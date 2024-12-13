AI Video Tools
Auto-Generate Captions with AI
Whether you’re posting Reels, Shorts, or tutorials, captions boost engagement and accessibility. HeyGen’s AI captions tool instantly transcribes your audio and applies subtitles with smart styling and placement. Skip the editing tools—just upload and download.
Best Practices for Better AI-Generated Captions
To create high-quality subtitles for your videos:
- Use clear audio with minimal background noise
- Keep sentences short to fit subtitles neatly
- Choose bold, readable fonts for mobile viewers
- Review and adjust key moments for pacing and clarity
- Combine captions with visuals and voice for stronger retention
Reach More Viewers with Captions That Convert
Videos with captions get more watch time and higher engagement. Whether you're repurposing content or optimizing for silent viewers, HeyGen makes captioning effortless.
Unlike manual editors or subtitle software, our AI captions are:
- Auto-aligned with speech
- Fully customizable in style and placement
- Ideal for YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Shorts
Compared to tools like Captions.ai or CapCut, HeyGen lets you go from voice to captions to full video generation.
How It works?
Add Captions to Your Video in 4 Easy Steps
Auto-generate subtitles and style them in seconds with HeyGen’s AI captions tool.
AI Captions Generator FAQs
What is the HeyGen AI Captions tool?
HeyGen AI Captions tool IS an AI-powered captioning tool that automatically generates accurate, time-synced subtitles for your videos in multiple languages and formats.
How accurate are the auto-generated captions?
The tool uses advanced speech recognition technology to produce highly accurate captions with proper punctuation and timing for clear readability.
Can I edit the captions after they are generated?
Yes. After auto-generation, you can easily review and edit the captions directly in the editor to ensure 100% accuracy or brand consistency.
Do I need to manually sync the audio with text?
No. The AI automatically time-stamps the captions with frame-level accuracy, saving you hours of manual syncing and editing.
Can I customize the caption style and position?
Yes. You can adjust the font, size, color, background, and screen position of your captions to match your brand or visual preferences.
