Generate professional videos from text, images, or a single prompt with HeyGen's AI video generator. Select a lifelike presenter, add your script, and produce studio-quality content in 175+ languages without filming, crews, or editing software. Everything you need to create polished videos and bring your ideas to life, all in one platform.
No editing background needed. Type a topic, paste a script, or drop in a URL, and the Video Agent takes over. It writes the script, builds a storyboard, selects visuals, and renders a complete AI video you can publish or refine, all from a single input.
Feed the AI video maker a blog post, PDF, or brief prompt and it builds the entire narrative. Scenes are structured automatically, B-roll and layouts are matched to your content, and voiceover is synced to every frame, delivering a near-final draft in one click.
Every video gets its own visual identity. The AI video generator curates stock footage, generates custom images, and builds on-screen graphics specific to your script. No recycled templates, no generic layouts, every clip is tailored to your message and audience.
Produce social media shorts, marketing campaigns, training modules, and internal updates at a fraction of traditional production costs. Go from one video a week to daily publishing without a production crew, talent fees, or hours lost in manual editing.
Best Practices for AI Video Generation
Combine the Video Agent's speed with AI Studio's precision. Generate your first draft with scenes, B-roll, and script, then fine-tune for a professional finish. Get started for free.
Skip the blank page. Turn a prompt, URL, or document into a complete video draft with auto-generated script, scene structure, and B-roll. The AI video maker handles the heavy lifting, getting you 80% of the way to a polished result.
Select a stock presenter or use your own digital twin for on-screen delivery. Pair them with a natural AI voiceover from the library, or clone your own voice for branded, authentic narration across every video.
Open any draft in AI Studio for frame-level control. Replace generic B-roll with your own brand assets, adjust script pace, refine transitions, apply color grading, and lock in the layout until every scene matches your creative vision.
Expand into new markets with video translation. Dub your finished video into 175+ languages while preserving original voice tone and lip sync accuracy, no re-recording needed.
AI video generator that turns scripts into pro videos instantly
HeyGen's AI video generator from text automates the video creation process, turning your script into high-quality videos with consistent avatars, voiceovers, and visuals. No camera or crew required.
Create videos with AI avatars
HeyGen gives you access to 1100+ lifelike stock avatars across dozens of ethnicities, ages, and speaking styles. You can also create a custom digital twin by uploading a short video of yourself, enabling you to produce personalized content without appearing on camera. Our avatars feature synchronized lip sync, natural gestures, and eye contact, making your AI avatar videos indistinguishable from on-camera talent.
Turn Text into Video with AI
Our text to video AI converts any written content (blog posts, scripts, bullet points, or raw ideas) into a fully produced video in under two minutes. Unlike basic text to video generators that output generic slideshows, HeyGen pairs your words with a lifelike AI avatar, synced voiceover, and curated B-roll, delivering broadcast-quality output from a single text input.
Create Video from Images
Turn any image into a video in seconds. Upload an image and add a script to transform it into a dynamic ai-generated video with realistic AI lip-sync, natural speech timing, and expressive voices. Improve your video with text overlays, background music, and smooth transitions, no manual editing required. Create ai videos in 175+ languages and dialects with multiple ai voices and accents.
Product Placement Videos
Simply upload your product image and script, and our Ad Generator handles the rest, placing your product in the hand of your avatar, and you can edit by adding music, captions, and voiceovers. Perfect for scaling TikTok, Instagram, and Amazon content without shipping samples or hiring a crew.
Realistic AI Voice Control
Select realistic AI voices that match your avatar right in the AI Studio interface with just a click, or capture your exact tone using our Voice Mirroring feature. You can also add engaging background music from our stock library to give your projects the perfect soundtrack.
Most Powerful AI Models
Access the latest generative technology directly inside HeyGen. Use advanced ai video generation models like Sora, Google Veo, and Kling to create cinematic video B-roll with fluid motion, Flux for high-fidelity ai-generated images, and ElevenLabs for ultra-realistic speech. Produce professional video assets instantly; from cinematic scenes to lifelike voiceovers, without ever leaving the platform.
Use Cases of AI Video Maker
See how businesses like yours are scaling content creation, reaching wider audiences, and driving real growth with one of the most innovative AI video platforms available today.
Create scroll-stopping ads, explainer videos, and social campaigns at a fraction of agency cost. HeyGen lets marketers produce polished short-form content using lifelike avatars, custom B-roll, and your brand assets. Generate daily TikTok shorts or automatically translate campaigns into multiple languages for global markets, all from a simple text script.
Replace expensive video shoots and live reshoots for onboarding and compliance training. HeyGen lets instructional designers and HR teams import PowerPoint or PDF decks and automatically turn them into engaging, avatar-led training modules with natural voiceovers and perfectly paced delivery. Make corporate training scalable and consistent.
