Engaging and effective
Fast-track content creation and turn static content into dynamic, avatar-led videos with tools like PPT/PDF to video, custom editable templates, and screen recording directly within the platform.
Designed for learning and development (L&D), HeyGen’s AI video platform transforms every stage of the training lifecycle, helping you deliver engaging, scalable, and localised training content in more than 175 languages and dialects.
Fast-track content creation and turn static content into dynamic, avatar-led videos with tools like PPT/PDF to video, custom editable templates, and screen recording directly within the platform.
With HeyGen’s AI video platform, you can effortlessly create dynamic, personalised, and interactive training videos, helping you reduce production time and costs without compromising on quality.
Instantly translate training into 175+ languages and dialects with built-in proofreading, improving accessibility and engaging learners in the language of their choice.
Edit existing videos to reflect new policies, product changes, or updated processes, helping you keep content accurate without costly reshoots or time‑intensive edits.
Easily share videos or add them to any LMS for flexible, on-demand training. With SCORM export, you can smoothly integrate content and track completion rates.
Fast-track content creation and turn static content into dynamic, avatar-led videos with tools like PPT/PDF to video, custom editable templates, and screen recording directly within the platform.
With HeyGen’s AI video platform, you can effortlessly create dynamic, personalised, and interactive training videos, helping you reduce production time and costs without compromising on quality.
Instantly translate training into 175+ languages and dialects with built-in proofreading, improving accessibility and engaging learners in the language of their choice.
Edit existing videos to reflect new policies, product changes, or updated processes, helping you keep content accurate without costly reshoots or time‑intensive edits.
Easily share videos or add them to any LMS for flexible, on-demand training. With SCORM export, you can smoothly integrate content and track completion rates.
Welcome new hires with engaging, personalised videos and provide ongoing development content that scales as your teams grow.
Welcome new hires with engaging, personalised videos and provide ongoing development content that scales as your teams grow.
Train new employees and keep existing team members updated on regulatory changes. Ensure global compliance with easily localised content.
Train new employees and keep existing team members updated on regulatory changes. Ensure global compliance with easily localised content.
Ensure specialised teams gain the skills and knowledge they need to represent your company with confidence.
Ensure specialised teams gain the skills and knowledge they need to represent your company with confidence.
Welcome new hires with engaging, personalised videos and provide ongoing development content that scales as your teams grow.
Welcome new hires with engaging, personalised videos and provide ongoing development content that scales as your teams grow.
Train new employees and keep existing team members updated on regulatory changes. Ensure global compliance with easily localised content.
Train new employees and keep existing team members updated on regulatory changes. Ensure global compliance with easily localised content.
Ensure specialised teams gain the skills and knowledge they need to represent your company with confidence.
Ensure specialised teams gain the skills and knowledge they need to represent your company with confidence.
Costly video production with long turnaround times
Limited localisation capabilities
Static slides that do not capture attention
Generic, one-size-fits-all training
Difficult to update content after rollout
Personalised training ready in minutes
Localise into 175+ languages and dialects
Engaging videos that improve understanding
Role-specific content for every learner
Instantly updated videos to reflect changes
Costly video production with long turnaround times
Limited localisation capabilities
Static slides that do not capture attention
Generic, one-size-fits-all training
Difficult to update content after rollout
Personalised training ready in minutes
Localise into 175+ languages and dialects
Engaging videos that improve understanding
Role-specific content for every learner
Instantly updated videos to reflect changes
From the initial upload to the final delivery, your data is protected by industry-leading protocols.
Fully compliant with SOC 2 TYPE II, GDPR, CCPA, Data Privacy Framework, and AI Act standards.
Our security practices evolve proactively to anticipate and mitigate new and emerging threats.
This report explores how AI video technology has emerged as a transformative solution to multiple challenges in L&D and training, making a strong case for using AI video as a strategic tool.
This report explores how AI video technology has emerged as a transformative solution to multiple challenges in L&D and training, making a strong case for using AI video as a strategic tool.
This practical guide helps L&D professionals scale training programmes and explores how teams can create engaging, multilingual, and up-to-date training content quickly and in a cost-effective manner.
This practical guide helps L&D professionals scale training programmes and explores how teams can create engaging, multilingual, and up-to-date training content quickly and in a cost-effective manner.
Discover how HeyGen enables L&D professionals across every function—from HR and compliance to sales enablement and technical training—to modernise and scale learning.
Discover how HeyGen enables L&D professionals across every function—from HR and compliance to sales enablement and technical training—to modernise and scale learning.
This step-by-step guide shows you how to build training and enablement videos using AI video. Start creating professional, on-brand training videos 10x faster and at a fraction of the cost.
This step-by-step guide shows you how to build training and enablement videos using AI video. Start creating professional, on-brand training videos 10x faster and at a fraction of the cost.
An AI training video generator is a tool that uses artificial intelligence to automatically create training content in video format. Instead of needing cameras, actors, or studios, AI video generators allow learning and training teams to quickly turn scripts, documents, or presentations into professional training videos with lifelike AI presenters, natural voiceovers, and accurate lip-syncing. These platforms make it easy to scale training programmes globally while keeping costs and production time low.
AI training videos support L&D by making it quicker and easier to create, update, and deliver engaging learning content. L&D teams can:
AI video marketing is the use of artificial intelligence to create, personalise, and distribute marketing videos at scale. Companies simply provide a script or upload content, and platforms like HeyGen generate polished videos with avatars, voiceovers, and translations. This automation helps businesses reduce production costs, shorten timelines, and maintain brand consistency across regions—making AI video marketing an essential tool for enterprises looking to innovate and grow faster.
AI video avatars and AI voiceovers both help in creating training videos, but they serve different purposes:
In short: avatars create a more immersive, human-like learning experience, while voiceovers work better for straightforward, lecture-style training content.
HeyGen helps Learning & Development (L&D) teams create training videos within minutes by replacing traditional production with AI-powered avatars. Instead of spending weeks on scripting, filming, and editing, you simply:
The result is professional-quality training content produced at scale—without cameras, studios, or costly reshoots. HeyGen also makes it easy to update and translate videos in minutes, so teams can keep training content relevant for audiences across the globe.
Yes. With HeyGen, you can instantly translate training videos into more than 175 languages and dialects. This makes your training scalable and accessible across multiple regions.
Avatar-led videos hold attention better than static slide decks or long webinars, leading to lower drop-off rates and improved knowledge retention.
By removing expensive equipment, studios, and production teams, HeyGen reduces both costs and lead times, while still delivering high-quality, professional training videos.
HeyGen videos can be exported and uploaded into most LMS platforms, making it simple to add AI-powered training to your existing workflows.
Security and privacy are a top priority. Videos and data are protected with enterprise-grade security protocols, ensuring that your training content remains secure.
Explore more use cases
See how teams across industries use HeyGen to create professional videos at scale.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video solutions.