Create Videos with AI Video Templates

Create impressive videos in minutes using HeyGen’s library of over 700 AI video templates. Each template gives you a quick way to produce high-quality, scroll-stopping content without any editing experience. More than 85,000 creators and teams already trust HeyGen to simplify and speed up their video creation process.

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12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI Video Templates

Achieve Flawless Audio-to-Video Synchronisation

Want your videos to look natural, with voices and lip movement perfectly in sync, without spending hours in an editor? HeyGen’s AI-powered lip sync automatically aligns speech with mouth movement, whether you are using AI avatars or real footage.

You can start from any AI video template, add your script or audio, choose a voice and let HeyGen handle the timing for you. It works across multiple languages so you can create localised versions of the same video without recording again. This helps creators, trainers and marketing teams produce polished videos that feel authentic and are easy to watch.

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AI Video Templates

Best Practices for AI Lip-Syncing

Getting smooth and natural lip syncing starts with a few simple steps. These guidelines help you get the best results when creating videos with AI avatars or syncing audio to real footage.

• Choose a Quality Voice: Pick a clear, natural-sounding AI voice that matches your message. The platform offers more than 300 voices across 175 languages.
• Use Clean Audio: If you upload your own audio, choose a noise-free recording. Clean audio helps the AI produce more accurate mouth movement.
• Match Tone and Expression: Choose an avatar with expressions that fit your script. This creates more believable videos and keeps viewers engaged.
• Translate and Sync in One Step: Use the built-in AI translation when you need multilingual lip sync. The system adapts timing and mouth shapes for each language automatically.

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AI Video Templates

Engage Your Audience with Realistic AI Lip-Sync

Realistic lip sync makes your videos easier to watch and helps your message feel more authentic. Instead of adjusting frames manually, the AI aligns every word with accurate mouth movement in seconds. This works for custom avatars or real footage, giving you a quick way to produce clear, polished content.

If you’re creating training videos, marketing clips, explainer videos or multilingual content, the AI manages all timing and expressions for you. With integrations like Zapier, you can automate the process across multiple projects and keep your workflow running smoothly.

If you need help writing your script, try the HeyGen AI Video Script Generator to create ready-to-use scripts in seconds.

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How it works

Create Perfectly Synced Videos in 4 Simple Steps

Bring your videos to life with accurate, multilingual lip sync. Follow these steps to turn any script or audio into a finished video.

Step 1

Enter text or upload audio

Start by writing your script or uploading clear audio. Use text-to-speech, recorded audio, or translated text, depending on what your project requires.

Step 2

Select an avatar

Choose from a wide range of AI avatars or use your own footage. Each one is designed to match natural expressions and clear mouth movements.

Step 3

Choose an AI voice or upload real footage

Choose from over 300 voices in 175 languages. Match the tone and style, or upload real video for AI syncing.

Step 4

Create & Share Your Synced Video

The AI automatically syncs lips, voice, and expressions. Export your finished video within seconds and share it anywhere.

Video Template FAQs

What are HeyGen’s AI Video Templates?

HeyGen’s AI Video Templates are prebuilt layouts designed to help you create polished videos in minutes without manual editing. Each template includes ready-made scenes, transitions, and pacing so you can focus on your message instead of creating everything from scratch. Explore templates here: AI Video Templates

Can I customise the templates to match my brand?

Yes. You can change text, upload images, replace clips, adjust colours, and add your logo to match your brand identity. Every template is fully customisable, making it easy to create consistent, on-brand videos for marketing, training, and social media content.

Do the templates support AI avatars and lip-sync?

Yes. You can add HeyGen’s AI avatars to any template and use precise AI lip sync for natural-sounding speech delivery. The avatars support multiple languages, making it easy to create localised or multilingual versions of the same video without re-recording anything.

Do I need prior editing experience to use these templates?

No prior experience is required. The editor is drag-and-drop and runs directly in your browser, so beginners and teams can create high-quality videos quickly. AI tools automatically manage timing, scene structure, and layout adjustments.

Can I use the templates with scripts, images, or audio files?

Yes. You can start with text, upload audio, or add images and clips. The AI adapts your media to the selected template and aligns visuals, pacing, and voice to create a professional result. For help with scriptwriting, try the AI Video Script Generator.

What kinds of videos can I create using the templates?

You can create social media videos, explainer videos, UGC-style ads, corporate presentations, real estate walkthroughs, tutorials, and other marketing content. With more than 700 templates, you can develop videos for almost any niche, audience, or platform.

In which formats can I export my final video?

You can export your finished video in HD or 4K depending on your plan. Videos download in MP4 format for easy sharing on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, or business platforms. For resizing across platforms, use the Repurpose Video Tool.

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Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.

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