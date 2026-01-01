เครื่องมือสร้างวิดีโอ B2B ออนไลน์ฟรีสำหรับทำวิดีโอธุรกิจ

เปลี่ยนสคริปต์ของคุณให้เป็นวิดีโอธุรกิจคุณภาพมืออาชีพได้ในไม่กี่นาที เครื่องมือสร้างวิดีโอ B2B สำหรับทีมการตลาด การขาย การฝึกอบรม และการสื่อสารภายในองค์กร โดยไม่ต้องใช้กล้อง ทีมถ่ายทำ หรือซอฟต์แวร์ตัดต่อ

B2B video maker creating a polished business video from a script.
141,999,561วิดีโอที่สร้างแล้ว
116,756,600อวตารที่สร้างแล้ว
19,584,524วิดีโอที่แปลแล้ว
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ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้ทั่วโลกหลายล้านคนในการนำเรื่องราวมาสู่ชีวิต
คุณสมบัติเด่น

ฟีเจอร์ของเครื่องมือสร้างวิดีโอสำหรับธุรกิจ B2B

เครื่องมือสร้างวิดีโอ AI ออนไลน์สำหรับทำวิดีโอธุรกิจ

ข้ามไทม์ไลน์เปล่าๆ แล้วสร้างวิดีโอสำหรับธุรกิจจากสคริปต์ง่ายๆ เครื่องมือสร้างวิดีโอออนไลน์นี้จะแปลงข้อความเป็นวิดีโอและสร้างวิดีโอให้ทันที จัดการทั้งการบรรยาย ภาพ และจังหวะเวลา ทำให้ทุกคนสร้างวิดีโอคุณภาพแบบมืออาชีพได้อย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องเริ่มจากศูนย์

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AI online video maker turning a business script into a video.

เทมเพลตวิดีโอฟรีและชุดแบรนด์

เริ่มต้นจากเทมเพลตวิดีโอสำเร็จรูปแทนการเริ่มจากหน้าว่าง ใช้ชุดแบรนด์ของคุณเพื่อล็อกฟอนต์ สี และโลโก้ให้ทุกวิดีโอสะท้อนตัวตนแบรนด์ทันที แค่ลากแล้ววางฉากสำเร็จรูป แก้ไขข้อความ แล้วสร้างวิดีโอคุณภาพสำหรับแบรนด์และธุรกิจได้ภายในไม่กี่นาที

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Free business video templates and a brand kit for consistent branding.

All-in-one online video editor

Edit everything in one dashboard with simple video editing tools. Add text, animate graphics, swap backgrounds, and rearrange scenes with drag-and-drop controls. The AI video editor adds captions and visual elements, while one-click actions remove background clutter for high-quality, professional results.

เริ่มต้นใช้งานฟรี →
All-in-one online video editor workspace for business videos.

คลังสื่อสต็อกคุณภาพสูง

Pull from a built-in stock library of royalty-free stock videos, stock footage, and stock music, or upload your footage to mix with curated clips. Add music and sound effects, layer voiceovers from the AI narrator, and arrange video clips into one finished cut of stock media.

เริ่มต้นใช้ฟรี →
High-quality stock media library of royalty-free video and music.

สร้างวิดีโอออนไลน์และแปลได้ทันที

Reach every market without reshooting. A built-in video translator turns any video into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync, then auto-generates a subtitle track you can edit. Add subtitles, resize each cut, and speed up repurposing of video content for videos online across social media platforms.

เริ่มต้นใช้งานฟรี →
Making videos online and translating them instantly into 175+ languages.

B2B video ideas and use cases

Personalized sales outreach at scale

Personalized sales outreach at scale

Generic cold emails get ignored, and filming a clip per prospect does not scale. Use an AI spokesperson to create compelling video content that pitches your products and services, adds clear ctas, and books meetings.

การฝึกอบรมและการปฐมนิเทศพนักงาน

การฝึกอบรมและการปฐมนิเทศพนักงาน

Reshooting training footage whenever a process changes is slow and costly. Making videos from your SOPs turns updates into an easy video task: edit the training video script, regenerate, and keep new hires on current content.

เดโมสินค้าและวิดีโออธิบายฟีเจอร์

เดโมสินค้าและวิดีโออธิบายฟีเจอร์

Coordinating filming, screens, and editing delays every release. Describe the workflow, generate a professional-looking product demo video, and ship eye-catching feature walkthroughs for product launches the same week your team finishes building.

วิดีโอการตลาดสำหรับโซเชียลแพลตฟอร์ม

วิดีโอการตลาดสำหรับโซเชียลแพลตฟอร์ม

Agency timelines slow every campaign. Paste your messaging and produce marketing videos for each channel. Make videos for tiktok, build an instagram reels series, or post a quick reel, with smooth animation that lifts engagement.

การสื่อสารและประกาศภายในองค์กร

การสื่อสารและประกาศภายในองค์กร

Company updates get lost in long email threads. Turn a memo into a short AI talking head video, and give leaders an easy way to share stunning videos that reach every team with consistent messaging.

