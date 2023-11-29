Everyone has a story to tell. HeyGen enables you to say it in your own way.
Why we’re building HeyGen: from idea to innovation
HeyGen began with a simple idea — to make video creation effortless. Today, we are transforming storytelling with AI, enabling anyone to create high-quality videos without limitations.
We live in a world where video comes first
Over 1 billion hours of videos are watched daily on YouTube, and the average person watches 17 hours of video each week. So if a business wants customers, it needs videos. And videos need cameras — and actors, locations, editing software, reshoots… with all of that, finished videos can cost $1,000 per minute. At the very least.
And then AI arrived on the scene
People love video, but most people dislike being on camera. That is what founder Joshua Xu realised when he was an engineer at Snap, building features for SnapChat Ads and the AI camera. But with AI video generation, everyone can bring out their inner storyteller — taking the camera out of the equation actually unlocks creativity and freedom in visual storytelling. And that is how HeyGen was born.
Now you only need a script
With HeyGen, businesses can simply write their script and generate their video. No camera, no big budget, no headaches. We’ve helped over 1,00,000 companies and millions of people create, localise, and personalise videos at scale — and we’re only just getting started. As we set industry standards for the ethical use of AI video, and lead the way towards more immersive AI experiences, we know this is only the beginning. We’re excited to see where this story goes.
Built for the best, backed by the finest
HeyGen is proud to be backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Conviction, Thrive Capital, and Bond, who share our vision of transforming storytelling through AI-powered video.
AI video startup HeyGen valued at $500 million in latest funding round
Bloomberg
20 Jun 2024
Bloomberg
20 Jun 2024
HeyGen Rides The AI Video Boom Rocket
Forbes
06 Nov, 2025
Forbes
06 Nov, 2025
44 of the most promising AI startups of 2024, as rated by leading VCs
Business Insider
Sep 9, 2024
Business Insider
Sep 9, 2024
Al Video Startup HeyGen Valued at $500 Million in Funding Round
Forbes
Nov 29, 2023
Forbes
Nov 29, 2023
Our offices
Our global offices bring together some of the brightest minds to shape the future of AI-powered video creation.
Los Angeles
12130 Millennium Drive, Suite 300 Los Angeles, CA 90094
San Francisco
180 Sansome Street San Francisco, CA 94104
Palo Alto
3101 Park Blvd Palo Alto, CA 94306
Toronto
1 University Ave Toronto, ON M5J 1T1
We are committed to doing things the right way
Trust & Safety are paramount in our operations. Our advanced user verification protocols and robust content moderation efforts continually enhance the safety, responsibility, and ethical standards of our products.
SOC 2 TYPE II
GDPR
CCPA
DPF
AI ACT
Let’s work together
This could be the beginning of something special. Learn more about careers at HeyGen.
Have questions? We have the answers
Does HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool provide the most natural lip-sync capabilities?
Yes. HeyGen is built with advanced facial synchronisation technology, ensuring lip movements match perfectly with voiceovers. This creates a natural, human-like dubbing experience that works seamlessly across different content formats, from marketing videos to training materials.
What does HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool actually do?
HeyGen’s voice dubber replaces the original audio with AI-generated multilingual voiceovers while preserving tone, style, and lip sync. It enables creators to instantly produce polished, localised videos without complex editing or expensive dubbing teams.
Can HeyGen handle multiple languages effectively?
Yes. HeyGen supports multilingual dubbing in over 175 languages and dialects, allowing a single video to be quickly adapted into multiple languages. This makes global content distribution smooth and efficient for enterprises and content creators who want consistent quality across international markets.
How does the AI maintain accurate lip sync during dubbing?
HeyGen aligns voice tracks with facial movements using AI-driven animation and timing models. This ensures the dubbed speech matches lip movements naturally, helping viewers focus on the message instead of getting distracted by sync issues.
Does the voice dubbing sound natural like a human, or is it robotic?
HeyGen’s AI voices sound lifelike, expressive, and well-suited for professional use. Unlike robotic text-to-speech tools, they deliver warm and natural audio, making videos feel authentic for learning, marketing, or storytelling.
Can I select different voices or accents while dubbing?
Yes. HeyGen provides a wide library of voices across genders, tones, and regional accents. This flexibility helps you match your video’s branding, audience expectations, and cultural context for maximum impact.
Do I need any video editing skills to use HeyGen AI dubbing?
No editing skills are required. Simply upload your video, choose a language and voice, and HeyGen handles everything automatically. The platform’s intuitive design makes dubbing accessible even for beginners.
Will HeyGen make language dubbing simpler for film and TV?
HeyGen makes language dubbing simpler for film and TV. It offers smooth voice adaptation in over 175 languages and dialects, helping with global distribution while preserving the original feel and emotional impact.
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