documentaries, and advertisements.