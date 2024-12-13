AI Captions Generator

Reach More Viewers with Captions That Convert

Videos with captions get more watch time and higher engagement. Whether you're repurposing content or optimizing for silent viewers, HeyGen makes captioning effortless.

Unlike manual editors or subtitle software, our AI captions are:

Auto-aligned with speech

Fully customizable in style and placement

Ideal for YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Shorts

Compared to tools like Captions.ai or CapCut, HeyGen lets you go from voice to captions to full video generation.