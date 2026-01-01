Free AI Video Generator

Type your idea. Click generate. Get a share-ready video from text faster than you think. No camera, video editing software, or production skills needed. Download it, edit it, or share it instantly.

Or
By continuing you agree to HeyGen's terms
Enter your prompt and we will generate a video for you
0/500 characters
110,716,697Videos generated
85,098,815Avatars generated
15,354,007Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Create AI Videos at Scale, No Camera Required

Generate professional videos from text, images, or a single prompt with HeyGen's AI video generator. Select a lifelike presenter, add your script, and produce studio-quality content in 175+ languages without filming, crews, or editing software. Everything you need to create polished videos and bring your ideas to life, all in one platform.

Get started for free
Video frames featuring diverse individuals, centered around a text box stating "Explainer video for our new project management software.."
Prompt to Video

Prompt to Video

No editing background needed. Type a topic, paste a script, or drop in a URL, and the Video Agent takes over. It writes the script, builds a storyboard, selects visuals, and renders a complete AI video you can publish or refine, all from a single input.

Automated Video Production

Automated Video Production

Feed the AI video maker a blog post, PDF, or brief prompt and it builds the entire narrative. Scenes are structured automatically, B-roll and layouts are matched to your content, and voiceover is synced to every frame, delivering a near-final draft in one click.

Intelligent Visuals

Intelligent Visuals

Every video gets its own visual identity. The AI video generator curates stock footage, generates custom images, and builds on-screen graphics specific to your script. No recycled templates, no generic layouts, every clip is tailored to your message and audience.

Built-in Cost Control

Built-in Cost Control

Produce social media shorts, marketing campaigns, training modules, and internal updates at a fraction of traditional production costs. Go from one video a week to daily publishing without a production crew, talent fees, or hours lost in manual editing.

Best Practices for AI Video Generation

Combine the Video Agent's speed with AI Studio's precision. Generate your first draft with scenes, B-roll, and script, then fine-tune for a professional finish. Get started for free.

Get started for free

Start With the Video Agent

Skip the blank page. Turn a prompt, URL, or document into a complete video draft with auto-generated script, scene structure, and B-roll. The AI video maker handles the heavy lifting, getting you 80% of the way to a polished result.

Choose Your Presenter and Voice

Select a stock presenter or use your own digital twin for on-screen delivery. Pair them with a natural AI voiceover from the library, or clone your own voice for branded, authentic narration across every video.

Polish in AI Studio

Open any draft in AI Studio for frame-level control. Replace generic B-roll with your own brand assets, adjust script pace, refine transitions, apply color grading, and lock in the layout until every scene matches your creative vision.

Localize for Global Reach

Expand into new markets with video translation. Dub your finished video into 175+ languages while preserving original voice tone and lip sync accuracy, no re-recording needed.

A design tool interface featuring a "Q3 Result Overview" slide with a man's photo, brand font and color options, and three colorful, stylized cursor icons.
A screen showing design software with an "avatar picker" pop-up featuring 8 diverse headshots, a presentation draft, and a smiling man in the background. A cursor points to "Use Avatar."
A content creation platform interface showing a "Q3 Result Overview" presentation with a smiling man, and menus for selecting avatar gestures and background designs.
A content creation interface with Korean text, a smiling man, and a translation menu open to the Korean option.
Benefits

AI video generator that turns scripts into pro videos instantly

HeyGen's AI video generator from text automates the video creation process, turning your script into high-quality videos with consistent avatars, voiceovers, and visuals. No camera or crew required.

Create videos with AI avatars

HeyGen gives you access to 1100+ lifelike stock avatars across dozens of ethnicities, ages, and speaking styles. You can also create a custom digital twin by uploading a short video of yourself, enabling you to produce personalized content without appearing on camera. Our avatars feature synchronized lip sync, natural gestures, and eye contact, making your AI avatar videos indistinguishable from on-camera talent.

Two vertical video players, one a generic embed and one a smartphone app resembling TikTok, both show a woman speaking.

