Adobe Express + HeyGen

Adobe is a global software company known for its industry-leading creative and marketing solutions, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and Adobe Express.

About Adobe Express

Adobe Express is a user-friendly design tool that allows individuals and businesses to create social media graphics, videos, flyers, and other visual content. It offers templates, AI-powered features, and seamless integration with Adobe Creative Cloud to simplify content creation for all skill levels.

HeyGen and Adobe Express

The Adobe Express and HeyGen integration enables users to combine stunning graphic designs with AI-powered video creation to produce professional marketing, training, and social media content. With customizable templates from Adobe Express and HeyGen, users can create engaging videos with AI avatars and multilingual support quickly and efficiently.

Use cases

  • Video content for marketing and social media: Design engaging graphics and branding elements in Adobe Express and seamlessly incorporate them into HeyGen.
  • Personalized training and educational videos: Businesses and educators can create visually appealing slides, infographics, and templates in Adobe Express, then enhance them with AI avatars in HeyGen.
  • Localize content and create multilingual videos: Produce adaptable branding materials and layouts in Adobe Express. Then, HeyGen's AI video translation and voiceover features can create localized videos in over 170 languages and dialects.
