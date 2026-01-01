If you’re working with teammates on a video and want to co-write scripts, review scenes together, or pass editing responsibilities back and forth, Single Editor Mode makes collaboration simple and seamless.

Single Editor Mode allows members on Team and Enterprise plans to work together in the same video draft directly inside HeyGen’s AI Studio. There’s no need to switch tabs, manage duplicate files, or worry about which version is the latest.

מהו מצב עורך יחיד

מצב עורך יחיד הוא פיצ׳ר שיתוף פעולה בזמן אמת שמאפשר למספר חברי צוות לפתוח ולצפות באותו דראפט וידאו בו־זמנית. רק אדם אחד יכול לערוך באופן פעיל בכל רגע נתון, בזמן שכל השאר רואים את השינויים מיד כשהם מתבצעים.

As soon as two or more teammates open the same project, they’re placed into a shared workspace. This mode is ideal for team reviews, script collaboration, creative approvals, and live feedback sessions, even when teammates are working across different locations or time zones.

Prepare your workspace for collaboration

לפני שמתחילים לעבוד בשיתוף, ודא שסביבת העבודה שלך מוגדרת כמו שצריך. עבור אל Settings, אחר כך לנווט אל Members and Workspaces. משם לחץ על Invite Members ושלח הזמנה במייל או שתף קישור הזמנה.

ודא שלכל חבר צוות יש ההרשאות המתאימות לגישה לפרויקטים וליכולות העריכה.

לאחר מכן, עבור לטאב Projects וצור תיקייה לעבודה משותפת. תן לתיקייה שם ובחר איך לשתף אותה. אפשר לשתף את התיקייה עם משתפי פעולה ספציפיים או להפוך אותה לנגישה לכולם בסביבת העבודה.

Once the folder is set up, teammates can access the project through a direct link or from their Projects tab after joining the workspace.

עובדים יחד על טיוטת וידאו

כשכמה משתמשים פותחים את אותו הווידאו, מצב עורך יחיד מופעל אוטומטית. אפשר לשתף את קישור הפרויקט עם חברי הצוות, או שהם יכולים לפתוח את הטיוטה ישירות מלשונית Projects.

At the top of the editor, you’ll see a presence indicator showing who is currently in the file. As you move between scenes, collaborators will see your navigation in real time, and you’ll see theirs. This makes it easy to review changes together or talk through edits as they happen.

החלפת בקרת עריכה

רק אדם אחד יכול לערוך בכל רגע נתון. הראשון שפותח את הטיוטה הופך לעורך, ואחרים מצטרפים כצופים. צופים יכולים לראות את העריכות בזמן אמת, לעבור בתוך הטיוטה, להשאיר תגובות ולבקש גישה לעריכה.

כדי להשתלט על העריכה, לחץ על Request Access בסרגל הכלים. העורך הנוכחי יקבל פרומפט לאשר או לדחות את הבקשה. אחרי שהבקשה תאושר, תהפוך מיד לעורך, והעורך הקודם יעבור למצב צפייה.

This smooth handoff allows teams to collaborate efficiently without interrupting the creative flow.