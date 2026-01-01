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InstantlyCreate and localise training videos

Designed for learning and development (L&D), HeyGen’s AI video platform transforms every stage of the training lifecycle, helping you deliver engaging, scalable, and localised training content in more than 175 languages and dialects.

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Why HeyGen

The only AI video platform that transforms training at every stage

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Engaging and effective

Fast-track content creation and turn static content into dynamic, avatar-led videos with tools like PPT/PDF to video, custom editable templates, and screen recording directly within the platform.

Fast and affordable

With HeyGen’s AI video platform, you can effortlessly create dynamic, personalised, and interactive training videos, helping you reduce production time and costs without compromising on quality.

Localised at scale

Instantly translate training into 175+ languages and dialects with built-in proofreading, improving accessibility and engaging learners in the language of their choice.

Easy to update

Edit existing videos to reflect new policies, product changes, or updated processes, helping you keep content accurate without costly reshoots or time‑intensive edits.

Flexible delivery options

Easily share videos or add them to any LMS for flexible, on-demand training. With SCORM export, you can smoothly integrate content and track completion rates.

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Customer success stories

The fastest-growing product on G2, and for good reason

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90%

video completion rate

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25%

increase in completion rate

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10x

increase in video production speed

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10-15

languages per video

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80%

reduction in translation costs

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€1,000

saved per minute of video

Key features

Features designed to streamline your training programmes

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Featured use cases

Deliver real learning impact for every training programme

From onboarding and compliance to global skills development, HeyGen enables training teams to roll out personalised, multilingual training within hours.

Employee onboarding and development

Employee onboarding and development

Welcome new hires with engaging, personalised videos and provide ongoing development content that scales as your teams grow.

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Compliance training

Compliance training

Train new employees and keep existing team members updated on regulatory changes. Ensure global compliance with easily localised content.

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Role-specific training

Role-specific training

Ensure specialised teams gain the skills and knowledge they need to represent your company with confidence.

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From months of production to training in just minutes

Before HeyGen

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Costly video production with long turnaround times

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Limited localisation capabilities

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Static slides that do not capture attention

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Generic, one-size-fits-all training

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Difficult to update content after rollout

After HeyGen

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Personalised training ready in minutes

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Localise into 175+ languages and dialects

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Engaging videos that improve understanding

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Role-specific content for every learner

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Instantly updated videos to reflect changes

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HeyGen vs.
Synthesia & Colossyan

The highest Trust
& Safety standards

At HeyGen, we believe that revolutionary AI technology must be built with the highest standards of security and ethics embedded from the very beginning. Our dedicated Trust & Safety team ensures your data remains secure and that our AI is used responsibly and ethically.

Strong security

Strong security

From the initial upload to the final delivery, your data is protected by industry-leading protocols.

Certified compliance

Certified compliance

Fully compliant with SOC 2 TYPE II, GDPR, CCPA, Data Privacy Framework, and AI Act standards.

Continuous improvement

Continuous improvement

Our security practices evolve proactively to anticipate and mitigate new and emerging threats.

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eBooks

Resources

Insights from the 2025 L&D report

Insights from the 2025 L&D report

This report explores how AI video technology has emerged as a transformative solution to multiple challenges in L&D and training, making a strong case for using AI video as a strategic tool.

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Scale up training with AI video

Scale training with AI video

This practical guide helps L&D professionals scale training programmes and explores how teams can create engaging, multilingual, and up-to-date training content quickly and in a cost-effective manner.

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Training strategies for every L&D team

Training strategies for every L&D team

Discover how HeyGen enables L&D professionals across every function—from HR and compliance to sales enablement and technical training—to modernise and scale learning.

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How to create training videos

How to create training videos

This step-by-step guide shows you how to build training and enablement videos using AI video. Start creating professional, on-brand training videos 10x faster and at a fraction of the cost.

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Have questions? We have the answers you need.

What is an AI training video generator?