Turn Text into Video with AI

Our text to video AI converts any written content (blog posts, scripts, bullet points, or raw ideas) into a fully produced video in under two minutes. Unlike basic text to video generators that output generic slideshows, HeyGen pairs your words with a lifelike AI avatar, synced voiceover, and curated B-roll, delivering broadcast-quality output from a single text input.

A text prompt transforming into a video frame of a man in a coffee shop with a play button icon.

Create Video from Images

Turn any image into a video in seconds. Upload an image and add a script to transform it into a dynamic ai-generated video with realistic AI lip-sync, natural speech timing, and expressive voices. Improve your video with text overlays, background music, and smooth transitions, no manual editing required. Create ai videos in 175+ languages and dialects with multiple ai voices and accents.

A smiling man's photo transforms into an AI-generated video of him speaking with an 'Excited' expression.

Product Placement Videos

Simply upload your product image and script, and our Ad Generator handles the rest, placing your product in the hand of your avatar, and you can edit by adding music, captions, and voiceovers. Perfect for scaling TikTok, Instagram, and Amazon content without shipping samples or hiring a crew.

A user interface displays a model wearing sunglasses, with text input "Create a 1-min video ad of" and a button to "+ Add product" with a sunglasses icon.

Realistic AI Voice Control

Select realistic AI voices that match your avatar right in the AI Studio interface with just a click, or capture your exact tone using our Voice Mirroring feature. You can also add engaging background music from our stock library to give your projects the perfect soundtrack.

Three layered video call screens: a red-haired woman smiling, a woman with braids, and a blurred man.

Most Powerful AI Models

Access the latest generative technology directly inside HeyGen. Use advanced ai video generation models like Sora, Google Veo, and Kling to create cinematic video B-roll with fluid motion, Flux for high-fidelity ai-generated images, and ElevenLabs for ultra-realistic speech. Produce professional video assets instantly; from cinematic scenes to lifelike voiceovers, without ever leaving the platform.

Smiling woman pictured in multiple professional roles within overlapping triangular frames.

Use Cases of AI Video Maker

See how businesses like yours are scaling content creation, reaching wider audiences, and driving real growth with one of the most innovative AI video platforms available today.

Marketing Teams

Create scroll-stopping ads, explainer videos, and social campaigns at a fraction of agency cost. HeyGen lets marketers produce polished short-form content using lifelike avatars, custom B-roll, and your brand assets. Generate daily TikTok shorts or automatically translate campaigns into multiple languages for global markets, all from a simple text script.

L&D and HR

Replace expensive video shoots and live reshoots for onboarding and compliance training. HeyGen lets instructional designers and HR teams import PowerPoint or PDF decks and automatically turn them into engaging, avatar-led training modules with natural voiceovers and perfectly paced delivery. Make corporate training scalable and consistent.

E-Commerce

Generate professional product demos and UGC-style ads at scale. Upload your product image and script, then use HeyGen's product placement shortcuts to create polished ads featuring an AI spokesperson. Ideal for driving traffic to affiliate offers, creating social reels, and testing marketing hooks without hiring actors or filming new scenes.

Social Media Creators

Turn a single idea into a polished short video in minutes. Generate AI avatar-led content in 9:16, 16:9, and 1:1 formats from one script. No camera or editing software required. Perfect for staying active across platforms without burning out.

Educators & Course Creators

Turn lesson plans or study notes into engaging explainer videos instantly. HeyGen pairs an AI avatar instructor with your script, auto-generates supporting visuals, and adds captions. Whether building an online course or a tutorial, professional video production is accessible to anyone with no filming required.

Digital Creators

Want to appear on video without being on camera? Create a digital twin from a short clip and generate unlimited talking-head videos from your script. Ideal for YouTube vlogs, personal branding, and passion projects. Just upload a clip, type your script, and let your AI avatar do the rest.

How It works?

How to Generate Videos with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into polished videos in minutes. With HeyGen, you can transform simple text into engaging, professional video content without filming, editing skills, or complex tools.

Step 1

Add Your Script

Start by typing your script directly into the editor or pasting existing content. HeyGen automatically breaks your text into scenes, helping structure your video and keep the flow clear.

Step 2

Choose a Voice

Select from a range of natural AI voices to match your tone and audience. For a more personal touch, you can also clone your own voice for consistent and authentic narration.

