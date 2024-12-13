AI Captions Generator

Add AI Captions to Your Videos Instantly

Generate accurate, styled subtitles in seconds. No manual transcription, no editing hassle. Perfect for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more.

Auto-Generate Captions with AI

Whether you’re posting Reels, Shorts, or tutorials, captions boost engagement and accessibility. HeyGen’s AI captions tool instantly transcribes your audio and applies subtitles with smart styling and placement. Skip the editing tools—just upload and download.

Best Practices for Better AI-Generated Captions

To create high-quality subtitles for your videos:

  • Use clear audio with minimal background noise
  • Keep sentences short to fit subtitles neatly
  • Choose bold, readable fonts for mobile viewers
  • Review and adjust key moments for pacing and clarity
  • Combine captions with visuals and voice for stronger retention
Reach More Viewers with Captions That Convert

Videos with captions get more watch time and higher engagement. Whether you're repurposing content or optimizing for silent viewers, HeyGen makes captioning effortless.

Unlike manual editors or subtitle software, our AI captions are:

  • Auto-aligned with speech
  • Fully customizable in style and placement
  • Ideal for YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Shorts

Compared to tools like Captions.ai or CapCut, HeyGen lets you go from voice to captions to full video generation.

How It works?

Add Captions to Your Video in 4 Easy Steps

Auto-generate subtitles and style them in seconds with HeyGen’s AI captions tool.

Step 1

Input Your Script or Upload Audio

Start by entering your script or uploading an audio file. HeyGen auto-transcribes your content for accuracy.

Step 2

Customize the Visuals of Your Video

Choose your preferred avatar, layout, and background to match your brand or content purpose.

Step 3

Select Your Caption Style

Adjust font size, color, and placement for clarity across devices—choose a style that fits your tone.

Step 4

Generate & Download Your Video

Let HeyGen automatically sync your script. Download a polished video that’s ready to engage a global audience.

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

AI Captions Generator FAQs

What is the HeyGen AI Captions tool?

HeyGen AI Captions tool IS an AI-powered captioning tool that automatically generates accurate, time-synced subtitles for your videos in multiple languages and formats.

How accurate are the auto-generated captions?

The tool uses advanced speech recognition technology to produce highly accurate captions with proper punctuation and timing for clear readability.

Can I edit the captions after they are generated?

Yes. After auto-generation, you can easily review and edit the captions directly in the editor to ensure 100% accuracy or brand consistency.

Do I need to manually sync the audio with text?

No. The AI automatically time-stamps the captions with frame-level accuracy, saving you hours of manual syncing and editing.

Can I customize the caption style and position?

Yes. You can adjust the font, size, color, background, and screen position of your captions to match your brand or visual preferences.

