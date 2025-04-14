HeyGen logo

URL to Video Generator for Instant Link to Videos

Turn any web link into a finished video using HeyGen’s url to video tool. Paste a URL into a video, choose style and length, and generate polished, captioned, and platform-ready videos without cameras or complex editing. Use links, images, or scripts to produce shareable clips fast.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Training and onboarding videos

Turn SOPs, HR documents, and internal guidelines into clear step-by-step training videos with consistent delivery across every team.

Educational modules and instructional content

Transform dense material or longform explanations into easy-to-follow lessons using the AI script to video tool for digital learning and course creation.

Social media content and short-form messaging

Generate scroll-stopping clips from announcements, thought-leadership scripts, storytelling prompts, and weekly updates using the free script to video tool.

Why HeyGen is the best script to video AI

HeyGen turns any script into a high-quality, lifelike video in minutes. Start from a rough idea, a polished screenplay, or even a few bullet points. HeyGen generates realistic talking scenes with powerful controls, so you can go from words to finished video without a traditional production workflow.

Lightning-fast generation

Turn scripts into polished videos in minutes. It is far quicker and cheaper than filming, reshoots, or complicated editing timelines.

Zero learning curve

Make professional-grade videos with a workflow that’s simple and intuitive. No editing background. No technical setup. Just write, generate, refine

All-in-one creative editor

From your first draft to the final export, HeyGen’s text-based editor streamlines the entire process. Update lines, tweak pacing, revise scenes, and iterate fast, like editing a document, not a timeline.

Automated content extraction and sequencing

HeyGen parses page text, images, and meta content to build a coherent storyboard. The url to video engine identifies headlines, product images, and key sections, then sequences them into scenes with smooth scrolling, transitions, and timing. This eliminates manual capture and provides a clean base to customize, whether you need a short UGC style clip or a longer demo video file.

Content sequencing

Multi-format exports and platform presets

Export optimized MP4s for YouTube, vertical cuts for Reels and TikTok, or looped assets for Canvas and social stories. Choose resolution, aspect ratio, and bitrate or pick from presets tuned for ad platforms and organic posting. HeyGen ensures quality rendering that fits every distribution workflow.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Customizable voiceover, subtitles, and translation

Automatically generate voiceovers from extracted text or upload your script. Add accurate subtitles and use the video translator to create localized versions across languages. Voice cloning and natural narrations keep tone consistent while lip sync and caption timing remain precise for any market.

Voice cloning

Developer API and batch automation

Integrate HeyGen into your workflow via REST APIs for bulk processing of video content. Automate link-to-video generation from product feeds, CMS entries, or marketing spreadsheets. Webhook notifications, storage integrations, and custom configuration let you scale production and trigger videos as content updates.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the URL to Video Generator

Convert links to finished videos in four clear steps built for speed and control.

Step 1

Paste your URL and pick a style

Enter the web link you want to convert. Choose a template, aspect ratio, and visual tone to match your brand or campaign for your video content. HeyGen prepares an initial storyboard automatically.

Step 2

Review and refine the script

HeyGen extracts headlines and copy; edit or paste a custom script to control voiceover, captions, and scene emphasis in your video content. Use text to video edits for quick message changes.

Step 3

Customize visuals and audio

Adjust imagery, transitions, background music, and voiceover options. Toggle captions, tweak pacing, or swap images using image to video enhancements for richer visuals.

Step 4

Render and export

Generate the final video. HeyGen handles rendering, lip sync, encoding, and creating video files for your projects. Download optimized files or use the API to deliver batches and localized versions automatically.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a url to video generator and how does it work?

A url to video generator converts a webpage link into a structured video by extracting content, images, and metadata, then sequencing them into scenes with voiceover, captions, and animations. HeyGen’s system analyzes the page, generates a storyboard, and produces a polished video without manual screen recording or editing.

Which URLs can I convert and are there any restrictions?

You can convert publicly accessible pages such as product pages, blog posts, documentation, and landing pages. Password protected or dynamically gated content requiring authentication cannot be converted unless you provide accessible snapshots or API access. Large dynamic apps may require tailored capture settings.

How customizable are the videos produced from a URL?

Highly customizable. Change pacing, templates, background music, voiceover style, captions, visuals, and online video elements. Use text to video edits to alter messaging, apply image to video for richer visuals, or fine tune timing and transitions for a more cinematic result.

Can I translate and localize videos created from URLs?

Yes. Use the video translator to create localized versions with translated captions and voiceovers. HeyGen preserves timing and pacing while recreating natural narration in target languages to maintain consistency across markets.

What export formats and presets are available?

Export options include MP4 optimized for web and social, vertical cuts for Reels/TikTok, looped assets for Canvas, and high bitrate files for broadcast. Choose platform presets to ensure correct aspect ratio, resolution, and file size for each destination.

Does HeyGen offer an API for bulk URL conversion?

Yes. HeyGen provides REST endpoints for creating, monitoring, and retrieving recordings of your video files. Batch processing, webhook notifications, and storage integrations allow automated workflows for large catalogs and frequent updates.

Who should use a url to video tool?

Marketers, product teams, e-commerce managers, educators, publishers, and creators benefit. Anyone needing fast, scalable video production from existing web content will find significant time and cost savings versus traditional production.

Who owns the rights to videos generated from my links?

You retain full rights to the videos you export. HeyGen does not claim ownership. Ensure you have legal rights for any third party media or copyrighted content included on converted pages; you remain responsible for those assets.

Are videos created with HeyGen suitable for paid advertising?

Yes. HeyGen outputs platform-ready creatives optimized for social and programmatic advertising. Use batch generation to create many ad variations for A/B testing and performance campaigns.

How secure is the content I upload or convert?

Uploads and generated videos are encrypted in transit and at rest. HeyGen adheres to industry grade security practices and offers configurable storage and access controls. For sensitive content, use private storage integrations and access restrictions to secure your video files.

