AI Video Creation

Compress Video Size Online with HeyGen and Share Instantly

Utilize HeyGen’s AI Studio to export videos using our video compressor online into smaller resolutions like 1080p or 720p. You can instantly share them via link—no downloads or third-party tools required.

AI Video Creation

Export Videos in the Resolution You Need

Learn about the AI video creation impacts, as HeyGen enables you to export videos with advanced features.

Whether you’re working with HD footage or AI-generated video scenes, HeyGen lets you control your final file size with flexible export settings. Choose from multiple resolutions like 4K, 1080p, or 720p to reduce video size and optimize for email, mobile, or web platforms—without compromising clarity or quality.

a woman is smiling in 720p 1080p and 4ka woman is smiling in 720p 1080p and 4k

AI Video Creation

Best Practices for Using a Video Compressor Online to Reduce File Size

Reducing file size shouldn’t mean sacrificing impact. Explore some video compression best practices to optimize your videos when using a video compressor online for performance and distribution:

  • Use shorter scenes or trim unused footage before exporting
  • Choose 1080p or 720p export when file size matters most
  • Add AI avatars or voiceovers without significantly increasing output size
  • Use simple backgrounds to minimize complexity in compression
  • Preview your video before export to ensure smooth playback

These practices help ensure your compressed videos stay clear, fast-loading, and easy to share.

a screenshot of a web page that says submit and post to #generation-wonderlanda screenshot of a web page that says submit and post to #generation-wonderland

AI Video Creation

Faster Sharing Through the Video Compressor Online

With the help of a video compressor online, your content can reach further. Here’s why it's beneficial: whether you’re sending internal updates, marketing materials, or social media content, compressed videos help. With HeyGen, you won’t have to compromise video quality or storytelling just to shrink file sizes. Export smart, share fast, and provide content your audience can access instantly.

a screen that says ' publish to web ' on ita screen that says ' publish to web ' on it

How It works?

How to Compress and Share Your Video easily

Explore MPEG video compression history to better understand the techniques involved before you use our online tool. Compress video files using our video compressor online and share them with a link—all in one seamless workflow.

Step 1

Upload Your Video to HeyGen Studio

Begin by uploading your full-resolution video or any AI-generated content into your HeyGen workspace. You can drag and drop files directly into the Media Library, making this video compressor online very user-friendly.

video thumbnail

Step 2

Edit Your Scenes with the Video Compressor Online

Make quick edits like trimming long sections, rearranging scenes, or adding branded elements. Shorter videos often result in smaller file sizes. Using our video compressor online makes editing easy and fast.

video thumbnail

Step 3

Choose a lower export resolution (e.g. 1080p or 720p)

Select the export quality that fits your use case—choose 480p for faster sharing or 720p for a balance of quality and reduced file size through our video compressor online tool.

video thumbnail

Step 4

Get a shareable link and distribute your video instantly

Once exported, your video comes with a unique link. Share it across email, messaging apps, or platforms—no downloads or attachments needed.

video thumbnail

Discover More AI Tools

Turn your PowerPoint slides into engaging videos with voiceovers and animations.

altalt

Avatar Types

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

video thumbnail
altalt

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


video thumbnail
altalt

Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

video thumbnail
altalt

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

video thumbnail
altalt

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

video thumbnail
altalt

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

video thumbnail
altalt

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

AI Translator

Speak Every Language.

Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.

HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.

video thumbnail

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

Video Size Compressor FAQs

What is the HeyGen Video Size Compressor?

The HeyGen Video Size Compressor is an online tool that allows users to reduce the file size of their videos by exporting them in lower resolutions, such as 1080p or 720p. This facilitates easier sharing and faster loading times without compromising significantly on quality.

How do I compress a video using HeyGen?

To compress a video:

Upload your video to HeyGen Studio.

Edit the video as needed (e.g., trim, add subtitles, avatars).

Choose a lower export resolution like 1080p or 720p.

Export the video and share it via the provided link.

Will compressing a video affect its quality?

Compressing a video by lowering its resolution may result in a slight decrease in visual quality. However, HeyGen optimizes the compression to maintain clarity and ensure that the video remains visually appealing and effective for its intended purpose.

Do I need to install any software to use the compressor?

No, HeyGen's Video Size Compressor is entirely web-based. You can access and use it directly through your browser without the need for any software installation.

Is there a cost associated with using the Video Size Compressor?

HeyGen offers a free version of the Video Size Compressor. However, certain features or higher-resolution exports may require a subscription or payment. It's advisable to check HeyGen's pricing details for comprehensive information.

Testimonials

What Customers Say About Us

Tools

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoText to VideoAI Podcast GeneratorVoice CloningAudio to VideoAI DubbingFaceswap VideoAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to VideoAdd Stickers to VideoAdd Text to VideoMerge VideosVideo Volume BoosterVideo LooperOnline Video TrimmerPPT to videoVideo ResizerScreen RecorderVideo SharingAI TransitionAI Video TemplateVideo Avatar
logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo