About Mindstamp

Mindstamp is an interactive video platform that lets users add clickable hotspots, questions, and personalized elements to videos to boost viewer engagement and retention. It’s ideal for training, sales, and education, allowing creators to turn passive video content into dynamic, two-way experiences.

HeyGen and Mindstamp

The HeyGen and Mindstamp integration allows users to enhance AI-generated videos with interactive elements like questions, clickable CTAs, and personalized viewer experiences. This combination transforms passive video content into engaging, two-way communication ideal for training, marketing, and lead conversion.