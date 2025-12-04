Translate videos from
English to Korean

Turning an English video into natural Korean should be simple. HeyGen lets you generate Korean subtitles, create Korean voiceovers, and fully localise your English videos in minutes. You can reach Korean-speaking viewers, expand into one of the world’s largest content markets, and repurpose your videos without outsourcing or complicated editing tools.

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12,60,09,384Videos generated
10,01,96,474Avatars generated
1,73,29,210Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
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Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies worldwide.
Benefits

Effortlessly turn English videos into fluent Korean

HeyGen helps you translate, dub, and localise your videos in minutes with natural-sounding Korean voices and flexible editing tools.

Making video translation from English to Korean simpler with AI

AI makes multilingual translation faster and more consistent. HeyGen automatically converts English speech into text, translates it into Korean, and generates subtitles or a Korean voiceover that matches the original timing. This preserves your meaning, tone, and pacing so that your Korean version feels authentic to native viewers.

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Advanced Korean Voice-overs and Subtitle Controls

HeyGen gives you advanced tools to translate videos from English to Korean with natural, professional results. You can choose from high-quality Korean AI voices that sound expressive and realistic, and generate accurate Korean subtitles that can be edited and styled for clear readability before exporting them in SRT or VTT formats. If you want your Korean version to maintain the same voice identity as the original speaker, voice cloning allows you to recreate their tone and delivery in Korean. You can also fine-tune subtitle timing, align Korean audio with scenes, adjust pacing, and sync dialogue for a polished, consistent viewing experience.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

A Versatile Solution for English to Korean Video Translation

Everything you need is built into a single platform. You can produce accurate transcripts, translate English to Korean, create subtitles, refine Korean voiceovers, clone voices, correct brand terms, adjust pronunciation, fine-tune timing, and generate Korean lip-sync dubbing. This helps you localise English content quickly and maintain consistent quality across all your video assets.

If you manage multilingual projects, the HeyGen German to Korean Translator also supports regional expansion.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.

Who Needs to Translate English Videos into Korean

Content creators reaching Korean-speaking audiences, educators translating lessons and tutorials, businesses localising training and onboarding material, marketers adapting explainers, ads, and product videos, agencies translating English content at scale, and e-learning teams creating Korean versions of English modules

HeyGen helps you create Korean versions that truly connect with viewers across India and Korean-speaking communities worldwide.

AI avatar customization interface showing a woman's different photo poses, language selection with German and English, and voice tone options like Casual and Energetic.
How it works

How to translate your video into Korean in 4 simple steps

Use your own words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few simple steps.

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Step 1

Upload a Video

Upload your English video or import it from YouTube, Google Drive, Dropbox, or your device. Clear audio will ensure more accurate Korean translation and timing.

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Step 2

Select Korean

Select Korean as the target language and then choose whether you would like subtitles, a transcript, or complete Korean dubbing.


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Step 3

AI Voices and Subtitles

Generate Korean subtitles or a Korean voiceover from your English audio, then review and refine everything within the editor.

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Step 4

Edit and Export

Fine-tune timing, voice style, or subtitle design and export your Korean video, transcript, or subtitle file.

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Translate English Video into Korean With AI: Fast, Accurate, Simple

AI translation helps you complete projects faster while maintaining consistent quality. You get quick turnaround times, accurate subtitles, natural Korean audio, clear pronunciation, and multiple voice options. Whether you are translating a single video or hundreds, HeyGen helps you scale your workflow without compromising on quality.


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Simple

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localised instantly

Powerful

per video instead of waiting for weeks or months

Frequently Asked Questions about English to Korean Video Translation

How does English to Korean video translation actually work?

English audio is first transcribed, then converted into natural Korean using contextual AI models that preserve tone and pacing. The system then generates subtitles or a synchronised Korean voiceover, helping your localised video remain clear, accurate, and ready for publishing.


How can I translate a video from English to Korean?

You simply upload your English video, select Korean as the target language, and choose whether you want subtitles, transcription, or full dubbing. The AI then processes everything automatically and produces a polished Korean version in just a few minutes.

Can I preview my translated Korean video before I download it?

Yes, you can review subtitles, voiceover timing, and pronunciation in the editor before exporting. This helps ensure your Korean translation feels natural, matches the scene pacing, and accurately reflects the meaning of your original English content.


Can I add Korean subtitles to a video in English?

Yes, you can create accurate Korean subtitles and export them as SRT or VTT files, or embed them directly into your video. This ensures your content remains accessible across platforms where viewers rely heavily on on-screen captions.


Can I export only the Korean text without generating a full video?

Yes, you can export Korean transcripts or subtitle files separately. This is helpful for reusing the text in documentation, training material, or platforms that require subtitles to be uploaded as standalone files rather than embedded into the video.


Will the subtitles stay aligned with the original English timing?

Yes, subtitles automatically follow the pacing of your English audio. You can also adjust the timing manually to ensure smoother readability and more accurate synchronisation, especially for fast speakers or videos containing technical explanations.


Which video formats can I upload for English-to-Korean translation?

You can upload MP4, MOV, AVI, or even import a YouTube link. These formats ensure the AI can process your audio clearly, extract dialogue effectively, and generate accurate Korean subtitles or voiceovers without needing any additional conversion tools.

How much time does English-to-Korean translation usually take?

Most translations are completed within minutes because the AI manages transcription, translation, and timing automatically. Larger or longer videos may take a bit more time, but the workflow is still faster and more consistent than traditional manual localisation methods. Try advanced translation workflows with the YouTube Video Translator:


Popular Video Translation Routes into 175+ Languages

Explore the most in-demand language combinations for AI video translation, designed for global marketing, education, and scalable content growth.

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