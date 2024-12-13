FlowShare + HeyGen

FlowShare is a step-by-step documentation tool that automatically captures workflows and turns them into visual guides to simplify training and process sharing.

About FlowShare

FlowShare is a documentation tool that automatically captures each step of a user’s on-screen workflow to create clear, visual guides. It helps teams save time on training, onboarding, and process documentation by generating step-by-step instructions with annotated screenshots.

HeyGen and FlowShare

The HeyGen and FlowShare integration allows users to transform step-by-step process guides into engaging, AI-generated video tutorials with lifelike avatars. This makes it easy to scale training, onboarding, and documentation efforts with dynamic, human-like video content generated directly from captured workflows.

Use cases

  • Employee onboarding and training: Convert step-by-step guides captured in FlowShare into engaging AI avatar-led videos with HeyGen, helping new hires quickly learn tools, systems, and workflows with minimal manual effort.
  • Customer support and how-to videos: Use FlowShare to document complex processes, then generate clear, personalized video tutorials with HeyGen to help users troubleshoot issues or understand product features more effectively.
  • Internal process documentation at scale: Teams can streamline internal knowledge sharing by turning routine workflows into easy-to-follow video walkthroughs, improving consistency and reducing time spent answering repeat questions.
