Script to Video AI: Create Videos from Text Fast

Turn your script into a complete AI-generated video with cinematic scenes, natural narration, motion design, and frame-accurate timing. HeyGen’s script to video ai eliminates cameras, studios, editors, and production delays so your team can create high quality videos at scale.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Use Cases for Script to Video AI

Teams across industries use HeyGen to convert text in forms of scripts and prompts into impactful videos. From onboarding to marketing, HeyGen ensures your script becomes video-ready with minimal hassle.


Training and onboarding videos

Training and onboarding videos

Turn SOPs, HR documents, and internal guidelines into clear step-by-step training videos with consistent delivery across every team.

Marketing explainers and product demos

Marketing explainers and product demos

Convert messaging scripts or feature breakdowns into clean promotional videos that highlight benefits, FAQs, and key product details.

Educational modules and instructional content

Educational modules and instructional content

Transform dense material or longform explanations into easy-to-follow lessons using the AI script to video tool for digital learning and course creation.

Social media content and short-form messaging

Social media content and short-form messaging

Generate scroll-stopping clips from announcements, thought-leadership scripts, storytelling prompts, and weekly updates using the free script to video tool.

Why HeyGen is Best for Script to Video Creation

HeyGen replaces traditional video production with a quick workflow that converts written content into clean, ready-to-share videos. Whether you need fast explainers, internal updates, or large-scale training content, HeyGen helps you move from text to video with clarity and consistency.

Generate studio-quality videos without filming

HeyGen removes the need for cameras, recording sessions, or complex software. Paste your script and instantly turn it into a polished video built with dynamic scenes, smooth transitions, and clean formatting — perfect for explainers, tutorials, product walkthroughs, and onboarding content.

Match any tone with AI voices, styles, and formats

Whether you're creating educational content, corporate messaging, or social-ready clips, HeyGen offers natural AI voiceovers, a range of visual styles, and flexible templates to align your video with your tone, audience, and brand identity.

Scale content production at speed

Produce videos from long scripts, multi-chapter lessons, recurring updates, and high-volume content workflows in minutes. HeyGen automates scene creation and layout so you can create more videos — without adding production time or extra resources.

AI voiceovers in multiple languages

Choose from natural AI voices with clear pacing, expressive tone, and support for global languages and accents.

A woman wearing a yellow safety helmet smiles while adjusting it with one hand. Around her are interface-style elements, including a language selector with several country flags and a text message bubble written in Dutch that is attributed to a user named “Danielle.” The background is bright blue with a rounded square frame around the photo.

Automated scenes with dynamic visuals

HeyGen splits your script into scenes automatically and pairs them with layouts, graphics, and visual structures that reinforce your message.

Multiple overlapping photos of the same woman in different professional outfits, shown in rounded triangular frames.

Customizable layouts and branding

Quickly adjust colors, backgrounds, motion design, aspect ratios, and on-screen elements to align your video with your brand.

A white 3D structure made of clustered spheres with a thumbnail strip below showing image slots and an add button.

Simple editing tools for rapid revisions

Modify lines, swap visuals, adjust timing, or change styles without touching a timeline. Export high-quality videos in seconds.

A man sits at a desk smiling, beside an interface panel showing SCORM export options.

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Script to Video Generator

HeyGen simplifies your process from text input to finished video output, here's how it works.

Step 1

Paste your script into the AI script to video tool

Upload or paste your text. The AI analyzes structure and prepares your video layout instantly.

Step 2

Choose your voice and visual style

Select a narration style, language, tone, and video format to match your content goals.

Step 3

Customize scenes, pacing, and branding

Adjust backgrounds, colors, rhythm, and other visual elements as needed.

Step 4

Generate, refine, and export

HeyGen produces your video content in minutes. Make quick edits, then download or share immediately.

A user generating AI video through script using HeyGen's script to video AI tool.

