Ласкаво просимо до вашого стартового гіда з AI-відео
Хочете створювати більше відеоконтенту, але Вас стримують обмежені час, бюджет або виробничі ресурси? Ви не самі. Маємо гарну новину: з HeyGen Ваша команда зможе створювати відео, які виглядають навіть краще за традиційні продакшени, витрачаючи лише частку їхньої вартості та часу.
Цей посібник створено для агенцій, які готові підняти маркетинг і контент своїх клієнтів на новий рівень за допомогою відео зі ШІ. Ви дізнаєтеся, як пройти шлях від ідеї до кампанії, створюючи якісний, масштабований контент без потреби в камерах, студіях чи акторах у кадрі.
Не пропустіть практичну вправу зі створення відео в розділі «Створення Вашого першого відео». Вона покликана допомогти Вам навчатися через практику й дуже швидко вийти на потрібний рівень. Почнімо!
Найпоширеніші сценарії використання: як агенції використовують HeyGen
HeyGen — це більше, ніж просто відеоінструмент. Це креативний рушій, створений для команд, яким потрібно швидко працювати, масштабувати контент і досягати результатів без втрати якості. Від реклам з інфлюенсерами до онбордингових флоу — ось як агенції та клієнти з різних індустрій використовують HeyGen, щоб створювати високоефективні відео у великому масштабі.
Персоналізовані відеокампанії
- Publicis Groupe використала HeyGen, щоб персоналізувати 100 000 подяк від свого CEO для співробітників, використовуючи їхні імена та рідні мови
- Videoimagem утричі збільшила залученість завдяки персоналізованим клієнтським кампаніям для футбольних уболівальників
Презентації та пропозиції для клієнтів
Чому відео є критично важливим для зростання бізнесу сьогодні
Завдання
- Традиційне виробництво є дорогим, повільним і обмеженим бюджетами
- Команди мають досягати більшого з меншими ресурсами — обмеженіші бюджети, менше часу та постійний тиск перевершувати конкурентів
Можливості відео зі ШІ
Швидкість
- Заощаджено 40 годин на тиждень на виробництві відео, що дозволило Reply.io виростити TikTok-акаунт свого CEO до чверті мільйона підписників менш ніж за рік
- У 5 разів швидший термін виробництва навчального відеоконтенту у провідної фінансової компанії Equity Trust
Економія витрат
- 60% скорочення витрат на виробництво відео компанією Tomorrow.io
- Економія €1 000 за хвилину навчального контенту від Sibelco
Масштабованість
- A/B-тестування у 6 разів швидше, запуск 50 унікальних рекламних AI-інфлюенсерів у Favoured
- 80–90% середній показник завершення навчальних відео для клієнтів і партнерів у компанії Komatsu
Локалізація
- Охоплено 30 різних ринків, заощаджено 3–4 місяці постпродакшну завдяки Trivago
Персоналізація
- 50 000+ персоналізованих відео з утричі вищою залученістю, створених Videoimagem для AB InBev
Хочете зануритися глибше?
→ Стратегія відеомаркетингу зі ШІ eBook
→ 5 способів ефективніше використовувати Ваш маркетинговий бюджет eBook
→ Перегляньте нашу практичну інструкцію для фахівців L&D eBook
HeyGen для партнерських агенцій
Партнерська програма HeyGen для агенцій створена для креативних і маркетингових команд, які прагнуть масштабувати високоякісне відеовиробництво зі швидкістю та ефективністю ШІ. Від глобальних агенцій на кшталт Ogilvy та Publicis до динамічних бутік-команд — партнери покладаються на HeyGen, щоб створювати переконливий відеоконтент за частку традиційних витрат часу та бюджету.
Що отримують партнерські агенції
- Необмежене створення відео
- Гнучке керування робочими місцями для команд
- Організовані робочі простори клієнтів із підтримкою підпросторів
- Віддалена згода на використання зображення та ефективні інструменти створення аватарів
- Безпека рівня підприємства, інструменти адміністрування та SSO
- Виділена підтримка клієнтів і ресурси для успіху партнерів
- Програма сертифікації та можливе включення до каталогу агенцій HeyGen
- Ранній доступ до функцій та знижені корпоративні тарифи
Чому агенції обирають HeyGen
- У 10 разів більше створеного контенту
- Скорочення витрат на відео більш ніж на 50%
- Дозволяє надавати преміальний сервіс у великому масштабі
- Структурований онбординг, навчання в реальному часі та доступ до спільноти
- Ідеально підходить для сучасних, масштабованих відеостратегій
→ Дізнайтеся більше про HeyGen для партнерських агенцій
→ Зв'яжіться з нашою командою для агенцій: посилання на календар
→ Дивіться: як створення відео зі ШІ може підтвердити Вашу контент-стратегію разом із Marketing AI Institute
Створення Вашого першого відео зі ШІ
Вступ
Новачок у створенні відео або вперше пробуєте HeyGen? У Вас усе вийде. У цьому розділі крок за кроком показано, як швидко створити чудове відео.
