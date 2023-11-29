With HeyGen, businesses can simply write their script and generate their video. No camera, no big budget, no headaches. We’ve helped over 1,00,000 companies and millions of people create, localise, and personalise videos at scale — and we’re only just getting started. As we set industry standards for the ethical use of AI video, and lead the way towards more immersive AI experiences, we know this is only the beginning. We’re excited to see where this story goes.