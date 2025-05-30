Combine all your clips into one smooth video in just a few clicks. Upload your files, arrange them, and download a clean MP4 without watermarks or sign-ups. Everything runs directly in your browser, fast and secure. Ideal for social posts, mobile clips, school projects or quick edits. Keep it simple, merge your videos, and get a ready-to-use file within seconds.
Combine Two Videos into One Seamless Storyline
This tool gives you a simple way to join videos without installing anything. Upload your clips, reorder them, trim what you do not need and choose the layout that suits your project. You can add music, fix mixed orientations and blend horizontal or vertical videos into one clean file. It supports MP4, MOV, AVI and more, and works on any device. Everything is processed securely in your browser, so you can merge your videos quickly and download your finished file without any hassle. You can also explore tools such as creating content from scratch using the image to Video generator.
Best Practices for Combining Videos with HeyGen
A few quick adjustments can make your merged video look smoother. Try to keep your clips similar in resolution to avoid noticeable quality changes. If your videos were shot in different orientations, use cropping or layout tools to keep the subject centred and easy to watch. Check your audio levels so transitions feel natural, and trim the moments you do not need. Choose an aspect ratio that suits your platform, and preview your video before exporting to make sure everything flows well.
Why Combine Videos with HeyGen’s AI Studio?
This online video combiner lets you join clips without needing accounts, downloads or watermarks. It works on any device and supports popular formats like MP4 and MOV, so you can upload and merge videos with ease. You can combine multiple clips, keep the quality sharp and save your finished video in just a few seconds. Your files remain secure during processing and are deleted after download. It’s a straightforward way to create a clean, ready-to-share video for work, school or social platforms. If you want to bring more personality into your videos, try our Create Your Own Avatar tool.
How to Combine Two Videos in HeyGen
Combining two videos is as simple as uploading, arranging scenes, and exporting within HeyGen’s AI Studio. Just upload, arrange, edit, and export your final MP4 within minutes.
Upload your video files in MP4, MOV, AVI, or any other supported format. Ensure all the clips you want to merge are ready.
Place your clips in the order you prefer. Trim the edges, adjust the layout, and position each scene so that everything aligns smoothly.
Enhance your video by adding or replacing audio, adjusting the timing, and ensuring the transitions flow naturally. Preview your sequence to confirm that everything looks correct.
Once you are satisfied, combine your clips into one seamless video. Export your final MP4 and download it instantly. The entire process is quick, straightforward, and completely online.
Upload your clips, arrange them in the editor, and export a single MP4 within minutes. If you want to trim or clean up your clips before merging, try the Online Video Trimmer
Yes. You can combine two or more clips at no cost and export a watermark-free MP4 that is ready for social media, presentations, or school projects.
No. Your final merged video remains sharp in HD and optimised for smooth playback. HeyGen automatically preserves clarity, colour and resolution throughout processing.
You can upload MP4, MOV, AVI and WebM files. The tool also supports mixed orientations, allowing you to combine vertical and horizontal footage into one clean video.
Yes. The tool works directly in your mobile browser on iPhone, Android and tablets, as well as on Mac, Windows and Chromebooks.
Yes. You can upload a new audio track or keep the original sound. If you need to adjust the playback speed, use the Audio Speed Changer
Yes. Your videos are processed securely in the browser and are automatically deleted after download. Only you have access to your content throughout the process.
Absolutely. You can merge clips for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube and more. To create narrated videos or add AI voices, explore the Text to Speech Video Tool
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