Set your story free.
About HeyGen

Set your story free.

At HeyGen, our mission centres on empowering individuals through accessible AI video generation. We believe that everyone should be able to express their creativity without needing advanced equipment or unlimited resources to bring their ideas to life.

12,60,00,428Videos generated
10,01,95,936Avatars created
1,73,28,673Videos translated
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Hubspot
Workday
HP
Trivago
J.P.Morgan
Autodesk
Miro
Intel
DHL
Bosh
Komatsu
Coursera
Spring Health
Trusted by millions of people across the world to bring their stories to life.
Our Mission

Everyone has a story to tell. HeyGen enables you to say it in your own way.

ABOUT US

Why we’re building HeyGen: from idea to innovation

HeyGen began with a simple idea — to make video creation effortless. Today, we are transforming storytelling with AI, enabling anyone to create high-quality videos without limitations.

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We live in a world where video comes first

Over 1 billion hours of videos are watched daily on YouTube, and the average person watches 17 hours of video each week. So if a business wants customers, it needs videos. And videos need cameras — and actors, locations, editing software, reshoots… with all of that, finished videos can cost $1,000 per minute. At the very least.

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And then AI arrived on the scene

People love video, but most people dislike being on camera. That is what founder Joshua Xu realised when he was an engineer at Snap, building features for SnapChat Ads and the AI camera. But with AI video generation, everyone can bring out their inner storyteller — taking the camera out of the equation actually unlocks creativity and freedom in visual storytelling. And that is how HeyGen was born.

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Now you only need a script

With HeyGen, businesses can simply write their script and generate their video. No camera, no big budget, no headaches. We’ve helped over 1,00,000 companies and millions of people create, localise, and personalise videos at scale — and we’re only just getting started. As we set industry standards for the ethical use of AI video, and lead the way towards more immersive AI experiences, we know this is only the beginning. We’re excited to see where this story goes.

Built for the best, backed by the finest

HeyGen is proud to be backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Conviction, Thrive Capital, and Bond, who share our vision of transforming storytelling through AI-powered video.

Benchmark
Conviction
THrive
Bond

AI video startup HeyGen valued at $500 million in latest funding round

Bloomberg

20 Jun 2024

HeyGen Rides The AI Video Boom Rocket

Forbes

06 Nov, 2025

44 of the most promising AI startups of 2024, as rated by leading VCs

Business Insider

Sep 9, 2024

Al Video Startup HeyGen Valued at $500 Million in Funding Round

Forbes

Nov 29, 2023

Our offices

Our global offices bring together some of the brightest minds to shape the future of AI-powered video creation.

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Los Angeles

Los Angeles

12130 Millennium Drive, Suite 300 Los Angeles, CA 90094

San Francisco

San Francisco

180 Sansome Street San Francisco, CA 94104

Palo Alto

Palo Alto

3101 Park Blvd Palo Alto, CA 94306

Toronto

Toronto

1 University Ave Toronto, ON M5J 1T1

We are committed to doing things the right way

Trust & Safety are paramount in our operations. Our advanced user verification protocols and robust content moderation efforts continually enhance the safety, responsibility, and ethical standards of our products.

SOC 2 TYPE II

SOC 2 TYPE II

GDPR

GDPR

CCPA

CCPA

DPF

DPF

AI ACT

AI ACT

Let’s work together

This could be the beginning of something special. Learn more about careers at HeyGen.

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Have questions? We have the answers

Does HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool provide the most natural lip-sync capabilities?

Yes. HeyGen is built with advanced facial synchronisation technology, ensuring lip movements match perfectly with voiceovers. This creates a natural, human-like dubbing experience that works seamlessly across different content formats, from marketing videos to training materials.

What does HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool actually do?

HeyGen’s voice dubber replaces the original audio with AI-generated multilingual voiceovers while preserving tone, style, and lip sync. It enables creators to instantly produce polished, localised videos without complex editing or expensive dubbing teams.

Can HeyGen handle multiple languages effectively?

Yes. HeyGen supports multilingual dubbing in over 175 languages and dialects, allowing a single video to be quickly adapted into multiple languages. This makes global content distribution smooth and efficient for enterprises and content creators who want consistent quality across international markets.

How does the AI maintain accurate lip sync during dubbing?

HeyGen aligns voice tracks with facial movements using AI-driven animation and timing models. This ensures the dubbed speech matches lip movements naturally, helping viewers focus on the message instead of getting distracted by sync issues.

Does the voice dubbing sound natural like a human, or is it robotic?

HeyGen’s AI voices sound lifelike, expressive, and well-suited for professional use. Unlike robotic text-to-speech tools, they deliver warm and natural audio, making videos feel authentic for learning, marketing, or storytelling.

Can I select different voices or accents while dubbing?

Yes. HeyGen provides a wide library of voices across genders, tones, and regional accents. This flexibility helps you match your video’s branding, audience expectations, and cultural context for maximum impact.

Do I need any video editing skills to use HeyGen AI dubbing?

No editing skills are required. Simply upload your video, choose a language and voice, and HeyGen handles everything automatically. The platform’s intuitive design makes dubbing accessible even for beginners.

Will HeyGen make language dubbing simpler for film and TV?

HeyGen makes language dubbing simpler for film and TV. It offers smooth voice adaptation in over 175 languages and dialects, helping with global distribution while preserving the original feel and emotional impact.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solutions.

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