Automatically generate precise, multilingual subtitles for your videos with HeyGen’s powerful AI-driven subtitle generator. Boost accessibility, enhance engagement, and expand your global reach, no manual effort needed.

Want to enhance accessibility and viewer engagement in your videos?

HeyGen’s AI-powered subtitle generator automatically transcribes and adds high-quality subtitles to your videos. With strong support for multiple languages and customizable styles, whether you’re creating marketing content, educational videos, or social media clips, HeyGen ensures your subtitles are clear and well-synchronized, increasing viewer engagement.

With real-time speech recognition and AI-enhanced formatting, HeyGen’s subtitle generator delivers professional-quality captions that resonate with your video's tone and style. Start using HeyGen today and see the change in your audience's engagement.

Best Practices for Generating Subtitles

To create effective subtitles for your videos:

  • Use AI Auto-Transcription – Let HeyGen automatically detect speech and convert it into accurate subtitles without manual effort.
  • Choose the Right Font & Styling – Customize text size, color, and background for readability on different screen sizes.
  • Ensure Perfect Timing – AI-powered synchronization matches subtitles with spoken words for natural flow.
  • Translate for Global Audiences – Generate subtitles in 175+ languages to reach international viewers.
Enhancing Video Accessibility with AI Subtitles

Adding subtitles significantly boosts viewer retention, improves accessibility, and increases engagement by making videos easier to understand across diverse audiences. HeyGen’s AI system automatically detects key pauses, speaker changes, and essential points, ensuring smooth and easy-to-read captions. Learn more about the importance of accessibility in video content.

How It works?

Add Subtitles to Your Video in 4 Easy Steps

Generate perfectly timed, fully styled captions—no manual syncing needed.

Step 1

Input Your Script or Upload Audio

Start by entering your script or uploading an audio file. HeyGen auto-transcribes your content for accuracy.

Step 2

Customize the Visuals of Your Video

Choose your preferred avatar, layout, and background to match your brand or content purpose.

Step 3

Select Your Caption Style

Adjust font size, color, and placement for clarity across devices—choose a style that fits your tone.

Step 4

Generate & Download Your Video

Let HeyGen automatically sync your subtitles. Download a polished video that’s ready to engage a global audience.

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

Subtitle Generator FAQs

How does HeyGen's subtitle generator work?

HeyGen uses AI to automatically transcribe and add subtitles to videos, offering high accuracy and multiple language support for improved engagement. Start enhancing your videos on HeyGen for free.

What benefits does HeyGen's subtitle tool offer?

The subtitle tool boosts accessibility and engagement by providing accurate, real-time captions, making videos understandable to diverse audiences. Feel the difference by trying HeyGen today.

Is HeyGen's subtitle generator customizable?

Yes, HeyGen allows for customizable styling of subtitles to match the video's tone and style, enhancing viewer experience. Personalize your video content with HeyGen.

Can HeyGen translate videos into multiple languages?

Yes, with its AI capabilities, HeyGen can translate videos into over 70 languages while maintaining natural speech and perfect lip-sync. Discover the multilingual power of HeyGen.

Is the subtitle generator secure for private content?

Yes. HeyGen uses secure processing systems, and your media stays private. The subtitle data isn’t shared externally.

