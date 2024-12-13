About Vimeo

Vimeo is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month.

HeyGen and Vimeo

The Vimeo and HeyGen integration empowers teams across use cases—from onboarding and training libraries to product updates, personalized sales videos, multilingual customer education, and agency/client reviews—to create engaging, AI-generated content in HeyGen and securely host, share, and measure it in Vimeo’s powerful video management platform.