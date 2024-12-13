About Mindstamp
Mindstamp is an interactive video platform that lets users add clickable hotspots, questions, and personalized elements to videos to boost viewer engagement and retention. It’s ideal for training, sales, and education, allowing creators to turn passive video content into dynamic, two-way experiences.
HeyGen and Mindstamp
The HeyGen and Mindstamp integration allows users to enhance AI-generated videos with interactive elements like questions, clickable CTAs, and personalized viewer experiences. This combination transforms passive video content into engaging, two-way communication ideal for training, marketing, and lead conversion.
Use cases
- Interactive training and onboarding videos: Combine HeyGen’s AI avatars with Mindstamp’s interactive features like quizzes, prompts, and branching logic to create engaging, trackable training content that boosts learner retention.
- Lead qualification and personalized sales videos: Use HeyGen to generate personalized video pitches, then embed clickable CTAs, contact forms, or questions in Mindstamp to qualify leads and guide them down the sales funnel in real time.
- Customer education and product demos: Turn standard product walkthroughs into interactive video experiences by pairing HeyGen’s human-like narration with Mindstamp’s hotspots, tooltips, and decision points, helping users explore features at their own pace.