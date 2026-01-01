Free Online B2B Video Maker to Create Business Videos

Turn any script into a polished business video in minutes. A B2B video maker built for marketing, sales, training, and internal comms, with no cameras, no crews, and no editing software required.

B2B video maker creating a polished business video from a script.
141.942.891Oluşturulan videolar
116.690.525Oluşturulan avatarlar
19.574.816Çevrilen videolar
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Hikayelerini hayata geçirmek için dünya genelinde milyonlarca kişi tarafından tercih ediliyor.
Key Features

Features of a B2B video maker

AI online video maker to create business videos

Skip the blank timeline and create business videos from a simple script. This online video maker turns text to video and builds your video instantly, handling narration, visuals, and timing, so anyone can make polished videos effortlessly, with no need to start from scratch.

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AI online video maker turning a business script into a video.

Free video templates and brand kit

Start from ready-made video templates instead of a blank canvas. Apply your brand kit to lock fonts, colors, and logos so every video carries your brand instantly. Drag-and-drop a preset scene, swap the copy, and kickstart polished videos for your brand and business in minutes.

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Free business video templates and a brand kit for consistent branding.

All-in-one online video editor

Basit video düzenleme araçlarıyla her şeyi tek bir kontrol panelinden düzenleyin. Metin ekleyin, grafikleri canlandırın, arka planları değiştirin ve sahneleri sürükle-bırak kontrolleriyle yeniden sıralayın. YZ video düzenleyici altyazılar ve görsel öğeler eklerken, tek tıklamayla yapılan işlemler arka plandaki gereksiz unsurları kaldırarak yüksek kaliteli, profesyonel sonuçlar sağlar.

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All-in-one online video editor workspace for business videos.

Yüksek kaliteli stok medya kütüphanesi

Telif ücreti gerektirmeyen stok videolar, stok görüntüler ve stok müziklerden oluşan yerleşik kütüphaneden yararlanın veya kendi görüntülerinizi yükleyip özenle seçilmiş kliplerle birleştirin. Müzik ve ses efektleri ekleyin, YZ anlatıcıdan seslendirmeler katmanlayın ve video klipleri tek bir tamamlanmış stok medya kurgusunda bir araya getirin.

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High-quality stock media library of royalty-free video and music.

Videoları çevrimiçi oluşturun ve anında çevirin

Yeniden çekim yapmadan her pazara ulaşın. Dahili video çevirici, herhangi bir videoyu doğru dudak senkronizasyonuyla 175+ dile dönüştürür ve düzenleyebileceğiniz bir altyazı parçasını otomatik olarak oluşturur. Altyazı ekleyin, her kesiti yeniden boyutlandırın ve sosyal medya platformlarındaki çevrimiçi videolar için video içeriklerini yeniden kullanma sürecini hızlandırın.

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Making videos online and translating them instantly into 175+ languages.

B2B video fikirleri ve kullanım alanları

Personalized sales outreach at scale

Personalized sales outreach at scale

Generic cold emails get ignored, and filming a clip per prospect does not scale. Use an AI spokesperson to create compelling video content that pitches your products and services, adds clear ctas, and books meetings.

Employee training and onboarding

Employee training and onboarding

Reshooting training footage whenever a process changes is slow and costly. Making videos from your SOPs turns updates into an easy video task: edit the training video script, regenerate, and keep new hires on current content.

Ürün demoları ve özellik açıklayıcı videoları

Ürün demoları ve özellik açıklayıcı videoları

Coordinating filming, screens, and editing delays every release. Describe the workflow, generate a professional-looking product demo video, and ship eye-catching feature walkthroughs for product launches the same week your team finishes building.

Sosyal platformlar için pazarlama videoları

Sosyal platformlar için pazarlama videoları

Agency timelines slow every campaign. Paste your messaging and produce marketing videos for each channel. Make videos for tiktok, build an instagram reels series, or post a quick reel, with smooth animation that lifts engagement.

İç iletişim ve duyurular

İç iletişim ve duyurular

Company updates get lost in long email threads. Turn a memo into a short AI talking head video, and give leaders an easy way to share stunning videos that reach every team with consistent messaging.

Müşteri destek ve yardım içeriği

Müşteri destek ve yardım içeriği

Writing the same answers buries your team. A tutorial video maker turns common questions into short how-to video clips, lets you make your video library self-serve, and cuts repeat tickets while customers solve problems themselves.

