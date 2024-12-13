About Trupeer

Trupeer is an AI platform that helps you turn rough screen recordings into high-quality product videos and step-by-step documentation, without any editing skills. Designed for LnD, sales, marketing, and customer success teams, Trupeer makes it easy to create personalized, contextual content at scale.

With features like AI voiceovers, avatars, auto zoom effects, and multilingual translation, Trupeer helps teams reduce their onboarding time, improve product adoption, and drive engagement with human-like video content. Whether you’re creating demos, user guides, or training materials, Trupeer helps you do it 10x faster with consistent quality and zero guesswork.

HeyGen and Trupeer

Through the HeyGen integration, Trupeer users can create personalized video demos powered by human-like AI avatars with perfect lip sync and natural delivery. This allows businesses to transform product walkthroughs into engaging, on-brand experiences that resonate with their audience.

The integration supports both pre-built and fully custom avatars, so teams can match their company’s tone, personality, and even create avatar versions of real team members. Once a screen recording is uploaded to Trupeer, users can easily generate a video demo narrated by a HeyGen avatar, making it feel as if a real person is speaking directly to each viewer.

This powerful combo lets you send personalized, avatar-led demos at scale, ideal for sales prospecting, customer onboarding, and training, without spending hours on manual production.