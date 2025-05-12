AI Podcast Generator
HeyGen's Avatar IV AI Podcast Generator lets you create podcasts instantly. Simply write or upload your script.
No mic needed. Our AI turns text into clear and realistic voices, ready for broadcast. Ideal for stories, interviews, or discussions.
Story and narrative podcasts
Turn written stories into polished podcast episodes without recording. The AI podcast generator delivers clear narration and consistent pacing, making it easy to publish engaging storytelling content at scale.
Interview and discussion podcasts
Create interview-style podcasts from prepared scripts or structured conversations. The AI produces natural back-and-forth delivery, helping you share insights and discussions without coordinating hosts or guests.
Marketing and brand podcasts
Launch branded podcast episodes that explain products, share updates, or tell brand stories using a free AI podcast generator. The AI podcast generator enables fast production while maintaining a professional sound across episodes.
Training and internal communication
Convert training materials, onboarding guides, or internal updates into audio content. Employees can consume information on demand without attending live sessions or reading long documents.
Educational and learning content
Transform lessons, lectures, or written materials into accessible podcast episodes. The AI podcast generator helps learners review topics through audio, improving flexibility and retention.
Multilingual podcast publishing
Create podcast episodes in multiple languages from a single script. The AI adapts voice and delivery for each language, making global content distribution fast and cost-effective for your professional podcast.
Why teams use HeyGen’s AI podcast generator
When you are looking for the best AI podcast generator, certain features help set some tools apart from the rest. These capabilities play a crucial role in deciding how realistic, versatile, and useful the generated podcasts will be, ensuring high-quality audio production every time with our AI video generator.
Create a polished 30-minute podcast in just a few minutes, without spending endless hours on scripting, recording, and editing, thanks to our AI podcast generator. HeyGen removes the need for expensive microphones, acoustic treatment, and studio rentals, making it an ideal AI podcast maker.
HeyGen offers natural-sounding AI voice cloning that clearly conveys tone, emotion, and emphasis. These voices keep your audience engaged, removing the need for professional voice artists or long recording sessions, and helping you create professional podcasts efficiently.
HeyGen allows you to generate podcast episodes in multiple languages from a single script using our AI video maker. This feature enables consistent messaging while smoothly expanding into international markets without needing translators or voice artistes.
Text-to-Podcast Generation
Turn written scripts into complete podcast episodes automatically. The AI converts text into clear, natural-sounding audio without microphones, recording sessions, or manual editing. This removes technical barriers and speeds up podcast production.
Realistic AI Voice Cloning
Choose from realistic AI voices that convey tone, emotion, and emphasis in a natural way. The generator delivers consistent, human-like speech even across long episodes, keeping listeners engaged without needing to hire voice artists.
Voice, music, and captions in a single flow
Generate videos using built-in voices and music. Create talking avatars with subtitles synced to the audio. Add audio layers without needing separate tools. Supports multiple video formats and resolutions.
Flexible Styles and Motion Control
Customise video length, aspect ratio, and pacing. Guide transitions with text-based commands like “slow pan” or “zoom on subject”. This video generator tool gives you complete control with virtually no learning curve.
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How Our AI Podcast Generator Works
Creating an AI-generated podcast is simpler than traditional recording methods. You can produce professional-quality audio content effortlessly without speaking into a microphone or editing sound files, allowing you to make podcasts in just a few minutes. Here is how to create a podcast with AI in four straightforward steps.
Upload your photo
Choose a high-quality image where the face is clearly visible. Supported formats include PNG, JPG, HEIC, or WebP (up to 200 MB).
Choose and Prepare Your Script
Start with a script, blog post, article, meeting notes, or even a PDF. Ensure the text is clear, conversational, and free of visuals or formatting that are not suitable for audio, so you can turn your content into a podcast smoothly.
Select the Right AI Voice
Choose a voice that matches the tone of your content, with options for gender, age, accent, and delivery style.
Generate with AI Avatar and Finalise Delivery
Enhance your podcast by pairing the audio with a realistic AI avatar to create a video version. Preview the results, make any final adjustments, and then export in video or audio format for distribution.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is an AI podcast generator?
HeyGen’s Podcast Generator is an AI tool that turns text, audio, or images into professional-quality podcast videos that are ready to share. It uses AI voice cloning to create natural-sounding voices and lifelike avatars, enhancing the overall quality of your podcast in minutes. You do not need a mic or a voice actor. It is fast, supports many languages, and saves both time and money.
Is there an AI that can generate podcasts?
Yes, several AI tools can create podcasts. HeyGen’s Podcast Generator converts text or audio into video podcasts using AI voice cloning and avatars. It works even without a mic or a voice actor.
What file formats can AI podcast generators handle?
Most AI podcast generators accept TXT, PDF, DOCX, XLSX, and HTML files, converting the text into audio while preserving the structure and readability.
How much does an AI podcast generator usually cost?
Pricing can vary quite a bit depending on the features, but generally ranges from free plans to premium options that can cost between $15 and $50 per month. You can start exploring the HeyGen platform for free here.
Can AI podcast generators create content in multiple languages?
Yes, AI podcast generators support multiple languages, making it easy to turn any content into a podcast with customised voice and accent options. Experience this feature on HeyGen here.
How much time does it usually take to generate a podcast with AI?
A 2,000-word script can usually be generated in under five minutes, especially when combined with advanced features like AI Avatars.
Can I customise the AI voices in my podcast?
Yes, you can adjust pitch, speed, emotion, and emphasis to suit your podcast’s tone and style. Try out these features on HeyGen here.
How can I distribute podcasts created with a free AI podcast generator?
Podcasts can be exported for popular audio platforms or visually enhanced with AI avatars for sharing on video platforms.
Start creating with HeyGen
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