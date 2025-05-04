Make your videos louder and clearer in seconds with HeyGen’s online volume booster. Upload your clip, increase the audio level, and fix low or quiet sound instantly. No editing software or prior experience required.
Struggling with low audio levels in your videos?
HeyGen boosts your video’s audio evenly and prevents distortion, giving you a clean, balanced result. You don’t need editing experience or complicated tools. Just upload your video, adjust the volume slider, and preview your changes. The tool works online, supports multiple formats, and preserves your original video quality.
• Works in your browser with no installation
• Beginner-friendly and quick
• Boosts sound without reducing video quality
• Helps fix low voice recordings
• Supports MP4, MOV, and WebM
• Ready for TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and more
Best Practices to Increase Video Volume
Get the clearest sound possible with a few quick tips:
• Start with a moderate boost to avoid distortion
• Use the preview to check loudness before downloading
• Reduce background noise if the original audio is very quiet
• Test your video using both headphones and speakers
• Keep dialogue balanced with background music or effects
Want to fine-tune your video length before boosting the audio? Try our Online Video Trimmer to remove unwanted sections and achieve better volume results.
Enhance Your Content With Better Audio
Better audio instantly improves how your content feels. Louder, cleaner sound keeps viewers engaged and helps your message land. Whether you are creating tutorials, marketing videos, or short social clips, enhanced audio makes your video more effective. With HeyGen, you can upgrade your sound in seconds, without having to learn editing software.
Enhance Your Video Audio with a Custom AI Voice in 4 Simple Steps
Improving your video’s sound is quick and easy for beginners with HeyGen. You can upload your clip, enhance the audio, and export a louder, clearer version in just a few clicks. Here is how you can do it:
Upload any MP4, MOV, or WebM file.
Increase the audio using the built-in slider.
Listen to your enhanced audio before exporting.
Save and share your enhanced video anywhere
The tool boosts your video’s audio levels and improves clarity without affecting the visual quality. It enhances quiet recordings so that your content is easier to hear on any device.
Not if adjustments are made gradually. The built-in preview allows you to test loudness before exporting, helping you find the ideal balance without distortion.
Yes. The volume booster works completely online, with no software downloads or prior editing experience required. Simply upload your video, adjust the slider, and export it instantly.
Yes. You can enhance your video’s audio at no cost with the basic version. To create more refined content from scratch, try the AI Video Script Generator.
The tool supports MP4, MOV, and WebM files. Your original video quality is preserved while only the audio is enhanced.
Absolutely. If you need to trim any unnecessary sections or tidy up your clip first, use the Online Video Trimmer for smoother results.
You do not need an account to use the tool, but creating one unlocks more features and helps you work faster. You can sign up anytime via HeyGen Signup
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