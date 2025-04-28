AI Talking Head Video Generator

The easiest way to create realistic, engaging talking head videos. No need for cameras, microphones, or complex editing. Whether you're creating presentations, announcements, or training content, our platform allows you to generate professional portrait videos in just minutes, completely free.

  • 1100+ AI talking heads
  • Supports 175+ languages & dialects
  • Generate a talking head video in minutes
12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
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How to Make AI Talking Head Videos?

Bring still portraits to life with realistic facial motion, expressions, and voice using our AI talking head video generator.

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Step 1

Upload Your Portrait or Choose an Avatar

Upload a clear photo of yourself or pick from over 1,100 AI avatars. Our technology maps facial features to create natural, expressive movement that feels authentic and human.

Step 2

Add or Type Your Script

Write, paste, or upload your script directly into the editor.The AI automatically syncs your words with perfect lip movement, emotion, and tone for a lifelike result.

Step 3

Customize and Personalize

Choose your preferred voice, language, and tone to match your message. You can also adjust avatar gestures, add subtitles, background music, or branding for a polished video that fits your style.

Step 4

Generate and Share

Click “Generate” and watch your still image transform into a dynamic video in minutes. Download your talking head video and share it instantly across any platform,social media, websites, or presentation.

HeyGen AI video creation dashboard with a URL-to-script generator and various video production tools.

Features of AI Talking Video Generator


With HeyGen, you have everything you need to create engaging, professional videos quickly and easily. Here’s why we are your best choice for AI video creation:

Learn more about how HeyGen’s AI avatar generator can help you create personalized avatars effortlessly.

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AI Talking Video

Customizable Talking Heads

Choose from 1,100+ hyper-realistic avatars, or create one that mirrors you or your brand persona. Each avatar delivers lifelike movements and natural expressions, so your videos feel authentic and engaging.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair
AI Talking Video

Multilingual Capabilities

Translate your script into 175+ languages with natural, human-like delivery. With our AI, you can reach audiences around the world and personalize your videos for different cultures and regions.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair
AI Talking Video

No Need for Cameras or Studios

Skip the expensive equipment and long filming sessions. Simply upload an image and create your video in minutes, using AI to handle the technical details.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair
AI Talking Video

Fast Video Production

Generate a high-quality portrait video in minutes, making it ideal for businesses and creators who need to scale content production efficiently.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly hair

Frequently Asked Questions about AI Talking Head Video Generator

What is a talking head video?

A talking head video features a digital avatar that speaks your script with lifelike expressions, lip-syncing, and natural gestures. It replicates the look and feel of a real presenter, without filming or a studio.

How does the AI talking head video creator work?

Just upload a photo or choose an avatar, type your script, and let the AI sync your words with realistic motion. Your talking head video is generated within minutes. Need help with script writing? Try the AI Video Script Generator.

Can I use my own voice or image in the video?

Yes. You can upload your portrait to create a personalized avatar or use an existing one from the library. You can also upload your own voice or choose from a wide range of AI voices.

How many languages does the talking head creator support?

The platform supports over 170 languages and dialects, allowing you to create localized, multilingual videos with natural speech and accurate lip-syncing for global audiences.

Is this tool suitable for business presentations and training?

Absolutely. It’s widely used for corporate training, onboarding, sales videos, announcements, and internal communication. For spokesperson-style videos, you can also explore the AI Spokesperson Tool.

What features should I prioritize when choosing a platform for AI talking videos?

Focus on customization options, integration with other tools, ease of use, speed, security, and the quality of customer support and documentation.

How long does it take to generate a talking head video?

Most videos are created in just a few minutes. The AI handles voice syncing, expressions, and motion automatically, so you don’t need editing skills or production experience.

Do I need video editing experience to get started?

No editing skills are required. The interface is simple, and the AI does all the heavy lifting. You can begin creating your first video immediately through HeyGen Signup.

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