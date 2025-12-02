Translate videos from
English to Arabic
Translate your English videos into clear, natural Arabic with HeyGen AI. Create accurate Arabic subtitles, smooth voiceovers, or fully localised videos without studios, manual transcription, or editing software. Upload your video, choose Arabic, and complete the entire workflow in your browser.
HeyGen AI helps creators, educators, and businesses communicate with Arabic-speaking audiences while keeping their content accurate, accessible, and professional.
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Switch from English to Arabic instantly
With HeyGen AI, English to Arabic video translation takes only a few minutes instead of weeks. You can localise videos without having to coordinate voice actors, studios, or post-production teams.
Arabic-language videos help your content connect more deeply across the Middle East, North Africa, and Arabic-speaking communities around the world, improving understanding and engagement.
An Easy Way to Reach Arabic-Speaking Audiences
Arabic is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world. Translating English videos into Arabic enables your message to reach new audiences while enhancing accessibility and building trust.
Whether you publish tutorials, marketing videos, product demos, or training content, the workflow remains straightforward. Upload your English video, review the Arabic output, and export a refined version that is ready to share.
Best Practices for a Seamless English to Arabic Translation
Start with clear English audio and minimal background noise. Review the transcript before translation to correct proper nouns or technical terms. Use Modern Standard Arabic for general audiences, and preview the final video to confirm subtitle timing and voice pacing.
These steps help ensure your Arabic video appears natural and professional.
Features Designed for English to Arabic Video Translation
HeyGen includes features designed specifically for video localisation:
Automatic English speech detection
Accurate English to Arabic translation
Arabic subtitles and closed captions
Arabic voice-over generation
Natural lip-sync support
Subtitle export in SRT and VTT formats
Browser-based editor for review and refinements
All translation and localisation steps are managed within a single, unified workflow.
How to translate your video in 4 simple steps
Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few simple steps.
Upload Your Video
Upload your MP4, MOV, or audio file. The system will automatically detect the English audio track.
Generate an English Transcript
Create a transcript or subtitles using fast automated output or human-reviewed options.
Translate to Arabic
Convert your transcript into Arabic. Choose between subtitles, Arabic voiceover, or an Arabic avatar.
Review and Export
Check timing, lip sync, captions, and narration. Make small edits and export your Spanish video, or download SRT or VTT files.
What makes HeyGen better?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I translate an English video into Arabic?
Upload your English video to HeyGen, generate a transcript, translate it into Arabic, and export subtitles or narration. Timing, alignment, and formatting are handled automatically, so your Arabic video is ready to publish without any additional editing tools.
Is there a free version available for English to Arabic translation?
Yes. You can translate short English video clips at no cost to try out the workflow and check the output quality. For longer videos and advanced features, upgrading unlocks higher limits similar to Arabic video to English translation.
Does HeyGen support Arabic subtitles and voice-overs?
Yes. You can generate Arabic subtitles, Arabic voiceovers, or both. Subtitles improve accessibility, while voiceovers work well for narrated tutorials, marketing videos, and training content.
Which Arabic dialect should I select for my video?
Modern Standard Arabic is recommended for most use cases because it is widely understood across regions. This helps ensure clarity for viewers throughout the Middle East and North Africa.
Do you support Arabic subtitles for YouTube and training platforms?
Yes. Arabic subtitles can be exported as SRT or VTT files, which are supported by YouTube, learning management systems, and accessibility tools across all major platforms.
Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV, and other file formats?
Yes. Most formats, including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM, are supported. This means you can upload almost any English video and generate accurate Arabic subtitles or dubbing, without needing separate conversion tools or additional preparation.
Which video formats are supported for English to Arabic translation?
Common formats including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM are supported. This allows you to upload videos from most sources without converting the files first.
Is English to Arabic video translation helpful for business or training content?
Yes. Many teams translate onboarding videos, product demos, and internal training materials into Arabic. If you also localise content for South Asian audiences, workflows are similar to Hindi to English video translation.
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