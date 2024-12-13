About Tolstoy

Tolstoy is an interactive video platform that enables users to create personalized, multi-path video experiences where viewers can choose their journey through clickable options. It's ideal for sales, marketing, and customer support, helping businesses increase engagement, qualify leads, and deliver tailored content in a conversational format.

HeyGen and Tolstoy

The HeyGen and Tolstoy integration combines lifelike AI-generated videos with interactive, choose-your-own-path experiences, allowing users to create highly engaging and personalized video journeys. This empowers businesses to scale sales, onboarding, and support through dynamic, avatar-led content that adapts to each viewer’s choices.