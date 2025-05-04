Increase Video Volume

Make your videos louder and clearer in seconds with HeyGen’s online volume booster. Upload your clip, increase the audio level, and fix low or quiet sound instantly. No editing software or prior experience required.

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12,60,05,545Videos generated
10,01,96,244Avatars generated
1,73,28,981Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Increase Video Volume

Struggling with low audio levels in your videos?

HeyGen boosts your video’s audio evenly and prevents distortion, giving you a clean, balanced result. You don’t need editing experience or complicated tools. Just upload your video, adjust the volume slider, and preview your changes. The tool works online, supports multiple formats, and preserves your original video quality.

• Works in your browser with no installation
• Beginner-friendly and quick
• Boosts sound without reducing video quality
• Helps fix low voice recordings
• Supports MP4, MOV, and WebM
• Ready for TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and more

Get Started for Free →
A smiling man with a microphone, overlaid with a volume slider showing 50% and a cartoon hand icon adjusting it.
Increase Video Volume

Best Practices to Increase Video Volume

Get the clearest sound possible with a few quick tips:

• Start with a moderate boost to avoid distortion
• Use the preview to check loudness before downloading
• Reduce background noise if the original audio is very quiet
• Test your video using both headphones and speakers
• Keep dialogue balanced with background music or effects

Want to fine-tune your video length before boosting the audio? Try our Online Video Trimmer to remove unwanted sections and achieve better volume results.

Get Started For Free →
A digital interface for editing voice and audio settings, featuring controls for voice selection, speed, volume, fade in/out, and a background music track.
Increase Video Volume

Enhance Your Content With Better Audio

Better audio instantly improves how your content feels. Louder, cleaner sound keeps viewers engaged and helps your message land. Whether you are creating tutorials, marketing videos, or short social clips, enhanced audio makes your video more effective. With HeyGen, you can upgrade your sound in seconds, without having to learn editing software.

Get Started For Free →
A smiling woman in a digital interface with a custom voice playback option and a volume slider set to 82%.
How it works

Enhance Your Video Audio with a Custom AI Voice in 4 Simple Steps

Improving your video’s sound is quick and easy for beginners with HeyGen. You can upload your clip, enhance the audio, and export a louder, clearer version in just a few clicks. Here is how you can do it:

Step 1

Upload your video

Upload any MP4, MOV, or WebM file.

Step 2

Adjust the volume level

Increase the audio using the built-in slider.

Step 3

Preview your video

Listen to your enhanced audio before exporting.

Step 4

Download your enhanced audio video

Save and share your enhanced video anywhere

Increase Volume of Video FAQs

What does the video volume booster do?

The tool boosts your video’s audio levels and improves clarity without affecting the visual quality. It enhances quiet recordings so that your content is easier to hear on any device.

Will boosting the audio affect the sound quality?

Not if adjustments are made gradually. The built-in preview allows you to test loudness before exporting, helping you find the ideal balance without distortion.

Can I use the tool directly in my browser?

Yes. The volume booster works completely online, with no software downloads or prior editing experience required. Simply upload your video, adjust the slider, and export it instantly.

Is the volume booster free to use?

Yes. You can enhance your video’s audio at no cost with the basic version. To create more refined content from scratch, try the AI Video Script Generator.

Which video formats are supported?

The tool supports MP4, MOV, and WebM files. Your original video quality is preserved while only the audio is enhanced.

Can I prepare my video before enhancing the audio?

Absolutely. If you need to trim any unnecessary sections or tidy up your clip first, use the Online Video Trimmer for smoother results.

Do I need an account to start increasing video volume?

You do not need an account to use the tool, but creating one unlocks more features and helps you work faster. You can sign up anytime via HeyGen Signup

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Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.

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