Відео для соціальних інфлюенсерів
Найкраще підходить для вертикальних відео в соцмережах
Подобається навчатися в дії?
Оберіть тип відео вище, щоб відкрити готовий шаблон у HeyGen і рухатися далі, виконуючи кроки разом із ним.
Ще не готові зануритися?
Без проблем. Перегляньте кроки зараз і поверніться до повної інструкції, коли будете готові.
Готові почати? Почніть з цього 2-хвилинного туру редактором AI Studio від HeyGen, а потім зануримося в деталі!
Щоб дізнатися більше, перегляньте наші покрокові відео-уроки
→ HeyGen Academy: 101
загальний огляд усіх можливостей HeyGen
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio
детальніше занурення у редагування відео
Крок 1: Підготуйтеся до масштабування: Brand Kit і підробочі простори
Ефективні команди не щоразу починають з нуля — вони створюють системи, які масштабуються.
З HeyGen Ви легко зможете зберігати впізнаваний стиль відео клієнтів, налаштувавши Brand Kit для кожного з них, щоб їхні шрифти, кольори, логотипи та інші ресурси були завжди під рукою в редакторі HeyGen AI Studio.
Просто вставте URL Вашого клієнта, щоб почати, або завантажте елементи бренду вручну.
Поспішаєте? Без проблем. Ви завжди зможете повернутися й завершити цей крок пізніше.
Сертифіковані учасники програми HeyGen for Agency Partners також мають доступ до Sub-Workspaces, які є окремими робочими просторами в акаунті HeyGen і дають змогу краще керувати командами та проєктами. Кожен Sub-Workspace має власних учасників, дозволи та налаштування, що дає Вашій команді змогу контролювати доступ, білінг і використання API для різних клієнтів і кампаній.
Pro Tip
Once your Brand Kit is armed with your brand's colors, you can easily update most HeyGen Templates to match. Just swap in your colors so every video stays on-brand, or hit the Shuffle Colors button to have HeyGen swap them automatically.
Step 2: Write Your Script
The script is the backbone of a great video. Here’s how to make it count:
- Start with a strong hook (the first 3-5 seconds matter most)
- End with a clear CTA (call to action)
- Keep it simple, direct and jargon-free
Pro Tip: Want to move faster? Check the following Best Practices page for using tools like ChatGPT to write your script.
Still not sure where to begin? Here are a few sample outlines for inspiration.
If you’re following along in HeyGen, these scripts are already built into your template.
Dive deeper into scripting
Explore script templates and more tips for popular marketing and communications video types
Video Ads - Social Influencer Videos - How-To Videos - Product Explainers - Brand Videos - Webinars and Podcasts - Newsletters - Learning Courses - Explainer Videos - Corporate Training - Skills Training - HR and Onboarding Training - Compliance Training - Safety Training - AI Tutorials - Leadership Updates and Internal Communications
Best Practices: Write Scripts Better and Faster with AI
Want to work smarter, not harder? Here are some tips for leveraging tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini or others to speed up script-writing.
Give the AI a direct and detailed prompt to describe the video you’re making. Add important context, such as:
- What kind of video you’re creating (influencer ad, product tutorial, brand video)
- Who it’s for (target audience)
- The goal of the video (drive clicks, explain a concept, educate)
- Tone or voice you’d like it to use (friendly, professional, conversational)
Sample prompt:
"Write a 60-second video script for an influencer ad promoting a new skincare line called HeySkin to a Gen-Z audience. The tone should be confident and clear. End with a strong call to action.”
Step 2: Add key talking points
You can get more accurate results by including a short bullet list of the points you want the video to cover.
Example:
- Product/service name
- Key value proposition
- Call to action
Sample prompt:
"Include the following points: HeySkin helps you stay moisturized all day. CTA: Use my discount code for 10% off."
Step 3: Ask for the right format
Let the AI know you need the script in a way that works well for a video.
