Turn ideas, scripts, links, or tracks into polished social reels with HeyGen’s AI reel generator. Automatically produce audio-reactive edits, captions, platform presets, and localised variants — no cameras, no editors, just ready-to-publish short-form video.
Capture trends fast. Paste a prompt or upload a clip and generate vertical reels that match trending formats, maximizing reach and engagement with minimal turnaround.
Turn product pages or catalog links into shoppable short videos. HeyGen pulls product imagery, creates highlight scenes, and outputs multiple ad variants for testing.
Create audio-reactive lyric reels by uploading tracks and lines with our AI tool. The engine times captions and visuals to phrasing and beat so lyric drops feel cinematic and shareable.
Convert lesson scripts, tips, and how-tos into short, captioned reels for faster learner engagement. Localize content via the video translator for global courses and L&D programs.
Transform long-form videos, live streams, or podcasts into dozens of short reels automatically using our free AI reel generator. Batch generation and API workflows let creators publish consistent content quickly with the help of our free AI reels maker.
Generate concert visuals, DJ loops, or festival promos that match live energy. Export performance-ready loops in high quality for LED screens and VJ setups.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI Reel Creator
HeyGen combines advanced AI video generation, audio analysis, and template-driven workflows to produce scroll-stopping reels within minutes. Creators and teams get consistent quality, faster iteration, and built-in localisation so every campaign performs well across global markets.
Generate polished reels in minutes from a single prompt, script, or link using the free AI reel generator. HeyGen automates scene selection, pacing, and captions so creators can move from idea to publish-ready content much faster.
Pick visual styles, adjust motion and colour, swap footage, or fine-tune captions and timing. HeyGen gives you high-level control without requiring complex editing software or timelines.
Export platform-optimised versions for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, or paid social using our reel maker. Translate scripts with the video translator and maintain accurate lip sync and caption timing for global reach using our AI tool.
AI-powered script-to-reel production
HeyGen parses your script, prompt, or linked page and generates an editable storyboard of scenes that match the tone and intent, allowing you to customise your content. The AI video generator selects footage, camera movement, and timing to build a coherent reel that follows your narrative while preserving your original words.
Audio-reactive visuals and beat-driven editing
Upload a track and HeyGen analyses tempo, beat, and energy to drive edits, transitions, and visual effects. Create reels that pulse with your music, highlight drops, and match phrasing for more engaging short-form content.
Smart captions, voiceovers, and localisation
Automatically generate captions and voiceovers for your reel. The system supports voice cloning and multilingual narration, and the video translator recreates delivery in other languages so localised reels feel natural and timely.
Fast customisation and remixing tools
Swap AI-selected b-roll with your own footage, change styles, or apply fine-tuned adjustments using simple prompts. Integrate image to video or face swap for character-led reels, and use lip sync for more precise performance alignment.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the AI Reel Generator
Create reels from idea to publish-ready file in four simple steps.
Enter your concept, drop a product URL, paste a script, or upload a track to create reels effortlessly. HeyGen analyses content, metadata, and audio to prepare a storyboard for your reel, working as a powerful video editor.
Choose visual presets or create a custom look, then pick vertical, square, or horizontal aspect ratios optimised for TikTok, Instagram, or Shorts. HeyGen automatically prepares platform-specific cuts for you.
Edit scenes, swap footage, adjust pacing, and set caption styles. Use simple prompts or the fine-tune controls to change motion, colour, or emphasis without dealing with complex timelines.
Render the final reel in MP4 and export optimised versions for each platform. Use batch mode or the API to produce multiple variants and localised copies with the video translator.
An AI reel generator uses AI video generation to turn ideas, scripts, links, or audio into short-form videos. HeyGen automates editing, captions, and platform presets so creators can produce more reels faster, test different variations, and maintain a consistent visual identity without having to hire editors.
Upload your track or link your audio, and HeyGen analyses tempo, beat, and sections to drive cuts, transitions, and visual intensity. You can emphasise drops, align captions to phrasing, or map stems to effects for advanced audio‑reactive visuals in your reels with AI.
Yes. Paste a URL and HeyGen, the free AI reels maker, extracts images, copy, and key sections to generate a short-form storyboard. The AI reel generator sequences scenes, adds captions, and produces a social-ready video that you can refine and export.
Absolutely, our video editor is designed to streamline your creative process. HeyGen auto-generates accurate captions and subtitle styles optimised for mobile viewing. You can edit timing, style, and language, and the system will export subtitle files or burned-in captions as required.
Yes. Use the built-in video translator to translate scripts and captions, generate localised voiceovers, and preserve timing and lip sync. This helps you quickly roll out culturally adapted reels using the same creative brief.
Choose from cinematic, UGC, product showcase, animation, or branded templates. Adjust colour, motion, overlays, typography, and transitions. Swap AI assets for your own footage via image-to-video tools or uploads.
Yes. HeyGen outputs platform-specific formats and high-quality MP4s optimised for paid campaigns. Batch mode makes it simple to create multiple ad variants for A/B testing and performance optimisation.
Most reels are generated within a few minutes, depending on their length and complexity. Batch processing and API automation support larger workloads and quick turnaround for teams creating many variants.
Yes. Upload or clone a voice for narration and use custom avatars or creators to front your reels. Combine face swap or avatar assets for recurring talent across a campaign using our customisable templates.
You retain complete ownership of the videos you export. HeyGen does not claim any rights to your content, ensuring that you continue to own all creations made with our AI tool. Please ensure that you have the necessary rights for any third-party media included in the reel.
Yes. HeyGen offers REST APIs, webhook notifications, and batch processing features to automate link-to-reel workflows, catalogue generation, and scheduled publishing.
HeyGen follows enterprise-grade security practices, including encryption, access controls, and compliance options for teams. Your creative assets and generated videos remain private and secure.
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