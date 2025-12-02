Translate videos from

English to Arabic

Translate your English videos into clear, natural Arabic with HeyGen AI. Create accurate Arabic subtitles, smooth voiceovers, or fully localised videos without studios, manual transcription, or editing software. Upload your video, choose Arabic, and complete the entire workflow in your browser.

HeyGen AI helps creators, educators, and businesses communicate with Arabic-speaking audiences while keeping their content accurate, accessible, and professional.