Example:
- A spoken script delivered by a Gen-Z beauty influencer
- A casual, human tone
Sample prompt:
"Write this as a spoken script read by a Gen Z beauty influencer. Use natural, playful, and conversational language."
Step 4: Review and tweak
Next, copy and paste the script into HeyGen and hit the preview button to have your avatar read it aloud! Does it sound natural? Does it flow in the way you want? If not, ask ChatGPT to revise with prompts such as:
- Make this more casual/formal
- Add a stronger hook at the start
- Include a line about [feature or benefit]
- Turn this into a 30-second version
- Give me three versions of the CTA
Dive deeper into scripting
Step 3: Create a Hyper Realistic Avatar
Your spokesperson sets the tone. HeyGen has 700+ ready-made Public Avatars for use, but creating a hyper-realistic Custom Avatar gives you the ability to flex to any clients' needs.
HeyGen offers multiple options for creating Custom Avatars. Click the links below to dive into the details further.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
You'll Get
Best For
2-5 training minute video
Most realistic appearance, movement, voice and lip sync based on your training video
Hyper realistic digital twin
10-15 photos
Realistic appearance based on your photos, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip sync
Realistic digital twin
Text prompt
Fully AI-generated appearance, movement, voice and lip sync
Fictional characters in realistic or varying animation styles
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
Very realistic appearance based on a photo, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip sync. Requires credits to generate.
<30 sec videos, including lip syncing to music
When creating a Custom Avatar, remember: quality in = quality out. The better your photos, videos, and written prompts, the more realistic and polished your avatar will be.
Whatever’s in your Hyper Realistic Avatar training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will be reflected in the final result.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
Best Practices
2-5 training minute video
10-15 photos
Generate Avatar
Text prompt
If you’re new to prompt writing, check out our prompting best practices
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
1 photo including only the subject, well-lit and good resolution
Pro tip
Use HeyGen’s Generate Looks feature to switch your avatar’s pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Want to dive in deeper?
Best Practices: Creating High Quality Custom AI Voices
HeyGen has a massive library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes the perfect video calls for something custom. Below are three ways to create Custom Voices.
Custom Voice Type
Creation Method
Output
Best For
Automatic when creating a Hyper-Realistic Avatar
or
Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonations. Supports multiple emotions.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
Text prompt specifying attributes (age, accent, gender, tone, pitch, emotion)
Fully AI-generated voice based on prompt.
A fictional voice or highly characterized voices
External AI Voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. Great option for a digital twin, but usually requires additional payment.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
For the best voice quality, start with strong source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:
• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 6–8" from your mouth
• Record in a quiet, noise-free space
• Speak clearly with natural pauses and slight emotional expression
• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for more versatility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)
Want to dive in deeper?
→ Ultimate guide to hyper-realistic Custom Voice Cloning
Best Practices: Prompting Like A Pro
Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch such as images, motion, or audio.
Prompting is a powerful skill for any AI creator. When paired with HeyGen, prompting unlocks countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is your only limitation! Get ready to experiment and iterate.
Feature
Function
Use it For
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
Bring Photo Avatars
Creating Custom Avatars (realistic or animated)
Creating Custom Voices
Prompting Best Practices
Be Specific
The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion) the better the AI can match your vision.
Start with Structure
Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.
Include Context & Intent
Let the AI know the purpose: Is it for a product demo? A social ad? A tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.
Use Descriptive Language
Use adjectives that convey emotion, style, or clarity (e.g., “confident,” “minimalist,” “high energy,” “calm pace”).
Iterate & Refine
Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to dramatically better results in all media types!
Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating
Explore the resources below to dive deeper into each type and get the most out of your prompts!
Step 4: Create and polish your scenes in AI Studio
Now that your script and avatar are ready, it’s time to bring your message to life in HeyGen’s AI Studio editor where it’s easy to customize, enhance, and polish every part of your video– no editing experience required!
- Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or Templates you set up in Step 1.
- Reinforce your message with on-screen text or visuals and trigger them to appear/disappear with Animations.
- Browse HeyGen’s stock media library for high-quality b-roll video, royalty-free.
- Use Premium Scene Transitions to give your video a smooth, professional polish.
- Add and customize Captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
- Translate your videos to reach global learners, teammates, and audiences
Pro Tip
Create and A/B test multiple versions of your videos to improve performance, drive results, and boost conversions.
Ready to edit like a pro?
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, an in-depth video course covering HeyGen's editing features
Best Practices: Adjust Pronunciation, Emotions, and Intonations
Need your avatar to sound just right? HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery that feels true to life.