ฝ่ายบริการลูกค้าและคอนเทนต์ช่วยเหลือ

ฝ่ายบริการลูกค้าและคอนเทนต์ช่วยเหลือ

Writing the same answers buries your team. A tutorial video maker turns common questions into short how-to video clips, lets you make your video library self-serve, and cuts repeat tickets while customers solve problems themselves.

วิธีการทำงาน

วิธีการทำงานของเครื่องมือสร้างวิดีโอ B2B

สร้างวิดีโอธุรกิจที่เสร็จสมบูรณ์ได้ใน 4 ขั้นตอน ตั้งแต่สคริปต์เปล่าไปจนถึงไฟล์พร้อมแชร์ที่ดูเป็นมืออาชีพ

ขั้นตอนที่ 1

เลือกสไตล์

เลือกเทมเพลต รูปแบบ และอัตราส่วนภาพ จากนั้นกำหนดสไตล์และโทนของวิดีโอธุรกิจของคุณ

Step 2

Add your script

วางหรือเขียนสคริปต์ของคุณ จากนั้นปรับคำ เวลาพูด และจุดเน้นให้เหมาะสมเพื่อให้ข้อความอ่านเข้าใจง่าย

Step 3

Customize the video

เพิ่มคำบรรยาย โลโก้ แบรนด์ พื้นหลัง และเพลง จากนั้นปรับเลย์เอาต์และจังหวะให้เหมาะกับผู้ชมของคุณ

ขั้นตอนที่ 4

สร้างและแชร์

เรนเดอร์วิดีโอขั้นสุดท้าย จากนั้นดาวน์โหลดเป็นความละเอียด HD หรือ 4K เผยแพร่ หรือส่งต่อไปยังช่องทางของคุณ

Picking a style and template for a business video.
Adding a script to a business video and refining the wording.
Customizing a business video with captions, branding, and music.
Generating a finished business video and sharing it in HD or 4K.

คำถามที่พบบ่อย (FAQs)

B2B video maker คืออะไร และสามารถสร้างวิดีโอสำหรับธุรกิจแบบไหนได้บ้าง?

A B2B video maker is a business video maker that turns scripts into finished videos with no filming or editing. From one AI video generator you can produce videos for sales, training, demos, marketing, and internal comms.

วิดีโอ B2B ที่สร้างด้วย AI จะดูเป็นมืออาชีพและเหมาะกับแบรนด์ของเราหรือไม่?

ใช่ อวตารมาพร้อมท่าทางธรรมชาติ ไมโครเอ็กซ์เพรสชัน และการลิปซิงก์ด้วย AI ที่ซิงก์กับทุกคำพูด ทำให้วิดีโอดูเหมือนถ่ายในสตูดิโอไม่ใช่หุ่นยนต์ คุณสามารถควบคุมแบรนด์ เลย์เอาต์ และโทนเสียงได้เต็มที่ และแบรนด์อย่าง Shopify และ HubSpot ก็ไว้วางใจ HeyGen สำหรับคอนเทนต์ที่ใช้สื่อสารกับลูกค้า

Can I upload my own footage and edit it online with this video maker?

ได้แน่นอน อัปโหลดวิดีโอแล้วปล่อยให้ตัวแก้ไขจัดการทุกอย่างให้ เครื่องมือแก้ไขวิดีโอช่วยให้คุณตัดต่อคลิปและเพิ่มโลโก้ คำบรรยาย และเพลงที่ต้องการลงในวิดีโอ จากนั้นส่งออกได้ในคลิกเดียว โดยไม่ต้องติดตั้งซอฟต์แวร์เพิ่มเติม

ถ้าพูดติดขัดหรือเผลอใช้คำฟุ่มเฟือยระหว่างอัดเสียงจะเป็นอย่างไร

Speech Cleanup edits your takes automatically. It removes filler words, long pauses, false starts, and retakes, then stitches your best clips with invisible transitions. The result looks like a flawless first take, so you avoid re-recording the same video.

Why use a B2B video maker instead of an agency or Adobe?

Agencies cost thousands per video, and tools like Adobe need real video editing software skills. A script to video workflow gives you a business video maker that creates videos for your business in minutes, at up to 70% lower cost with full control.

มีเครื่องมือสร้างวิดีโอ B2B แบบใช้ฟรีไหม และแพ็กเกจสำหรับทีมมีค่าใช้จ่ายเท่าไหร่

ใช่ HeyGen มีแพ็กเกจฟรีให้สร้างวิดีโอและทดสอบฟีเจอร์หลักได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้บัตรเครดิต แพ็กเกจแบบชำระเงินเริ่มต้นที่ $24 ต่อเดือน และแพ็กเกจ Business จะเพิ่มสิทธิ์สร้างวิดีโอไม่จำกัด ส่งออก 4K พื้นที่ทำงานสำหรับทีม และ SSO สำหรับทีมที่ต้องการขยายการใช้วิดีโอในหลายแผนก

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เริ่มสร้างด้วย HeyGen

Transform your scripts into professional business videos with AI.

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