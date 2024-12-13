About FlowShare

FlowShare is a documentation tool that automatically captures each step of a user’s on-screen workflow to create clear, visual guides. It helps teams save time on training, onboarding, and process documentation by generating step-by-step instructions with annotated screenshots.

HeyGen and FlowShare

The HeyGen and FlowShare integration allows users to transform step-by-step process guides into engaging, AI-generated video tutorials with lifelike avatars. This makes it easy to scale training, onboarding, and documentation efforts with dynamic, human-like video content generated directly from captured workflows.