Turn any script into a polished business video in minutes. A B2B video maker built for marketing, sales, training, and internal comms, with no cameras, no crews, and no editing software required.
Features of a B2B video maker
AI online video maker to create business videos
Skip the blank timeline and create business videos from a simple script. This online video maker turns text to video and builds your video instantly, handling narration, visuals, and timing, so anyone can make polished videos effortlessly, with no need to start from scratch.
Free video templates and brand kit
Start from ready-made video templates instead of a blank canvas. Apply your brand kit to lock fonts, colors, and logos so every video carries your brand instantly. Drag-and-drop a preset scene, swap the copy, and kickstart polished videos for your brand and business in minutes.
All-in-one online video editor
Basit video düzenleme araçlarıyla her şeyi tek bir kontrol panelinden düzenleyin. Metin ekleyin, grafikleri canlandırın, arka planları değiştirin ve sahneleri sürükle-bırak kontrolleriyle yeniden sıralayın. YZ video düzenleyici altyazılar ve görsel öğeler eklerken, tek tıklamayla yapılan işlemler arka plandaki gereksiz unsurları kaldırarak yüksek kaliteli, profesyonel sonuçlar sağlar.
Yüksek kaliteli stok medya kütüphanesi
Telif ücreti gerektirmeyen stok videolar, stok görüntüler ve stok müziklerden oluşan yerleşik kütüphaneden yararlanın veya kendi görüntülerinizi yükleyip özenle seçilmiş kliplerle birleştirin. Müzik ve ses efektleri ekleyin, YZ anlatıcıdan seslendirmeler katmanlayın ve video klipleri tek bir tamamlanmış stok medya kurgusunda bir araya getirin.
Videoları çevrimiçi oluşturun ve anında çevirin
Yeniden çekim yapmadan her pazara ulaşın. Dahili video çevirici, herhangi bir videoyu doğru dudak senkronizasyonuyla 175+ dile dönüştürür ve düzenleyebileceğiniz bir altyazı parçasını otomatik olarak oluşturur. Altyazı ekleyin, her kesiti yeniden boyutlandırın ve sosyal medya platformlarındaki çevrimiçi videolar için video içeriklerini yeniden kullanma sürecini hızlandırın.
B2B video fikirleri ve kullanım alanları
Generic cold emails get ignored, and filming a clip per prospect does not scale. Use an AI spokesperson to create compelling video content that pitches your products and services, adds clear ctas, and books meetings.
Reshooting training footage whenever a process changes is slow and costly. Making videos from your SOPs turns updates into an easy video task: edit the training video script, regenerate, and keep new hires on current content.
Coordinating filming, screens, and editing delays every release. Describe the workflow, generate a professional-looking product demo video, and ship eye-catching feature walkthroughs for product launches the same week your team finishes building.
Agency timelines slow every campaign. Paste your messaging and produce marketing videos for each channel. Make videos for tiktok, build an instagram reels series, or post a quick reel, with smooth animation that lifts engagement.
Company updates get lost in long email threads. Turn a memo into a short AI talking head video, and give leaders an easy way to share stunning videos that reach every team with consistent messaging.
Writing the same answers buries your team. A tutorial video maker turns common questions into short how-to video clips, lets you make your video library self-serve, and cuts repeat tickets while customers solve problems themselves.
B2B video oluşturucu nasıl çalışır
Create a finished business video in four steps, from a blank script to a polished, share-ready file.
Choose a template, format, and aspect ratio, then set the look and tone for your business video.
Metninizi yapıştırın veya yazın, ardından mesajın net okunması için ifadeleri, temposu ve vurguları gözden geçirip iyileştirin.
Add captions, branding, backgrounds, and music, then adjust layout and timing for your audience.
Son videoyu oluşturun, ardından HD veya 4K olarak indirin, yayınlayın ya da kanallarınıza gönderin.
A B2B video maker is a business video maker that turns scripts into finished videos with no filming or editing. From one AI video generator you can produce videos for sales, training, demos, marketing, and internal comms.
Yes. Avatars use natural gestures, micro-expressions, and AI lip Sync that tracks every word, so videos look studio-grade, not robotic. You control branding, layout, and tone, and brands like Shopify and HubSpot trust HeyGen for customer-facing content.
Evet. Bir video yükleyin ve gerisini editöre bırakın. Video editörü, klipleri kırpmanıza ve videonuza ihtiyaç duyduğunuz logoları, altyazıları ve müziği eklemenize olanak tanır; ardından ek bir yazılım kurmanıza gerek kalmadan, tek tıkla dışa aktarabilirsiniz.
Speech Cleanup edits your takes automatically. It removes filler words, long pauses, false starts, and retakes, then stitches your best clips with invisible transitions. The result looks like a flawless first take, so you avoid re-recording the same video.
Ajanslar her bir video için binlerce dolar maliyet çıkarır ve Adobe gibi araçlar gerçek video düzenleme becerileri gerektirir. Metinden videoya iş akışı, size dakikalar içinde işletmeniz için videolar oluşturan, tam kontrol sahibi olduğunuz bir kurumsal video oluşturucu sunar; üstelik maliyetleri %70’e varan oranlarda düşürür.
Evet. HeyGen, kredi kartı gerektirmeden video oluşturup temel özellikleri test edebileceğiniz ücretsiz bir plan sunar. Ücretli planlar aylık 24 $’dan başlar ve Business planı, sınırsız video, 4K dışa aktarma, ekip çalışma alanları ve farklı departmanlara ölçeklenen video kullanımı için SSO (tek oturum açma) özelliklerini ekler.
Daha fazlasını keşfedin Yapay zeka destekli araçlar
Avatar IV ile herhangi bir fotoğrafı son derece gerçekçi ses ve hareketle hayata geçir.
Metinlerinizi yapay zeka ile profesyonel iş videolarına dönüştürün.