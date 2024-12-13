About Tolstoy
Tolstoy is an interactive video platform that enables users to create personalized, multi-path video experiences where viewers can choose their journey through clickable options. It's ideal for sales, marketing, and customer support, helping businesses increase engagement, qualify leads, and deliver tailored content in a conversational format.
HeyGen and Tolstoy
The HeyGen and Tolstoy integration combines lifelike AI-generated videos with interactive, choose-your-own-path experiences, allowing users to create highly engaging and personalized video journeys. This empowers businesses to scale sales, onboarding, and support through dynamic, avatar-led content that adapts to each viewer’s choices.
Use cases
- Interactive sales funnels: Use HeyGen’s AI avatars to guide viewers through personalized, interactive sales journeys in Tolstoy—qualifying leads, addressing objections, and routing them to the right product or rep based on their responses.
- Customer onboarding and support: Create choose-your-own-path onboarding experiences with HeyGen videos delivering step-by-step instructions, allowing customers to get the help they need without overwhelming them with irrelevant information.
- Recruitment and candidate engagement: Build interactive video flows that feature HeyGen avatar intros and Q&A segments, helping candidates learn about roles, company culture, and next steps based on the choices they make during the experience.