Translate videos from
Hindi to English
Translate Hindi videos into clear, natural English in just a few steps. Add English subtitles or voice translation without complicated editing or manual dubbing.
HeyGen helps creators, educators, and businesses convert Hindi video content into English so it can reach a much wider global audience.
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Hindi to English Video Translation Made Simple
HeyGen is designed to translate spoken Hindi in videos into English while preserving the original meaning and natural flow.
Instead of translating word by word, the system focuses on complete sentences and context. This helps produce English translations that sound clear and are easy for viewers to understand. The same workflow is used for other language pages such as Arabic to English video translation, which makes it simpler to manage multiple languages in one place.
Choose Subtitles or Voice-over Translation
English subtitles are a good option when you need quick translation and better accessibility. Subtitles help viewers follow the video even when they are watching without sound.
Ideal for:
• Social media videos
• Learning and training material
• Accessibility requirements
Subtitle files can also be exported for use on other platforms.
Built for Real-world Hindi Language Use
Hindi videos often include everyday expressions, mixed language use, and natural speaking styles. HeyGen is designed to handle these patterns so that translations feel accurate and easy to follow.
Support includes:
• Standard Hindi speech
• Devanagari script
• Common Hinglish usage
• Clear and simple sentence structure in English
The emphasis is on meaning and clarity, not on direct word-for-word replacement.
Popular Use Cases for Hindi to English Video Translation
HeyGen is typically used for:
• Translating Hindi YouTube videos for international audiences
• Localising marketing and advertising content
• Converting training and onboarding videos
• Translating educational videos and online learning programmes
• Internal company communication
• Social media and short-form video content
Teams that work with South Asian languages often combine this with Urdu to English translation as well.
How to Translate Hindi Videos into English
Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few simple steps.
Upload Your Video
Upload your MP4, MOV, or audio file. The system will automatically detect the Hindi audio track.
Generate a French transcript
The spoken Hindi in your video is automatically converted into text.
Translate to English
The Hindi transcript is translated into natural English.
Review and Export
Preview the result, make minor adjustments if required, and export your English video.
This process works well for both short clips and longer videos.
What makes HeyGen stand out?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while smoothly expanding your global reach.
reduction in video translation costs
markets localised instantly
per video instead of waiting for weeks or months
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I translate a Hindi video into English?
Upload your Hindi video, generate a transcript, translate it into English, and then choose subtitles or voice translation before exporting the final video.
Can Hindi videos be translated into English with accurate results?
Yes. When the audio is clear, spoken Hindi can be translated into English accurately by focusing on complete sentences and the overall context.
Can I translate Hindi YouTube videos into English?
Yes. You can paste a Hindi YouTube video link and generate English subtitles or an English voice translation without downloading the video
Is voice translation better than subtitles?
Subtitles are effective for accessibility and quick publishing. Voice translation is better when viewers prefer listening instead of reading.
How much time does Hindi to English video translation usually take?
Most videos are translated within a few minutes, depending on the video length and the output option you choose.
Does this translation tool support MP4, MOV, and other video formats?
Yes. Most formats, including MP4, MOV, AVI, and WebM, are supported. This means you can upload almost any French video and generate accurate Spanish subtitles or dubbing without needing separate conversion tools or additional preparation.
Can this be used for business or corporate training videos?
Yes. Many teams use Hindi to English video translation for training, education, marketing, and internal communication. For similar language requirements, you can also explore English to Hindi translation.
Is this suitable for training, business, or international communication content?
Yes. Many teams translate French onboarding videos, product demos, and lessons into Spanish to reach a wider audience. If you plan to scale multilingual production, you can create an account here, which supports smoother collaboration and faster localisation workflows.
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