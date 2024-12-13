AI Video Creation
Turn Your Script Into TikTok Content With AI
HeyGen's AI TikTok Video Generator is your shortcut to creating scroll-stopping videos without filming or editing. Just type your message, pick an avatar, and select a vertical template. Whether you're promoting products, sharing how-tos, or launching a viral campaign, our tools help you generate TikTok videos with AI voices, faceless avatar options, and instant captioning.
Best Practices for AI TikTok Video Generation
Maximize reach and engagement on TikTok by following these quick tips:
- Keep your script under 60 seconds for short-form impact
- Choose vertical video templates designed for mobile viewing
- Use captions and emojis to improve watch time and accessibility
- Try faceless avatar modes if you prefer privacy
- Export in HD and test different formats for product videos, explainers, and trends
Generate High-Performing TikTok Videos With AI
From product showcases to trend-driven stories, HeyGen helps creators, marketers, and entrepreneurs produce TikTok videos that get seen. With AI avatars, voiceovers, and auto-captioning, you can generate unlimited TikTok videos fast—no editing software required.
Tried tools like CapCut, Simplified, or InVideo? HeyGen simplifies it even further with AI automation and faceless video generation that’s made for TikTok.
How It works?
How to Use HeyGen's AI TikTok Video Generator
Turn any script into a viral TikTok video using AI avatars and voice.
Avatar Types
Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.
Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.
Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.
Avatar IV
Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.
Video Avatar
A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.
Photo Avatar
Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.
Generative Avatar
Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.
Interactive Avatar
Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.
AI Translator
Speak Every Language.
Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.
HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.
AI TikTok Video Generator FAQs
What is the AI TikTok Video Generator by HeyGen?
AI Tik Tok video generator uses AI to create short, engaging TikTok-style videos from scripts or prompts, complete with avatars, voiceovers, and dynamic visuals.
Recognized as G2’s #1 Fastest Growing Product in the 2025 Best Software Awards, HeyGen is transforming how videos are made for marketing, sales, and training.
Can I create trending-style TikTok videos with AI?
Yes. You can generate videos optimized for TikTok trends by using AI avatars, short scripts, auto voiceover, and prebuilt visual formats designed for mobile.
Can I choose vertical video format?
Yes. All TikTok videos are auto-generated in vertical (9:16) format, optimized for mobile platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.
Is there a character limit for scripts?
Short-form scripts of around 300 characters or less are ideal for fast-paced TikTok-style videos. The tool will guide you if adjustments are needed.
Are visual effects and transitions included?
Yes. The tool supports dynamic cuts, text animations, and transitions that mimic popular TikTok editing styles, all without manual editing.
Can I use TikTok videos for ads or cross-posting?
Yes. Videos created with this tool are downloadable in high resolution and can be repurposed for TikTok ads, Reels, Shorts, and more.