Feature
Function
Use it To
Add pauses and adjust the pronunciation of specific words directly in the Script Panel
Upload or record audio with the tone, pacing, and pronunciation you want, and let any avatar deliver it in their own voice
Shape the emotion and tone of a script with the click of a button
Add more range to your Custom Voice by uploading extra recordings with different emotional tones. Choose the one that fits each moment best
Want to see it in action?
Strategies to Scale Your Impact
Whether your clients are trying to reach new markets, test what works, or tailor content to niche audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.
Optimize and Iterate like a Performance Marketing Pro
With HeyGen, creating multiple versions of your videos for A/B testing has never been easier, faster, and cheaper. Learn how to A/B test like a performance marketing pro and start boosting conversions, maximizing performance, and building campaigns with data-driven confidence!
Go Global with Translation
Learn how to translate and localize your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.
Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customizing how certain words are handled (i.e., brandname pronunciations, forcing or blocking translation for certain terms).
Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.
Need some inspiration? Check out how Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localize TV ads in 30 markets.
Personalize At Scale
Add a personal touch to your email campaigns, sales outreach, or customer support with Personalized Videos. By using dynamic elements, like the viewer’s name or details tailored to their interests, you can create a unique, more engaging experience for each person.
Interactive Avatar
Whether for sales, customer support, or education, Interactive Avatars turn one-way videos into dynamic, two-way conversations. It’s a powerful way to boost engagement, personalize experiences, and drive action.
Need some inspiration? Check out how getitAI increases ecommerce sales with live, personalized shopping experiences.
Support Change Management with Flexible, Updatable Content
Change is constant and your learning materials need to keep pace. Whether you’re refreshing a full course module or updating a single training video, traditional content production with re-shooting and editing can turn even a small update into a major lift.
With HeyGen, updating videos takes minutes, not days. Swap out scripts, edit text, change visuals, and generate new versions with just a few clicks. No more bottlenecks. Just fast, flexible video that helps your learners adapt as quickly as your organization moves. Learn more about using HeyGen for change management.
Accessibility and Inclusive Learning at Scale
In today’s learning environments, accessibility isn’t optional- it’s essential. Learners bring a wide range of abilities, preferences, and digital literacy levels, and your content needs to reflect that.
Dive into our guide on how to create accessible training videos that meet diverse learner needs for more info on how to easily adapt for visual and auditory accessibility needs, create microlearning modules, and adjust for cultural differences.
Use Case #1: Video Ads
Customer Stories & Examples
How Videoimagem transformed customer campaigns with HeyGen
How Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localize TV ads in 30 markets
Author Jason Felts promoted his book with avatar videos
Best Practices
- Keep videos short. Aim for under 30 seconds to keep viewer attention and increase completion rates.
- Lead with the value. Make sure your core message or value proposition is conveyed within the first few seconds
- Match the format to the funnel. Tailor the ad length, style, and CTA based on where it will appear and what action you want.
- Think mobile first. Optimize framing and pacing for small screen consumption.
- Make your edits pop. Use b-roll, animated text and motion to keep visual energy high and engagement steady.
- Test and optimize performance.A/B test different hooks, visuals, avatars, and CTAs to find what converts.
Top Features
- Product Placement: add physical products to your videos with a click.
- Generate Looks: make your avatar more dynamic by switching their pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Pro tip
Here's a tried and true script structure from social media producer George “GG” Gossland of Favoured:
- Hook – Something visually weird or unexpected.
- Problem – What challenges is your viewer facing?
- Solution – How does the product or service alleviate those challenges?
- USPs – aka “unique selling point.” Show the features that stand out!
- CTA – Always give viewers something to do next.
Ready to level up?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating video ads
→ Dive into HeyGen’s 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance ebook
Use Case #2: Social Influencer Videos
Customer Stories & Examples
How Reply.io boosted its CEO’s TikTok presence with his HeyGen avatar
Favoured scales UGC content by 6X with HeyGen to unlock quantity and quality
“How are tariffs affecting your business?” by Glass Engine
Best Practices
- Hook viewers fast. Aim to grab attention in the first 1-2 seconds with motion, bold text, or a compelling visual.
- Design for silent autoplay. Use captions, text overlays, and visual storytelling since many users watch without sound.
- Keep it short. Less is more. Aim for under 15-30 seconds on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. Adjust your script speed using advanced voice settings.
- Frame it for the feed. Use vertical (9:16) or square formats depending on the platform. Avoid landscape orientation unless you’re posting to YouTube.