Nasıl çalışır

B2B video oluşturucu nasıl çalışır

Create a finished business video in four steps, from a blank script to a polished, share-ready file.

Step 1

Bir stil seçin

Choose a template, format, and aspect ratio, then set the look and tone for your business video.

Adım 2

Metninizi ekleyin

Metninizi yapıştırın veya yazın, ardından mesajın net okunması için ifadeleri, temposu ve vurguları gözden geçirip iyileştirin.

Adım 3

Videoyu özelleştirin

Add captions, branding, backgrounds, and music, then adjust layout and timing for your audience.

Adım 4

Oluşturun ve paylaşın

Son videoyu oluşturun, ardından HD veya 4K olarak indirin, yayınlayın ya da kanallarınıza gönderin.

Picking a style and template for a business video.
Adding a script to a business video and refining the wording.
Customizing a business video with captions, branding, and music.
Generating a finished business video and sharing it in HD or 4K.

Sıkça sorulan sorular (SSS)

B2B video oluşturucu nedir ve hangi tür iş videolarını oluşturabilir?

A B2B video maker is a business video maker that turns scripts into finished videos with no filming or editing. From one AI video generator you can produce videos for sales, training, demos, marketing, and internal comms.

Will AI-generated B2B videos look professional enough for our brand?

Yes. Avatars use natural gestures, micro-expressions, and AI lip Sync that tracks every word, so videos look studio-grade, not robotic. You control branding, layout, and tone, and brands like Shopify and HubSpot trust HeyGen for customer-facing content.

Can I upload my own footage and edit it online with this video maker?

Evet. Bir video yükleyin ve gerisini editöre bırakın. Video editörü, klipleri kırpmanıza ve videonuza ihtiyaç duyduğunuz logoları, altyazıları ve müziği eklemenize olanak tanır; ardından ek bir yazılım kurmanıza gerek kalmadan, tek tıkla dışa aktarabilirsiniz.

Kayıt sırasında takılırsam veya dolgu kelimeler kullanırsam ne olur?

Speech Cleanup edits your takes automatically. It removes filler words, long pauses, false starts, and retakes, then stitches your best clips with invisible transitions. The result looks like a flawless first take, so you avoid re-recording the same video.

Why use a B2B video maker instead of an agency or Adobe?

Ajanslar her bir video için binlerce dolar maliyet çıkarır ve Adobe gibi araçlar gerçek video düzenleme becerileri gerektirir. Metinden videoya iş akışı, size dakikalar içinde işletmeniz için videolar oluşturan, tam kontrol sahibi olduğunuz bir kurumsal video oluşturucu sunar; üstelik maliyetleri %70’e varan oranlarda düşürür.

Ücretsiz bir B2B video oluşturucu var mı ve ekipler için maliyeti nedir?

Evet. HeyGen, kredi kartı gerektirmeden video oluşturup temel özellikleri test edebileceğiniz ücretsiz bir plan sunar. Ücretli planlar aylık 24 $’dan başlar ve Business planı, sınırsız video, 4K dışa aktarma, ekip çalışma alanları ve farklı departmanlara ölçeklenen video kullanımı için SSO (tek oturum açma) özelliklerini ekler.

Daha fazlasını keşfedin Yapay zeka destekli araçlar

Avatar IV ile herhangi bir fotoğrafı son derece gerçekçi ses ve hareketle hayata geçir.

Yapay Zekâ Video OluşturucuVideo ÇeviriciMetinden Videoya Yapay ZekâSesten Videoya Yapay ZekâYapay Zekâ Dudak SenkronuYüz Değiştirme Yapay ZekâsıYapay Zekâ Ses OluşturucuYapay Zekâ UGC ReklamlarıVideonun URL’siMetinden VideoyaYapay Zekâ Reels OluşturucuYapay Zekâ Avatar OluşturucuGörüntüden Videoya Yapay ZekâSes KlonlamaYouTube Video ÇevirmeniVideo AvatarYapay Zekâ YouTube Video OluşturucuYapay Zekâ TikTok Video OluşturucuYapay Zekâ Altyazı OluşturucuVideoya Metin EkleYapay Zekâ Altyazı OluşturucuVideo Senaryo OluşturucuMetinden Konuşmaya AvatarıVideoya Fotoğraf EkleYapay Zekâlı Video Sıkıştırıcı

HeyGen ile oluşturmaya başlayın

Metinlerinizi yapay zeka ile profesyonel iş videolarına dönüştürün.

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