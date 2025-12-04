Translate videos from
English to Spanish
Turn any English video into natural, fluent Spanish in just a few minutes. HeyGen lets you translate subtitles, narration, or full videos without hiring a translator or learning complicated editing tools. Everything happens online, helping you reach Spanish-speaking viewers across the United States, Latin America, Spain, and other regions worldwide.
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Switch from English to Spanish within minutes
HeyGen makes it simple to turn your English videos into clear, natural Spanish without needing any extra editing tools. Just upload your video, select Spanish, and create subtitles or narration in only a few minutes, while staying fully in control of the timing, tone, and style.
An Easy Way to Reach English-Speaking Audiences
English subtitles and voiceovers make Thai videos accessible to a wider audience in the United States and other English-speaking regions. Translating your Thai videos into English improves accessibility, engagement, and discoverability across platforms.
HeyGen is built for teams that manage content in multiple languages. Along with Thai, you can also translate Japanese video to English using the same workflow. This makes it easier to scale multilingual video content without having to change tools or processes.
Best practices for translating Thai videos into English
For the best results, start with clear Thai audio. Clean speech improves speech recognition accuracy and results in more reliable English translations.
Generating a Thai transcript first allows you to review and adjust the content before exporting. English subtitles also improve accessibility and help viewers follow along even when the sound is muted.
Before publishing, preview your video to confirm subtitle timing, voice pacing, and overall clarity. These steps help ensure your English version is refined and ready to share.
Features Designed for Thai to English Video Translation
HeyGen AI is designed specifically for video translation, delivering accurate Thai to English results quickly and effortlessly. It automatically detects Thai speech, translates it into natural-sounding English, and creates subtitles or voiceovers without any manual effort. The English audio and captions are synchronised with the original video for smooth playback. The platform supports popular formats like MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM for easy upload and export.
How to Translate Thai Videos into English in 4 Simple Steps
Create a polished Spanish version of your English video in just a few minutes. HeyGen takes care of transcription, translation, subtitles, and voiceover.
Upload Your English Video
Upload your Thai video file or import it from a supported source. The system will automatically detect the Thai audio.
Select Thai as your target language
Create a Thai transcript using automatic speech recognition. You can review and edit the text if required.
Translate Thai into English
Convert the transcript into English. Choose English subtitles, English voice-over, or both.
Review, Edit, and Export
Make minor edits to timing, subtitles, or narration. Once you are done, export your Spanish video or download SRT or VTT caption files.
What makes HeyGen stand out?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I translate Thai videos into English using HeyGen AI?
To translate Thai videos into English, upload your video to HeyGen, generate a Thai transcript, translate it into English, and then export subtitles or a voiceover, all within a single browser-based workflow.
Is there a free Thai to English video translation tool available?
Yes, HeyGen offers a free option that lets you translate short Thai video clips into English, helping you assess subtitle quality, voice accuracy, and workflow before you upgrade.
Can I translate Thai YouTube videos into English subtitles?
Yes, you can export English subtitles in SRT or VTT format and upload them directly to YouTube for Thai videos, enhancing accessibility and audience reach.
Does HeyGen support English voice-overs for Thai videos?
Yes, HeyGen enables you to generate natural-sounding English voiceovers from Thai video audio, with precise timing that matches the original video.
How accurate is Thai to English video translation?
HeyGen uses advanced speech recognition and neural machine translation to deliver highly accurate translations that retain the original meaning, tone, and context, rather than just translating word for word.
Which video formats are supported for Thai video translation?
HeyGen supports MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM formats, allowing you to translate most Thai videos without any extra conversion steps.
Do I need any video editing experience?
No. The platform is straightforward and suitable for beginners.
How much time does the translation take?
Most Spanish versions are ready within a few minutes.
Can I also translate videos from other languages into English?
Yes, HeyGen supports multiple languages, allowing you to translate Japanese, Arabic, and Hindi videos into English using the same AI-powered process.
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