Translate videos from
Spanish to Portuguese

Translate Spanish videos into clear, natural Italian in just a few minutes. This video translation tool helps you create Italian subtitles, voiceovers, or fully localised videos without manual editing or complicated workflows. Translate Spanish videos into clear, natural Portuguese in just a few minutes. This video translation solution helps you create Portuguese subtitles, voiceovers, or fully localised videos without manual editing or complicated workflows.

Upload your Spanish video, select Portuguese, and complete the entire process directly in your browser. You receive transcription, translation, dubbing, timing, and subtitle files in one streamlined workflow.

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12,60,10,735Videos generated
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1,73,29,299Videos translated
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Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies worldwide.
Benefits

Go from Spanish to Portuguese Instantly

Translating Spanish video content into Portuguese takes only a few minutes. You can convert complete videos, lessons, or marketing messages without manual editing or technical complexity.

Produce clear Portuguese subtitles, natural voiceovers, or fully localised videos from start to finish in one place.


An Easy Way to Reach Portuguese-Speaking Audiences

Portuguese is spoken widely across Brazil, Portugal, and global communities. Translating Spanish videos into Portuguese helps you expand reach, improve accessibility, and share content with new audiences.

If you are also localising content for English-speaking markets, tools such as Spanish to English video translation enable you to reuse the same video efficiently across regions.

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Best Practices for a Smooth Spanish to Portuguese Translation

Clear Spanish audio leads to better transcription and more accurate Portuguese translation. Start by reviewing the transcript so edits are easy and precise.

Choose Brazilian Portuguese or European Portuguese carefully to match your audience. Keep subtitles concise for readability and preview short clips before exporting to confirm timing, captions, and voice clarity.


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Features Designed for Spanish to Portuguese Video Translation

The system automatically detects Spanish speech and converts it into fluent Portuguese with subtitles or voice-over. You can choose natural-sounding Portuguese voices tailored for professional delivery.

The built-in editor gives you control over timing, pacing, and captions. Subtitles export as SRT or VTT for YouTube, training platforms, and accessibility needs.

Lip sync aligns Portuguese audio with mouth movement for a natural viewing experience. For creators publishing on social platforms, this workflow pairs well with a YouTube video translator to localize Spanish videos for Portuguese-speaking viewers.

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How it works

How to translate your Spanish Video to Portuguese with AI

This AI video translator automatically detects Spanish speech, generates a transcript, and converts it into fluent English. You can choose English subtitles, captions, or voiceovers that match the original timing and tone.

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Step 1

Upload Your Spanish Video

Upload your Spanish video or audio file. The system automatically detects Spanish speech and gets it ready for transcription without any manual configuration.



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Step 2

Generate a Spanish transcript

Create a time-coded Spanish transcript using automated transcription. You can review and edit the transcript to correct names, terminology, or phrasing before translation, which helps improve the final accuracy.




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Step 3

Translate Spanish to Portuguese

Convert the Spanish transcript into natural Portuguese. Choose between Portuguese subtitles, Portuguese voice-over, or both. You can select Brazilian Portuguese or European Portuguese based on your audience.



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Step 4

Review and Export

Preview timing, subtitles, lip-sync, and audio. Make final adjustments, then export your Italian video or download subtitle files in SRT or VTT format.

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What makes HeyGen better?

The impact is clear. Businesses achieve tangible results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both time and money while effortlessly expanding your global reach.

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Simple

reduction in video translation costs

Free

markets localised instantly

Powerful

per video instead of weeks or months

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I translate a Spanish video to Portuguese accurately?

Upload your Spanish video, generate a transcript, review it carefully, translate it into Portuguese, and preview the timing before exporting subtitles or voiceover. The system manages alignment automatically.








Can I choose Brazilian Portuguese or European Portuguese?

Yes. You can select Brazilian Portuguese or European Portuguese depending on your target audience. This ensures that pronunciation, vocabulary, and tone sound natural and appropriate for the region.

Can I add Portuguese subtitles to a Spanish video?

Yes. You can generate Portuguese subtitles from Spanish videos and export them as SRT or VTT files, or burn them directly into the video.




Does this tool support Portuguese voiceover and dubbing?

Yes. You can create Portuguese voiceovers using AI dubbing, which generates natural-sounding speech and matches the timing closely with the original Spanish audio. Learn more about AI dubbing here:

Can I translate Spanish YouTube videos into Portuguese?

Yes. You can translate Spanish YouTube videos into Portuguese by exporting subtitles or a dubbed version using a YouTube video translator workflow.




Is Spanish to Portuguese video translation free?

You can translate short Spanish videos to Portuguese for free before upgrading for longer videos or advanced features. This allows you to test quality before committing.





Can I create more language versions from the same Spanish video?

Yes. Once your Spanish video is uploaded, you can reuse it to create additional language versions such as English to Portuguese without uploading the file again.


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