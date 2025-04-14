Create AI Voice Acting Videos

Turn your written content into realistic, natural-sounding voiceovers in minutes with HeyGen’s AI Voice Acting Tool. Whether you need voiceovers for videos, e-learning, podcasts, or virtual assistants, our tool helps you create professional-quality voiceovers quickly and easily. No need for voice actors or recording studios – just advanced AI technology delivering fast, cost-effective results.

Tool featured image
12,60,05,545Videos generated
10,01,96,244Avatars generated
1,73,28,981Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI Voice Artist

AI Voice Actors for Every Script, Style, or Scene

HeyGen’s AI voice actor tool lets you generate expressive voiceovers without a mic or recording studio. Simply paste your script, pick a language or emotion, and generate high-quality audio. Whether you are voicing explainer videos, anime-style characters, or product tutorials, the voices adapt to your context.

Get started for free →
UI of a Voice Director tool with text content and options to set the voice tone and style.
AI Voice Artist

Best Practices for Creating Natural-Sounding AI Voiceovers

1. Keep It Simple
Use clear and concise text so that your message is easy to understand. Avoid overloading your video or audio with too much information.
2. Choose the Right Voice
Select a voice that matches the tone of your video. Whether casual, professional, or educational, make sure it aligns with your content.
3. Use Subtle Animations
Text animations can add a dynamic element to your video, but do not overdo it. Use simple animations that enhance the message rather than distract from it.
4. Perfect the Timing
Ensure your text stays on screen long enough for comfortable reading, but not so long that it becomes distracting.
5. Preview and Refine
Always preview your video or voiceover before finalising. Adjust text size, placement, and animations for a polished result.

Get started for free →
A digital interface showing a presentation slide about AI Compliance & Data Privacy, a speaker's photo, custom voice controls, a text box, and animation options.
AI Voice Artist

Key Features and Advantages of HeyGen’s AI Voice Acting Tool

1. Multiple Voice Options
Choose from a wide range of voices and accents in different languages to suit your content. Adjust pitch, speed, and tone to create the ideal voiceover.

2. Fast and Easy Creation
Create and download your voiceovers within minutes, without needing any complex editing software.

3. Customisable Voice Settings
Fine-tune pitch, speed, and tone for a natural, human-like voice that matches your specific requirements.

4. Seamless Integration
Easily integrate your AI-generated voiceovers into websites, social media, e-learning platforms, and more.

5. Cost-Effective
Save on voice actors and recording studios. Our AI-powered voiceovers deliver high-quality results at an affordable price.

If you’re also interested in creating dynamic short-form videos, consider using our AI TikTok Video Generator to complement your AI voiceover projects.

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How it works

Dub Your Video in 4 Simple Steps

Create multilingual, lip-synchronised videos with AI in minutes.

Step 1

Input text or upload audio

Start by typing or pasting your script into the editor. Whether it is a short message or a detailed script, HeyGen will turn it into a lifelike voice-over within minutes.

Step 2

Select an avatar

Select from a range of AI-generated voices. Customise the tone, accent, and style to suit your content and audience.

Step 3

Choose an AI voice or upload real footage

Fine-tune pitch, speed, and tone so the voice matches the effect you want. Get the perfect delivery for your script within minutes.

Step 4

Generate & Share Your Synced Video

Once you are satisfied with your voiceover, click "Generate." Your AI voiceover will be ready to download instantly, ideal for websites, advertisements, e-learning, or any other project

AI Voice Actor FAQs

What is AI voice acting?

AI voice acting converts your written text into natural, realistic voiceovers using advanced AI technology. It removes the need for human voice artists or recording studios and enables you to create professional audio within minutes. You can pair your audio with visuals using the AI Video Generator for quicker production.

How can I create an AI voiceover using HeyGen?

You type or paste your script, choose a voice, adjust the tone or speed, and generate your audio instantly. The platform takes care of all speech rendering automatically and works completely in your browser. You can also turn your voiceover into a full avatar video with the Text to Speech Avatar Tool.

Can I customise the AI voice?

Yes. You can choose from multiple voices, languages, and accents, then adjust pitch, pace, and tone to match the style you want. This flexibility helps you create voiceovers tailored for your brand, e-learning content, marketing campaigns, or digital assistants.

How long does it take to generate a voice-over?

Most voiceovers are ready within a few minutes. Once your script and settings are in place, HeyGen’s engine automatically processes and produces high-quality audio that is ready for download and integration.

Can I use AI voiceovers for commercial or business projects in India?

Yes. You are free to use your AI voiceovers for marketing, training, podcasts, YouTube videos, or client projects. Many teams combine voiceovers with AI Video Templates to scale up content creation across departments.

Do I need video editing experience or any additional software?

No. Everything works online in your browser with simple controls. You do not need any audio tools, plug-ins, or studio equipment. Just enter your text, choose a voice, and download your finished file.

What kinds of content can AI voice acting be used for?

AI voiceovers work well for websites, e-learning lessons, explainer videos, marketing ads, onboarding content, podcasts, and virtual assistants. If you would like to convert your script into a complete video, you can also use the AI Video Generator for smoother, more streamlined creation.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.

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