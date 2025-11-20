Turn your script into a complete AI-generated video with cinematic scenes, natural narration, motion design, and frame-accurate timing. HeyGen’s script-to-video AI removes the need for cameras, studios, editors, and production delays, so your team can create high-quality videos at scale.
Use Cases for Script-to-Video AI
Teams across sectors use HeyGen to convert text in the form of scripts and prompts into impactful videos. From onboarding to marketing, HeyGen ensures your script becomes video-ready with minimal effort.
Turn SOPs, HR documents, and internal guidelines into clear, step-by-step training videos with consistent delivery across all teams.
Convert messaging scripts or feature breakdowns into polished promotional videos that clearly highlight benefits, FAQs, and key product details.
Transform dense material or long-form explanations into easy-to-follow lessons using the AI script-to-video tool for digital learning and course creation.
Generate scroll-stopping clips from announcements, thought-leadership scripts, storytelling prompts, and weekly updates using the free script-to-video tool.
Why HeyGen is Best for Script-to-Video Creation
HeyGen replaces traditional video production with a streamlined workflow that converts written content into polished, ready-to-share videos. Whether you need quick explainers, internal updates, or large-scale training content, HeyGen helps you move from text to video with clarity and consistency.
HeyGen removes the need for cameras, recording sessions, or complex software. Paste your script and instantly turn it into a polished video with dynamic scenes, smooth transitions, and clean formatting — ideal for explainers, tutorials, product walkthroughs, and onboarding content.
Whether you are creating educational content, corporate communication, or social-ready clips, HeyGen offers natural AI voiceovers, a variety of visual styles, and flexible templates to align your video with your tone, audience, and brand identity.
Produce videos from long scripts, multi-chapter lessons, recurring updates, and high-volume content workflows in minutes. HeyGen automates scene creation and layout so you can create more videos — without adding production time or additional resources.
AI voiceovers in multiple languages
Choose from natural AI voices with clear pacing, expressive tone, and support for multiple global languages and accents. Pair them with realistic AI avatars for professional on-screen presenters.
Automated scenes with dynamic visuals
HeyGen automatically splits your script into scenes and matches them with layouts, graphics, and visual structures that strengthen your message. You can also convert images to video for more dynamic visual storytelling.
Customisable layouts and branding
Quickly adjust colours, backgrounds, motion design, aspect ratios, and on-screen elements to align your video with your brand.
Simple editing tools for quick revisions
Modify lines, swap visuals, adjust timing, or change styles without touching a timeline. Export high-quality videos within seconds.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the AI Script-to-Video Generator
HeyGen streamlines your workflow from text input to final video output — here is how it works.
Upload or paste your text. The AI analyses the structure and prepares your video layout instantly.
Select a narration style, language, tone, and video format that best matches your content goals.
Adjust backgrounds, colours, rhythm, and other visual elements as required.
HeyGen produces your video content within minutes. Make quick edits, then download or share it straightaway.
Image to video AI converts static visuals into short, AI-generated videos. Upload an image, enter a script, and HeyGen animates facial expressions and adds voice, ideal for creating a video from a single photo.
Yes, this AI video generator is ideal for creating short videos, explainer videos, and product showcase videos for social platforms. It is designed for quick, engaging videos that communicate your story clearly.
HeyGen supports MP4 and WebM formats. The platform automatically adjusts the resolution and video quality to match your export settings.
Yes. Using HeyGen’s photo-to-video AI and facial mapping engine, you can turn old or static images into talking AI videos with AI-generated movement and synchronised voice.
HeyGen offers a free-to-use image-to-video AI tier, so you can explore features and generate your first video without paying. While not completely unlimited, it is still one of the best free starting points.
Yes. HeyGen can automatically generate subtitles in multiple languages based on your script or narration. You can edit the text, adjust the styling, and export the video with either burned-in subtitles or separate subtitle files.
Yes. You can switch between 16:9, 9:16, and 1:1 formats at any time. HeyGen automatically adapts your layout, pacing, and visuals for each platform without having to rebuild the video from scratch.
HeyGen allows you to customise colours, backgrounds, typography, and layout styles, so you can maintain brand consistency across all your video outputs.
Yes. You can share projects, leave comments, review edits, and manage team-level permissions, making it easy for multiple people to work on the same video pipeline.
Most videos are generated within a few minutes. Shorter scripts render almost instantly, while longer, multi-scene videos may take a bit more time depending on their length and complexity.
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