- Lead with the “aha.” Highlight the transformation, benefit, or emotional payoff early, not just the product features.
- Make it look native. Use platform trends, faster-paced creator-style edits, or UGC avatars to blend into the feed.
Top Features
- UGC-аватари: переглядайте сотні стокових аватарів зі ШІ з автентичним відчуттям контент-кріейтора.
- Субтитри: переконайтеся, що Ваше повідомлення буде почуте, навіть коли звук вимкнено.
Порада від профі
Ось ефективна структура контенту, яку використовують топові креатори в TikTok, Reels і Shorts:
- Візуал, що зупиняє скролінг: почніть із помітного тексту, динаміки або неочікуваного візуального елемента, щоб зупинити скролінг
- Знайома ситуація: відобразіть реальний біль або момент «я теж через це проходив», щоб миттєво встановити зв’язок
- Трансформація або результат: покажіть цінність Вашого продукту в дії
- Погляд креатора: використовуйте закадровий голос або текст на екрані, щоб розповідати особистим, автентичним тоном
- Простий заклик до дії: зробіть наступний крок очевидним! («Спробуйте це», «дивіться більше» або «відвідайте вебсайт»)
Готові зануритися глибше?
→ Перегляньте покроковий туторіал зі створення відео для соціальних мереж з інфлюенсерами
→ Ознайомтеся з ebook від HeyGen 5 способів покращити ефективність ваших відеореклам
Випадок використання №3: персоналізовані відео
Історії клієнтів та приклади
Publicis Groupe використала HeyGen, щоб персоналізувати 100 000 подяк від їхнього CEO для співробітників, використовуючи їхні імена та рідні мови
Videoimagem утричі підвищила залученість завдяки персоналізованим кампаніям для футбольних уболівальників
Найкращі практики
- Сегментуйте свою авдиторію для більшої релевантності
Розбийте свою авдиторію на змістовні групи (ліди, клієнти, учасники заходів тощо), щоб кожне відео здавалося персоналізованим і продуманим.
- Створіть гнучкий базовий сценарій
Напишіть один сильний сценарій із чітко позначеними змінними (наприклад, [First Name], [Company], [Product]), які можна легко замінювати, не порушуючи логіку й плавність викладу.
- Використовуйте природний тон і темп мовлення
Підтримуйте послідовну, нейтральну подачу як для статичної частини скрипту, так і для динамічних змінних, уникаючи надмірного наголосу на іменах чи інших індивідуальних вставках.
- Робіть повідомлення коротким і чітким
Спрямуйтеся на тривалість 30–60 секунд. Зосередьтеся на одному ключовому повідомленні або заклику до дії (CTA), щоб досягти результатів і не втратити увагу авдиторії.
- Дійте стратегічно з динамічними елементами
Додавайте персоналізацію через імена, логотипи та візуальні елементи, але не перевантажуйте. Нехай повідомлення залишається чітким і сфокусованим.
- Протестуйте перед масштабуванням
Запустіть невеликі тестові партії, щоб перевірити, що змінні відображаються коректно й не звучать недоречно в контексті.
- Залишайтеся в межах бренду
Використовуйте шрифти, кольори та тон голосу Вашого клієнта. Персоналізація має сприйматися як продовження їхнього бренду.
- Додайте чіткий, персоналізований заклик до дії
Завершіть закликом до дії, який відповідає меті Вашої кампанії, наприклад: «Заплануйте демо, [Name]» або «Давайте зв’яжемося цього тижня».
- Відстежуйте ефективність і оптимізуйте
Використовуйте аналітику відео або UTM-посилання, щоб вимірювати показники переглядів, кліків і конверсій та вдосконалювати свій підхід на основі того, що працює найкраще.
Найкращі можливості
- Персоналізоване відео: Створюйте персоналізовані відео, які вітають нових співробітників на ім’я та налаштовують інші змінні, як-от відділ чи регіон, щоб спростити онбординг і підвищити залученість.
- Індивідуальні аватари: Надайте онбордингу людяності за допомогою цифрового двійника або ведучих для окремих відділів, щоб проводити навчання у знайомому, впізнаваному брендовому стилі.
- Brand Kit: Підтримуйте візуальну цілісність бренду, налаштувавши Brand Kit із затвердженими логотипами, шрифтами, кольорами та іншими матеріалами.
- Інтеграції:Перегляньте наших партнерів і розповсюджуйте Ваші персоналізовані відео через Zapier, Clay, HubSpot, Make та інші