An AI training video generator is a tool that uses artificial intelligence to automatically create training content in video format. Instead of needing cameras, actors, or studios, AI video generators allow learning and training teams to quickly turn scripts, documents, or presentations into professional training videos with lifelike AI presenters, natural voiceovers, and accurate lip-syncing. These platforms make it easy to scale training programmes globally while keeping costs and production time low.

How can AI training videos support Learning & Development (L&D) teams?

AI training videos support L&D by making it quicker and easier to create, update, and deliver engaging learning content. L&D teams can:

  • Scale globally by translating and localising training videos into multiple languages.
  • Keep content up to date by editing and updating videos within minutes, without expensive reshoots.
  • Improve engagement and retention through interactive, on-brand video lessons featuring realistic AI avatars.
  • Measure impactby tracking learner performance and course completion across systems. This means organisations can onboard, upskill, and train employees more effectively while reducing production bottlenecks.

Which AI tools are best suited for creating video-based training with realistic presenters or avatars?

AI video marketing is the use of artificial intelligence to create, personalise, and distribute marketing videos at scale. Companies simply provide a script or upload content, and platforms like HeyGen generate polished videos with avatars, voiceovers, and translations. This automation helps businesses reduce production costs, shorten timelines, and maintain brand consistency across regions—making AI video marketing an essential tool for enterprises looking to innovate and grow faster.

What is the difference between AI video avatars for training videos and AI voiceovers with slide synchronisation?

AI video avatars and AI voiceovers both help in creating training videos, but they serve different purposes:

  • AI video avatars use lifelike digital presenters who appear on screen, making the training feel more human, personal, and engaging. They are best suited for onboarding, compliance, and skills training where visual presence is important.
  • AI voiceovers with slide synchronisation simply add narration to existing slides, often using text-to-speech technology. While cost-effective, they lack the personal connection and interactivity of an AI avatar.


In short: avatars create a more immersive, human-like learning experience, while voiceovers work better for straightforward, lecture-style training content.

How does HeyGen help L&D teams create training videos more quickly?

HeyGen helps Learning & Development (L&D) teams create training videos within minutes by replacing traditional production with AI-powered avatars. Instead of spending weeks on scripting, filming, and editing, you simply:

  1. Enter your script or upload your existing training materials.
  2. Choose an AI avatar and voice that best represents your brand.
  3. Generate a video instantly with synchronised speech, visuals, and natural lip-sync.

The result is professional-quality training content produced at scale—without cameras, studios, or costly reshoots. HeyGen also makes it easy to update and translate videos in minutes, so teams can keep training content relevant for audiences across the globe.

Can I localise training content for global teams?

Yes. With HeyGen, you can instantly translate training videos into more than 175 languages and dialects. This makes your training scalable and accessible across multiple regions.

How does HeyGen improve learner engagement compared with traditional formats?

Avatar-led videos hold attention better than static slide decks or long webinars, leading to lower drop-off rates and improved knowledge retention.

How cost-effective is HeyGen when compared with traditional video production?

By removing expensive equipment, studios, and production teams, HeyGen reduces both costs and lead times, while still delivering high-quality, professional training videos.

Does HeyGen integrate with existing Learning Management Systems (LMS)?

HeyGen videos can be exported and uploaded into most LMS platforms, making it simple to add AI-powered training to your existing workflows.

How secure is the content created using HeyGen?

Security and privacy are a top priority. Videos and data are protected with enterprise-grade security protocols, ensuring that your training content remains secure.

Explore more use cases

See how teams across industries use HeyGen to create professional videos at scale.

Skills TrainingSafety trainingPersonal GreetingsOnboarding TrainingMedical Knowledge SharingLearning & DevelopmentLeadership AnnouncementsKeynote SessionsFinancial Knowledge SharingCorporate TrainingCompliance TrainingLanguage LearningVideo advertsSocial MediaProduct ReviewsProduct launchesNews storiesHow-to VideosEvent MarketingDocumentary styleBrand VideoesAI TutorialsSales PresentationsSales OutreachProduct Explainer Videos

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solutions.

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