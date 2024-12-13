AI Video Creation

Make Viral TikToks with AI, Fast and Easy

Generate TikTok-ready content in minutes. Use AI avatars, voices, and templates to produce high-performing videos that stand out in your niche.

Turn Your Script Into TikTok Content With AI

HeyGen's AI TikTok Video Generator is your shortcut to creating scroll-stopping videos without filming or editing. Just type your message, pick an avatar, and select a vertical template. Whether you're promoting products, sharing how-tos, or launching a viral campaign, our tools help you generate TikTok videos with AI voices, faceless avatar options, and instant captioning.

a phone screen shows a video of a woman and says diverse ugc avatarsa phone screen shows a video of a woman and says diverse ugc avatars

Best Practices for AI TikTok Video Generation

Maximize reach and engagement on TikTok by following these quick tips:

  • Keep your script under 60 seconds for short-form impact
  • Choose vertical video templates designed for mobile viewing
  • Use captions and emojis to improve watch time and accessibility
  • Try faceless avatar modes if you prefer privacy
  • Export in HD and test different formats for product videos, explainers, and trends
a screen that says input script or upload audio on ita screen that says input script or upload audio on it

Generate High-Performing TikTok Videos With AI

From product showcases to trend-driven stories, HeyGen helps creators, marketers, and entrepreneurs produce TikTok videos that get seen. With AI avatars, voiceovers, and auto-captioning, you can generate unlimited TikTok videos fast—no editing software required.

Tried tools like CapCut, Simplified, or InVideo? HeyGen simplifies it even further with AI automation and faceless video generation that’s made for TikTok.

a little boy is holding a newspaper with the words " the tiktok hack creators don 't want you to know " above hima little boy is holding a newspaper with the words " the tiktok hack creators don 't want you to know " above him

How It works?

How to Use HeyGen's AI TikTok Video Generator

Turn any script into a viral TikTok video using AI avatars and voice.

Step 1

Write your TikTok script

Short, engaging, and trend-friendly—just drop it into the editor.

video thumbnail

Step 2

Choose your avatar and voice

Select from 700+ avatars and voices to match your tone and audience. No actors or studio needed.

video thumbnail

Step 3

Customize Visuals & Style

Add animations, subtitles, backgrounds, and transitions to bring your message to life.

video thumbnail

Step 4

Export and share to TikTok

Download your final video or share it directly with a link—watermark-free.

video thumbnail

AI TikTok Video Generator FAQs

What is the AI TikTok Video Generator by HeyGen?

AI Tik Tok video generator uses AI to create short, engaging TikTok-style videos from scripts or prompts, complete with avatars, voiceovers, and dynamic visuals.

Recognized as G2’s #1 Fastest Growing Product in the 2025 Best Software Awards, HeyGen is transforming how videos are made for marketing, sales, and training.

Can I create trending-style TikTok videos with AI?

Yes. You can generate videos optimized for TikTok trends by using AI avatars, short scripts, auto voiceover, and prebuilt visual formats designed for mobile.

Can I choose vertical video format?

Yes. All TikTok videos are auto-generated in vertical (9:16) format, optimized for mobile platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

Is there a character limit for scripts?

Short-form scripts of around 300 characters or less are ideal for fast-paced TikTok-style videos. The tool will guide you if adjustments are needed.

Are visual effects and transitions included?

Yes. The tool supports dynamic cuts, text animations, and transitions that mimic popular TikTok editing styles, all without manual editing.

Can I use TikTok videos for ads or cross-posting?

Yes. Videos created with this tool are downloadable in high resolution and can be repurposed for TikTok ads, Reels, Shorts, and more.