Generate professional product demos and UGC-style ads at scale. Upload your product image and script, then use HeyGen's product placement shortcuts to create polished ads featuring an AI spokesperson. Ideal for driving traffic to affiliate offers, creating social reels, and testing marketing hooks without hiring actors or filming new scenes.
Turn a single idea into a polished short video in minutes. Generate AI avatar-led content in 9:16, 16:9, and 1:1 formats from one script. No camera or editing software required. Perfect for staying active across platforms without burning out.
Turn lesson plans or study notes into engaging explainer videos instantly. HeyGen pairs an AI avatar instructor with your script, auto-generates supporting visuals, and adds captions. Whether building an online course or a tutorial, professional video production is accessible to anyone with no filming required.
Want to appear on video without being on camera? Create a digital twin from a short clip and generate unlimited talking-head videos from your script. Ideal for YouTube vlogs, personal branding, and passion projects. Just upload a clip, type your script, and let your AI avatar do the rest.
How to Generate Videos with HeyGen
Turn your ideas into polished videos in minutes. With HeyGen, you can transform simple text into engaging, professional video content without filming, editing skills, or complex tools.
Start by typing your script directly into the editor or pasting existing content. HeyGen automatically breaks your text into scenes, helping structure your video and keep the flow clear.
Select from a range of natural AI voices to match your tone and audience. For a more personal touch, you can also clone your own voice for consistent and authentic narration.
Enhance your video with images, templates, subtitles, logos, and background music. Adjust layouts, edit scenes, and refine the style using HeyGen's intuitive editor.
Generate your video in just a few clicks. Download it as an MP4 or share it directly on your website, social platforms, or learning platforms in the format that fits your needs.
AI video generators are tools that use artificial intelligence to create videos from text, images, or scripts. They handle editing, visuals, and voiceover automatically, so you don't need video editing skills to produce professional results.
HeyGen is a leading AI video generator built for professionals and marketers. It lets you create engaging videos using ready-made templates or text prompts in any format for social media, sales, or business content.
Upload a short clip or reference image of yourself, then type your script in HeyGen. The platform generates a video with realistic AI motion and voice. You can adjust the format, add scenes, and customize the output for explainer videos or social clips.
Yes, HeyGen offers free text-to-video and AI-generated video creation. Paid plans include advanced video creation features, expanded editor tools, and support for more formats depending on the plan you choose.
You can use text, images, stock images, or audio to generate AI videos. HeyGen transforms these inputs into explainer, tutorial, or marketing videos using customizable templates across multiple formats and styles.
Yes. Upload your audio and HeyGen's AI system will generate a video automatically. It syncs speech and visuals to create realistic avatars and video clips, making it ideal for podcasts, explainer videos, and educational content.
Yes. HeyGen's text to video generator lets you create polished explainer videos and slides from any text prompt. Video templates help you produce content in your preferred format for marketing, training, or product demos.
For most business, marketing, and training needs, yes. HeyGen lets you animate scenes, add motion, and generate polished video without a production crew. It helps teams publish videos faster while keeping the entire process simple, scalable, and cost-effective.
HeyGen's interface makes it easy. Upload your text and images, choose a video template, and let the AI build your video automatically. The platform is designed so anyone can create impactful videos quickly without technical skills.
Yes. Upload a reference image to HeyGen and the AI will generate natural-looking videos. You can animate avatars, adjust expressions, and create personalized explainer videos or branded clips with realistic motion and audio sync.
Yes. You can create short promo videos, social clips, and ads optimized for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. The AI video generator handles the entire process, so you can create ai-generated content at the pace your channels demand, with videos that look and sound professional from the first render.
HeyGen lets you create explainer videos, promo videos, tutorials, product demos, training and onboarding content, personalized outreach videos, and short social media clips. All videos use realistic AI avatars, natural voices, and multilingual translation for fast production at scale.
HeyGen is really fast, and many videos generate within a minute. If your video is longer, uses more scenes, or has heavier effects, it may take a little longer but still typically finishes in just a few minutes.
Yes. HeyGen is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprise teams across L&D, marketing, sales enablement, and internal comms. Enterprise features include SSO, API access, bulk video generation, custom avatars, brand kit controls, SOC 2 compliance, and dedicated Customer Success support.
Yes. HeyGen lets you create AI videos optimized for TikTok, Instagram, and other social platforms. Choose a template, add AI voiceovers, customize your video, and publish content instantly. It's built to keep up with the pace your channels demand.
Yes. HeyGen keeps your data safe and creates avatars responsibly. You own your AI-generated videos and visuals, so you can publish content for marketing or training with confidence.