Step 3

Customize the Visuals

Enhance your video with images, templates, subtitles, logos, and background music. Adjust layouts, edit scenes, and refine the style using HeyGen's intuitive editor.

Step 4

Generate and Share

Generate your video in just a few clicks. Download it as an MP4 or share it directly on your website, social platforms, or learning platforms in the format that fits your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are AI video generators?

AI video generators are tools that use artificial intelligence to create videos from text, images, or scripts. They handle editing, visuals, and voiceover automatically, so you don't need video editing skills to produce professional results.

What is the best AI video generator?

HeyGen is a leading AI video generator built for professionals and marketers. It lets you create engaging videos using ready-made templates or text prompts in any format for social media, sales, or business content.

How to create an AI video of yourself?

Upload a short clip or reference image of yourself, then type your script in HeyGen. The platform generates a video with realistic AI motion and voice. You can adjust the format, add scenes, and customize the output for explainer videos or social clips.

Is HeyGen a free AI video generator?

Yes, HeyGen offers free text-to-video and AI-generated video creation. Paid plans include advanced video creation features, expanded editor tools, and support for more formats depending on the plan you choose.

What types of input can I use to create AI videos in HeyGen?

You can use text, images, stock images, or audio to generate AI videos. HeyGen transforms these inputs into explainer, tutorial, or marketing videos using customizable templates across multiple formats and styles.

Can I convert audio to video with HeyGen?

Yes. Upload your audio and HeyGen's AI system will generate a video automatically. It syncs speech and visuals to create realistic avatars and video clips, making it ideal for podcasts, explainer videos, and educational content.

Can I use text to video for business presentations on HeyGen?

Yes. HeyGen's text to video generator lets you create polished explainer videos and slides from any text prompt. Video templates help you produce content in your preferred format for marketing, training, or product demos.

Can AI videos replace traditional video production?

For most business, marketing, and training needs, yes. HeyGen lets you animate scenes, add motion, and generate polished video without a production crew. It helps teams publish videos faster while keeping the entire process simple, scalable, and cost-effective.

How can I create AI videos without editing experience?

HeyGen's interface makes it easy. Upload your text and images, choose a video template, and let the AI build your video automatically. The platform is designed so anyone can create impactful videos quickly without technical skills.

Can I create AI videos using a reference image with HeyGen?

Yes. Upload a reference image to HeyGen and the AI will generate natural-looking videos. You can animate avatars, adjust expressions, and create personalized explainer videos or branded clips with realistic motion and audio sync.

Can I create short videos with HeyGen?

Yes. You can create short promo videos, social clips, and ads optimized for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. The AI video generator handles the entire process, so you can create ai-generated content at the pace your channels demand, with videos that look and sound professional from the first render.

What types of videos can I create with the AI Video Generator?

HeyGen lets you create explainer videos, promo videos, tutorials, product demos, training and onboarding content, personalized outreach videos, and short social media clips. All videos use realistic AI avatars, natural voices, and multilingual translation for fast production at scale.

How long does it take to generate an AI video?

HeyGen is really fast, and many videos generate within a minute. If your video is longer, uses more scenes, or has heavier effects, it may take a little longer but still typically finishes in just a few minutes.

Is HeyGen's AI video generator suitable for enterprise use?

Yes. HeyGen is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprise teams across L&D, marketing, sales enablement, and internal comms. Enterprise features include SSO, API access, bulk video generation, custom avatars, brand kit controls, SOC 2 compliance, and dedicated Customer Success support.

Can I make AI videos for TikTok or social media using HeyGen?

Yes. HeyGen lets you create AI videos optimized for TikTok, Instagram, and other social platforms. Choose a template, add AI voiceovers, customize your video, and publish content instantly. It's built to keep up with the pace your channels demand.

Is HeyGen's AI video generator secure and ethical?

Yes. HeyGen keeps your data safe and creates avatars responsibly. You own your AI-generated videos and visuals, so you can publish content for marketing or training with confidence.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Video TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsUrl to VideoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorYoutube Video TranslatorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Photo to VideoAI Video CompressorPPT to video

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background