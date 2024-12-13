AI Voice Generator & Text to Speech AI

Generate multilingual, natural-sounding voiceovers with accurate lip sync. No reshoots or manual edits needed.

HeyGen’s AI Voice Over Generator supports multiple human-like AI voices in a single video using advanced voice and text to speech technology.

Need a polished and professional AI voiceover for your video content?

HeyGen’s AI Video Generator lets you create high-quality voiceovers in just minutes. Whether you are making explainer videos, promotional content, or tutorials, it offers a seamless way to add impactful narration to your projects.

With HeyGen, you can choose from a wide range of AI voices to match your video’s tone and connect with your audience effortlessly.

Best Practices for Using our AI Voice Generator

Maximize the effectiveness of your AI voiceover with these tips:

  • Select the Right Voice: Choose a voice that complements your content’s style and message.
  • Emphasize Clarity: Ensure the narration is clear and easy to understand, regardless of background music.
  • Adjust Tone and Pace: Match the voiceover’s tone and speed to the mood of your video.
  • Test Before Finalizing: Review the generated voiceover for timing and coherence with your visuals.
Make Your Content More Engaging with Professional AI Voice Overs

Adding a professional voiceover can significantly elevate your video’s impact. A clear and engaging AI voiceover enhances storytelling, builds trust, and keeps your viewers hooked, making your message more memorable.

HeyGen’s Voice Over Generator uses advanced AI voice cloning technology to deliver precise, natural-sounding voiceovers tailored to your needs. Trusted by professionals in marketing, education, and entertainment, our platform ensures quality results with ease, helping you create stunning AI-generated video content.

How to Use the HeyGen AI Voice Generator?

Generate natural-sounding AI voiceovers that match your content; fast, accurate, and scalable.

Step 1

Input Text or Upload Audio

Start with a clean audio file or type your script; HeyGen supports both voice and text-to-speech.

Step 2

Select an Avatar

Use a talking AI avatar or sync lips over real human footage for lifelike delivery. Selecting the right avatar can enhance the engagement of your AI-generated videos.

Step 3

Choose an AI Voice or Upload Real Footage

Select from 300+ voices in 175+ languages to match your tone and target audience, providing flexibility for various types of video AI generators.

Step 4

Generate & Share Your Synced Video

HeyGen automatically syncs lips, voice, and facial expressions—export and share your AI voiceover videos in seconds. This quick export feature is perfect for marketers and content creators who need immediate results.

Avatar Types

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

AI Translator

Speak Every Language.

Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.

HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.

FAQs About the AI Voice Generator

What is the AI Voice Generator?

An AI-powered tool that turns your text (or uploaded audio) into natural, high-quality voiceovers. It syncs seamlessly with AI avatars or your existing video content.

Can I match the voice tone and pace to my content?

Yes—use the Voice Director to adjust tone (calm, excited, serious), pacing, and delivery style within the studio.

Can I create a completely custom voice?

Yes! Upload your own audio to clone a voice, or generate a unique voice using text prompts. You can fine-tune it with emotional tones or accents.

Is it compatible with different video types?

Yes—it works with AI avatars or any video footage. The tool syncs and overlays the voiceover onto your visuals, ready for export.

Can I use these voiceovers commercially?

Yes. With paid plans, you can use voiceovers in branded content, marketing materials, tutorials, and more—without watermark restrictions.

