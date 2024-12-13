About Vimeo
Vimeo is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month.
HeyGen and Vimeo
The Vimeo and HeyGen integration empowers teams across use cases—from onboarding and training libraries to product updates, personalized sales videos, multilingual customer education, and agency/client reviews—to create engaging, AI-generated content in HeyGen and securely host, share, and measure it in Vimeo’s powerful video management platform.
Use cases
- Employee onboarding and training libraries: Produce engaging onboarding and training videos in HeyGen, tailored to each role or department. Instantly sync them to secure Vimeo folders where teams can access, manage, and track engagement in one place.
- Product release notes and feature updates: Use HeyGen to generate clear, branded video updates for every new product launch or feature. Share instantly via Vimeo embeds and monitor viewer metrics to understand reach and retention.
- Personalized sales videos at scale: Automate personalized outreach with HeyGen’s AI video creation tools, delivering tailored product demos for every lead. Host on Vimeo to leverage its in-depth analytics and see which prospects engage most.
- Customer education and multilingual how‑tos: Create multilingual tutorials and product guides in HeyGen to support global audiences. Host securely on Vimeo to control access, protect brand assets, and keep learning content organized.
- Agency/client review and approvals: Generate creative concepts and explainer videos in HeyGen, then upload to Vimeo for streamlined feedback. Use team folders and role-based permissions to manage review cycles and approvals with clarity.