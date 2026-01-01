А що, якби Ви могли створити повноцінне, професійне відео, просто описавши свою ідею — без таймлайнів, ручного монтажу чи складного налаштування?

Саме це й робить Video Agent. Video Agent — це перший у HeyGen креативний рушій, створений спеціально для роботи з промптами, який перетворює один промпт на готове відео. Сценарій, візуальні елементи, озвучення, темп і субтитри створюються автоматично.

Якщо Ви продумуєте відео-огляд продукту, рекламний ролик чи коротку історію, Video Agent допоможе втілити Ваші ідеї в життя за лічені хвилини.

Create with Video Agent

На панелі керування HeyGen натисніть Video Agent, щоб розпочати.

Begin by typing your prompt. Describe what you want the video to be about, including tone, purpose, or audience if needed.

Next, choose the avatar you want to use. You can select one of your custom avatars or choose from HeyGen’s public avatars. Then select your desired video length, ranging from a few seconds up to three minutes.

You can also add assets or media, choose a layout, and adjust any optional settings before clicking Generate.

Перегляньте план відео

Після того як Ви натиснете «Generate», Video Agent покаже план відео. Це стислий опис того, як система планує побудувати Ваше відео, зокрема його темп і загальний перебіг.

You can review the plan and provide feedback directly in the chat to request changes. If everything looks good, simply respond with Proceed to continue.

Після підтвердження HeyGen автоматично створює повне відео. Сюди входять сценарій, озвучення, візуальні елементи, темп і субтитри — жодних додаткових налаштувань не потрібно.

Refine and edit your video

Коли Ваше відео буде готове, Ви зможете внести зміни, відкривши його та вибравши «Редагувати».

From there, you can update the script, swap or upload avatars, change the voice or tone, replace visuals, and add background music. Visuals can be replaced by generating new media, selecting from HeyGen’s stock library, or uploading your own assets. You can also adjust captions, reorder scenes, or merge scenes together.

For deeper control, open the project in AI Studio. This gives you full access to advanced editing features such as transitions, pacing, and detailed scene customization.